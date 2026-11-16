That Black Friday ‘Was’ Price Might Be Made Up. 6 Ways to Tell

The price says, “Was $199.99, now $99.99.” Half off. Your pulse quickens, and you grab it before someone else does.
Here’s the question no retailer wants you to ask: Was it ever really $199.99?
Sometimes it was. Sometimes that “was” price existed mostly on the tag, in an ad, or online for a few days nobody noticed. And the bigger that crossed-out number, the better the “deal” looks — whether or not you’re saving a dime.
I’ve spent more than 35 years as a consumer reporter watching retailers dress up ordinary prices as bargains. Black Friday is Nov. 27, and the season of giant percentages has already started.
Here are six ways to tell whether the discount is real or just a costume.
1. A real ‘was’ price has to have been a real price
The federal yardstick here is the Federal Trade Commission’s Guides Against Deceptive Pricing, which date back to 1967. They aren’t laws themselves, but they spell out how the FTC reads the ban on deceptive advertising.
The guides say a store can brag about cutting its own former price only if that price was openly offered, in good faith, for a reasonably substantial stretch of time.
If not, the FTC calls the former price fictitious.
The guides even spell out the classic con. A merchant who normally sells a pen for $7.50 bumps it to $10 and leaves it there a few days.
Then he drops it back and advertises the pens “Were $10, Now Only $7.50!” The FTC calls that false. You’d be “saving” 25% off a price that was never the real one.
To be fair, the guides also say a former price isn’t automatically fake just because nobody bought at it. That gray area is exactly where stores play.
2. ‘Compare at’ and ‘list price’ may be compared to nobody
“Was” at least claims to be the store’s own history. “Compare at,” “value” and “list price” are slipperier — they point to what someone else supposedly charges.
The FTC’s guides say a “comparable value” claim is deceptive unless enough of the area’s major sellers actually charge that much for a similar item.
A manufacturer’s list price is also misleading if it’s well above the most the item actually sells for in meaningful numbers.
In 2017, Virginia’s attorney general said Hobby Lobby routinely advertised discounts against other sellers without disclosing what it was comparing to. The settlement? Changes to its ads and a payment of $8,000.
That’s the system in a nutshell: The penalty can be smaller than one weekend of sales.
3. Big names have paid to settle fake-markdown claims
This isn’t a fringe problem at a sketchy website. It’s reached some of the best-known names in retail.
In 2015, J.C. Penney said it would set aside $50 million to settle a California class action over price comparisons on its private and exclusive brands, according to CBS News. The suit claimed the original prices were inflated to make the discounts look bigger. Penney denied the allegations.
In December 2016, the Los Angeles city attorney sued J.C. Penney, Sears, Macy’s and Kohl’s, alleging fake original and regular prices. One example, according to The Associated Press, was a maternity swim top at $31.99, marked down from an “original” $46 it allegedly never sold for.
“Customers have the right to be told the truth about the prices they’re paying,” City Attorney Mike Feuer said at the time, as NBC News reported.
And in March 2021, Amazon agreed to pay $2 million, covering penalties, costs and restitution, to settle a suit by six California county district attorneys over its “was” and “list” prices, according to the Yolo County DA. Part of the deal: links explaining what those labels mean.
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4. Check the price history, not the tag
The crossed-out number tells you what the store wants you to compare against. The price history tells you what the item actually cost.
Here’s why that matters. Which?, a British consumer group much like Consumer Reports, tracked 208 Black Friday deals at eight U.K. retailers, including Amazon, for six months on either side of Black Friday 2022. Just five hit their lowest price on Black Friday.
That’s about 2%. And 98% sold for the same or less on other days of the year.
Those are British stores, but I’d bet the pattern travels. So before you buy anything big:
- Use a free price-tracking site or browser extension to see the item’s price over the last few months.
- Click the label. Amazon says its “was” price is the median price customers paid on Amazon over the last 90 days, not counting limited-time deals. Other stores may not tell you anything.
- Screenshot the price, date and store page. If the price drops later, you’ve got proof.
Timing still matters, too. Plenty of things bottom out at other times of year, so check a month-by-month guide to timing your purchases before you assume Black Friday means the best deals.
Don’t have time to check every price yourself? That’s why we built Today’s Amazon Deals. Every day, we check Amazon’s discounts, toss the fake markdowns and show you what’s left. It’s free, and it’s updated daily.
5. Do your own math on doorbusters and bundles
Percentages are designed to make you stop thinking. Dollars per item make you start again.
Take a “buy one, get one free” on a $40 sweater. That’s $20 apiece. If the same sweater sells for $18 down the street, your “free” one cost you money. (That’s a hypothetical, but run the numbers and you’ll find real ones.)
The FTC’s guides say the terms of a free or two-for-one offer should be clear from the start, and warn against calling an offer “limited” when it isn’t. Countdown clocks and “only 3 left” banners exist to rush you.
My rule: If you can’t explain the per-item price in one sentence, you don’t know what you’re paying. Walk away and do the math.
6. Know your backstop before you buy
Even careful shoppers get burned. So pick stores that give you a way to fix it.
Some big retailers will refund the difference if the price drops after you buy — but only if you ask before their deadline. And holiday return windows can save you when the “deal” turns out to be a dud, though return traps still catch shoppers every January.
One more thing: Don’t let a checkout offer of extra savings talk you into a store credit card. Store cards average nearly 33% interest, which can wipe out any discount in a hurry.
Bottom line
A crossed-out price isn’t a fact. It’s a sales pitch, and the guidance behind it leaves plenty of wiggle room.
So ignore the percentage and ask three questions: What did this actually sell for lately? What does everybody else charge? And what’s my price per item?
If the deal survives those, buy it. If not, the only thing being slashed is your judgment.
Want a head start? Check our daily list of real Amazon deals before you shop.
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