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A Federal Reserve official says interest rates likely need to go up. Your bank may not pass much of that along to you.
“The economy will likely require several interest rate increases before the spring of 2027,” St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem said Nov. 17, according to International Business Times. (1) The Fed’s benchmark rate already sits between 3.75% and 4%. (1)
Now look at what savers get. The national average savings account rate was 0.39% in November, based on FDIC figures published by the St. Louis Fed. (2) On $50,000, that’s about $195 a year.
I’ve been a CPA since 1981. Here’s what I’d tell any saver: low rates are only one way your bank can cost you money. Fees and a few easy-to-miss traps are the others, and several can be fixed with one phone call.
Here are six to check, and exactly what to say.
1. Paying you next to nothing on savings
That 0.39% average is weighted by each institution’s share of deposits. (2) My read: if your savings sit at one of the biggest banks, check your rate. It may be close to that average.
Even a plain 12-month CD averaged 1.81% nationally in November. (3) On $50,000, that’s about $905 a year instead of $195.
It pays to shop around. You can compare high-yield savings accounts side by side and see what your cash could be earning.
The exact words for your current bank: “What’s the best rate you offer on savings for someone with my balance, and how do I qualify?”
2. Holding too much cash in one bank
FDIC insurance covers $250,000 per depositor, per FDIC-insured bank, for each account ownership category. (4) If you’ve just sold a house, the proceeds alone could put you over that limit at a single bank.
What to say to your bank: “Which of my accounts here are over the FDIC limit, and how is each one titled?”
In my view, a big pile of cash earning next to nothing is a planning problem, not just a banking problem.
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3. Charging a monthly maintenance fee
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau says banks must tell you up front what their fees are and how you can avoid them. (5)
The usual ways out are keeping a minimum balance or having your paycheck or benefit checks directly deposited. (5) If your Social Security already lands in that account, you may qualify and not know it.
The CFPB also suggests asking whether the bank offers low-cost checking accounts, such as a senior account. (5)
The exact words: “Do you have a senior checking account, and what would it take to waive my monthly fee?”
Quick aside — most internet financial advice comes from people who weren’t alive during the last recession. I’ve been writing about money for more than 35 years. Want rock-solid advice? Sign up for the free Money Talks Newsletter. Takes 10 seconds. No fluff. No spam.
4. Overdraft fees
Banks with more than $1 billion in assets reported $5.83 billion in overdraft and nonsufficient funds fee revenue in 2023, according to the CFPB. (6) In December 2024, the agency said most very large financial institutions were still charging $35 per overdraft. (7)
On a small purchase, a $35 fee can cost more than the purchase itself.
The exact words: “What are my options so a purchase is declined instead of triggering an overdraft fee? Can you link my savings account as a backup?”
5. Letting your CD roll over without checking the rate
If your CD renews automatically and its term is longer than one month, federal rules require the bank to send you a notice before it matures, generally at least 30 days ahead. (8)
Banks that offer a grace period of at least five days after maturity can send that notice later, as little as 20 days before the grace period ends. (8)
If you do nothing, the CD rolls into a new one at the rate the bank sets for it.
Put the maturity date on your calendar. The exact words: “My CD matures soon. What rate will it renew at, and what’s your best CD rate for new money?”
6. Losing an account you forgot about
This one isn’t a fee, but it can put your money out of reach until you claim it from the state.
According to a federal banking regulator’s consumer help site, an account is generally considered abandoned when there’s no customer-initiated activity or contact for a period set by state law, often three to five years. If it can’t reach you, the bank then turns the balance over to the state. (9)
Every state has an unclaimed-property program, and your state’s unclaimed property office can tell you how to search for lost money. (9) Better yet, log in to every account at least once a year.
What to say: “Are any of my accounts here flagged as inactive?”
My take
If the Fed does raise rates, your bank won’t call to tell you you’re due a better deal. You have to ask.
Spend one afternoon on this: check your rate, your fees and your CD dates. For a lot of savers, I’d bet that afternoon pays better than almost anything else they’ll do this year.
Sources: 1. International Business Times; 2. Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis (FDIC data); 3. Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis (FDIC data); 4. FDIC; 5. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau; 6. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau; 7. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau; 8. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau; 9. HelpWithMyBank.gov (OCC)
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