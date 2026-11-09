Stop Overpaying for Internet You Don’t Like. Here’s the Provider Customers Rate Best in Your Region

Do you love your internet provider? If not, you might want to check out other providers that have earned the love and loyalty of their customers.
J.D. Power’s latest annual U.S. Residential Internet Service Provider Satisfaction Study identifies the companies consumers are most satisfied with in each region of the U.S. through a survey of over 31,500 customers.
Customers rated wireless internet service higher than wired service overall, 645 to 560 on a 1,000-point scale, though the gap narrowed in the lastest ranking.
“Stable internet service is no longer a differentiator. It’s a basic expectation,” Carl Lepper, a senior director at J.D. Power, said in a summary of the results.
Consumers were asked to rate their internet provider based on seven dimensions:
- Consistently delivering high-quality service
- Value for price paid
- Ease of doing business
- Level of trust with provider
- People
- Digital tools
- Resolving problems or complaints
Following are the internet providers that earned the highest customer satisfaction ratings.
The East
Among wired internet providers available in the Eastern U.S., the average overall customer satisfaction score was 542. These providers were rated above average:
- Verizon — 592 (out of 1,000)
- Cox Communications — 549
Frontier Communications matched the average (542). Xfinity (536), Spectrum (519) and Optimum (506) had below-average scores.
This region includes customers from Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia.
North Central
Among wired internet providers available in the North Central U.S., the average overall customer satisfaction score was 553. These providers were rated above average:
- AT&T — 578
- Xfinity — 558
Spectrum (547), Frontier Communications (526) and Xtream powered by Mediacom (499) were rated below average.
This region includes customers from Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin.
The South
Among wired internet providers available in the Southern U.S., the average overall customer satisfaction score was 585. These providers were rated above average:
- GFiber (formerly Google Fiber) — 707
- AT&T — 611
- Frontier Communications — 604
- Xfinity — 593
Spectrum (578), Brightspeed (567), Sparklight (555), Cox Communications (546), Kinetic (528) and Optimum (522) were rated below average by customers.
This region includes customers from Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.
The West
Among wired internet providers available in the Western U.S., the average overall customer satisfaction score was 544. These providers were rated above average:
- AT&T — 595
- Frontier Communications — 567
- CenturyLink — 545
- Spectrum — 545
Cox Communications (538) and Xfinity (535) were below average in customer satisfaction.
This region includes customers from Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.
Wireless internet (national)
J.D. Power ranks wireless internet providers nationally rather than by region. The average overall customer satisfaction score was 645. Only one provider was rated above average:
- T-Mobile — 659
Verizon (631) and AT&T (612) were rated below average.
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