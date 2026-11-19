Thanksgiving is the one day a year when a lot of us cook like a restaurant line: every burner going, the oven packed, a house full of people and nobody quite in charge.
Fire departments know what happens next. According to the U.S. Fire Administration, home cooking fires happen more often on Thanksgiving than on any other day of the year.
And the holiday’s fires aren’t cheap.
From 2017 through 2019, the most recent years in that federal snapshot, Thanksgiving Day home fires of all kinds — most of them started by cooking — caused an average of $26 million in property losses a year, along with five deaths and 25 injuries.
If you haven’t yet, start with getting your oven ready and keeping someone in the kitchen. This list picks up where that article stops: the fryer, the flare-up, the escape plan and the call to your insurance company that nobody wants to make.
1. Fry the turkey outside, well away from the house
If you’ve never fried a turkey, I get the appeal. It’s fast, and the skin is great. But you’re lowering a bird into a pot of hot oil that’s sitting over an open flame.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says it belongs outdoors, away from your house and anything else that can burn. Not in the garage. Not on the porch. Rain on Thursday is no excuse to move it inside.
The CPSC’s numbers are old, but they make the point. In a 2014 tally, the agency counted more than 157 fryer-related fires, burns, explosions or carbon monoxide poisonings since 2002. Those incidents injured 68 people and caused more than $8 million in reported property losses.
Illinois’ state fire marshal adds two rules. Set the fryer on firm, level ground, because a fryer that tips over can send hot oil across a big patch of ground. And keep kids and pets at least three feet away from it.
2. Thaw the bird and measure the oil before you fry
Two of the biggest fryer mistakes happen before the turkey ever goes in.
The first is a bird that’s still partly frozen. The Illinois fire marshal warns that ice in the turkey makes the hot oil splatter. If you’re behind schedule, here’s how many days your turkey needs to thaw.
The second is too much oil. Drop a turkey into an overfilled pot, and the oil spills over the side.
The fix is a dry run. The same office suggests lowering the bird into the empty pot and adding water instead of oil, so you’ll see how much oil it actually takes.
Then stay with it. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says to fry a turkey at 350 degrees for 3 to 5 minutes per pound and never leave the fryer alone. For a 12-pound bird, that’s 36 to 60 minutes. Check the oil temperature often, and wear long cooking gloves.
3. Smother a grease fire — never douse it
This is the one that catches people. A pan of grease flares up, and instinct says to throw water on it. Don’t. The CPSC warns that water or flour can make a grease fire worse.
Instead, take the U.S. Fire Administration’s advice: Park a lid or a cookie sheet next to the stove. If the pan catches, slide it over the top to starve the flames.
Better yet, catch it before it lights. If the grease starts boiling or smoking, turn off the heat right then.
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4. Know when to grab the extinguisher and when to get out
The CPSC says every kitchen should have an extinguisher. You can pick up a multipurpose one at most hardware stores or online.
But owning one isn’t the same as knowing when to use it. The fire administration lists several conditions, and every one has to be true.
Among them: The fire is small and stays in one thing, like a pan. Everyone else has been warned. Someone’s already called the fire department. And you’ve got a clear path out.
If any of that’s not true, get everyone out and call 911 from outside, on a cellphone or a neighbor’s phone. In under 30 seconds, the agency says, a small flame can become a major fire.
If you do use an extinguisher, remember PASS:
- Pull the pin.
- Aim low, at the base of the fire.
- Squeeze the lever slowly and evenly.
- Sweep from side to side.
One more thing, and it matters: The fire administration says older adults and young children shouldn’t use extinguishers at all. If that’s you, the lid and the front door are your tools.
Your other tool is the smoke alarm, so press the test button on each one before the guests show up.
Once it goes off, the agency warns, you could have under two minutes to get the whole household outside. If yours are old or missing, here’s how to tell when an alarm is done.
5. If it happens anyway, document the damage before you fix anything
Say the fire’s out, everyone’s safe and the kitchen is a smoky mess. Your next move can decide how much of the damage you pay for yourself.
Your homeowners policy should cover fire damage to the house, according to the South Carolina Department of Insurance.
Many policies also pay additional living expenses — the extra cost of staying somewhere else while the house is fixed. But that coverage has limits, and some policies cap how long it lasts.
The National Association of Insurance Commissioners lays out the order of operations:
- Call your agent or insurer quickly. Most insurers set a deadline for reporting a claim.
- Photograph or video the damage, and list everything that was ruined.
- Only after that, make temporary repairs to keep the damage from getting worse.
- Save every receipt.
You don’t need to hire anyone to do any of that. A phone and a notepad will cover it.
The bigger job is one I suspect most people skip: reading the policy before you need it. Ask your agent what yours covers and what the living-expense limit is. If the answer worries you, or the price does, you can compare homeowners insurance quotes.
Bottom line
Most of this costs nothing: a lid within reach, a fryer in the driveway, a quick press of the alarm’s test button. Do it before Thursday, and Thursday’s only emergency will be running out of gravy.
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