“Start your free trial.” It’s the friendliest button on the internet, and this time of year you’ll see it everywhere: streaming services, music apps, meal kits, shopping memberships promising free shipping through the holidays.
Signing up takes one click. Getting out is where the company makes its money.
Here’s how the trap works. A free trial is what regulators call a negative option. If you don’t say no, the company treats your silence as a yes and starts charging your card.
Forget a $14.99-a-month trial, and that’s $179.88 a year. Forget it for three years, and you’ve handed over $539.64 for something you tried once over Thanksgiving weekend.
This isn’t a fringe problem. In 2024, the Federal Trade Commission was fielding nearly 70 complaints a day about subscription and auto-renewal practices, up from 42 a day in 2021.
I’ve spent more than 35 years watching companies make it easy to say yes and miserable to say no. Here are six ways to make sure your free trial ends when you want it to.
1. Put the end date on your calendar before you click ‘start’
The law is on your side going in.
Under the federal Restore Online Shoppers’ Confidence Act, an online seller has to spell out the key terms before it takes your card number, get your clear consent before billing you and give you a simple way to stop the charges, according to the FTC.
So read what you’re agreeing to. How long is the trial? What’s the price after it ends? Is it monthly or annual?
Then do what the FTC recommends: Put a reminder on your calendar so you can cancel while the trial is still running. I’d set it two or three days early, not on the last day.
Timing matters more than you’d think. Apple, for instance, tells customers to cancel at least 24 hours ahead of a trial’s end if they don’t want it to renew. Wait until the final evening, and you may already be paying.
Stop paying for subscriptions you don’t use
Don’t feel like going through all this hassle yourself? There are services that will help. For example, Rocket Money connects securely to your accounts and puts every subscription on one screen. Cancel the ones you don’t want in a few taps.
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2. Pay with a credit card, not a debit card
If you’re going to hand a company permission to bill you, give it a credit card. Credit cards come with federal billing-error rights, and they buy you leverage.
When you properly dispute a charge on a credit card bill, you can hold off paying the disputed amount, plus related finance charges, while the issuer investigates, the FTC explains. With a debit card, the money is already gone from your checking account while you argue.
One warning: Blocking or freezing your card isn’t the same as canceling.
When the FTC sued LA Fitness in 2025, it alleged that members who tried to stop the gym’s charges through their bank or card company got rebilled. That case is still pending.
Cancel with the company first, then watch your card.
3. Cancel the way you signed up — and know your local rules
You may have heard Washington fixed this problem. It tried.
In October 2024, the FTC finalized a national click-to-cancel rule. In July 2025, the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals threw it out shortly before businesses had to fully comply, ruling that the agency had skipped a required preliminary regulatory analysis.
In March 2026, the FTC started over, asking the public whether it should write new rules. The comment period closed in April. As of now, there’s no replacement rule.
Some states and cities aren’t waiting.
Connecticut’s tougher auto-renewal rules kicked in July 1. Businesses there can’t force you to mail a letter or show up in person to cancel, and a business with an online platform has to offer a clear way to cancel online or a dedicated email address for it.
“Businesses don’t get to profit by trapping consumers in subscriptions they no longer want,” Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said.
New York City’s rule kicked in Oct. 1. If you signed up online, a company can’t force you to call or show up in person to quit, the city says.
Elsewhere, if you signed up online, federal law still requires a simple way to stop the charges. If a company makes you jump through hoops, that’s worth a complaint.
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4. Get proof that you canceled
A cancellation you can’t prove is just your word against theirs.
When you cancel, screenshot the confirmation screen, save the confirmation email and write down the date. If you cancel by phone, note who you talked to and when. The FTC advises keeping a copy of your request along with notes from any conversations about it.
Then check your next statement or two. A charge that shows up after you canceled is your cue for the next step.
If the company offers a discount to stay, it’s fine to listen. That’s a negotiation, and it’s one of the things you should be negotiating anyway. Just don’t let a sales pitch talk you out of the cancellation you came for.
5. If the charges keep coming, dispute them in writing
First, contact the company and ask for a refund. If it won’t fix the problem, call your card issuer right away, but don’t stop there.
To protect your rights, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau says you also need to put the dispute in writing within 60 days.
The FTC says your letter has to arrive no later than 60 days after the first statement with the bad charge went out.
Send it to the address your issuer lists for billing inquiries, not where you mail payments. The issuer has 30 days to acknowledge your letter in writing and 90 days to resolve the dispute.
Then report the company. File with the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov and with your state attorney general’s office. Complaints help regulators spot companies that make quitting hard.
6. Audit what you’re already paying for
Free trials you signed up for last year are this year’s line items. Pull your last two or three bank and credit card statements and highlight every recurring charge.
Then check your phone. On an iPhone, go to Settings, tap your name, then tap Subscriptions. On Android, open the subscriptions section in Google Play. And note that Google says deleting an app won’t cancel its subscription.
Streaming is a common leak. Eight big ad-free services now cost about $144 a month combined, more than the average 2016 cable bill adjusted for inflation.
Don’t forget annual charges, too, like a premium credit card’s fee. Here’s how to tell if your card is worth its fee.
Anything you wouldn’t sign up for today, cancel today.
Bottom line
A free trial isn’t really free. It’s a bet by the company that you’ll forget, and the house wins that bet a lot.
You don’t have to swear off trials. Just go in with a plan: Calendar the end date, pay with a credit card, cancel the way you signed up, keep proof and dispute anything that sneaks through.
Then put every subscription you keep into a budget you’ll actually stick to. That way, the next “free” offer has to earn its spot.
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