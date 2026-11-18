A landlord that advertised one rent and billed another. A restaurant-ordering platform accused of tacking 99 cents onto takeout orders. A car lot whose ads promised “No fees. No games. Just cars.”
All three landed on the Federal Trade Commission’s docket in the span of 11 days, from Oct. 29 to Nov. 9.
I’ve spent more than 35 years watching companies invent new ways to make the price you see smaller than the price you pay. The labels change. The trick doesn’t.
Here are six places hidden fees still turn up, what the government says about each, and what you can do before — and after — they hit your bill.
1. Your rent
On Nov. 6, Progress Residential and its owner, private equity firm Pretium Partners, agreed to pay $49.75 million to settle charges from the FTC and four states: Arizona, Colorado, Indiana and Utah. Progress manages more than 90,000 homes across 17 states, according to the FTC.
The complaint says the advertised monthly rent left out mandatory charges like a smart home fee and a utility management fee.
Then there was the renter’s insurance exemption fee, charged when tenants didn’t show proof of renters insurance. According to the FTC, many renters first found out about it on their first monthly bill.
The complaint puts the cost to renters at tens of millions of dollars since at least 2021. Of the settlement, $48.5 million goes to the FTC for refunds. The deal still needs a judge’s signature, and the FTC hasn’t yet said how renters will get paid.
Under the proposed order, Progress has to advertise a true all-in monthly rent and can’t deduct for normal wear and tear from security deposits.
What to do: Before you pay an application or holding fee anywhere, the FTC’s advice to renters is to get the leasing agent to confirm, in writing, the monthly total you’ll actually pay, mandatory fees included.
Photograph the place the day you move in and the day you move out, and ask for an itemized list of anything taken from your deposit.
2. Travel booking apps
Booking a Thanksgiving flight or hotel on your phone? Read this first.
In July, the travel app Hopper agreed to pay $35 million to settle FTC allegations that it charged fees without consent. The FTC says the money will go to consumer refunds.
According to the FTC’s holiday-travel alert, Hopper’s checkout showed a total price and a big “Swipe to Book” button.
Below that button, out of sight, were add-ons it had already selected for you: a tip and a charge for VIP support. You saw them only if you scrolled down. Most people never did, the FTC says.
Here’s the part that gets me. The FTC alleges Hopper’s testing showed most customers would turn those fees down if the fees had been shown and left unchecked. If the FTC is right, the company knew.
What to do: Scroll past the “Book” or “Pay” button every time. Uncheck any box or toggle you didn’t choose. And if the total at checkout is higher than the price you were shown a screen earlier, stop and find out why.
Booking sites play other games, too, including the hidden catch behind some “refundable” travel bookings.
3. Online food orders
On Oct. 29, the FTC and a group of states sued Toast, a company whose software runs online ordering for lots of restaurants. These are allegations; it’s a lawsuit, not a settlement, and a court will decide the case.
The complaint says Toast added a 99-cent fee to certain online orders over $10 placed through its platform from September 2021 until late July 2023. The FTC alleges the fee went to Toast, not the restaurant, and diners weren’t adequately told about it.
Ninety-nine cents sounds like nothing. That’s the point. If you placed two qualifying orders a week over that stretch, you’d have paid close to $200 for nothing you could name.
“These practices are illegal, and the FTC will continue to take aggressive action …” said Christopher Mufarrige, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection.
What to do: Before you tap “place order,” open the fee breakdown and read every line. If a charge has no clear explanation, ask the restaurant about it, or call in your order instead.
Quick heads-up — companies spend billions figuring out how to separate you from your money. I’ve spent my career exposing those tricks. Sign up for the free Money Talks Newsletter and keep more of what you earn. 10 seconds, no spam, ever.
4. Hotels, vacation rentals and event tickets
This is the one place a specific federal fee rule is on your side.
Since May 12, 2025, the FTC’s Rule on Unfair or Deceptive Fees has required businesses selling live-event tickets and short-term lodging — hotels, motels, vacation rentals — to show you the total price up front, mandatory fees included.
The FTC is enforcing it. In April, StubHub agreed to pay $10 million to settle FTC charges that it advertised ticket prices without clearly showing all mandatory fees up front.
The upfront price can still leave out taxes and shipping, though those must be disclosed before you pay.
And the rule covers only those two industries. It doesn’t apply to apartment or house rentals with an ongoing landlord-tenant relationship, which is why item No. 1 still exists.
What to do: If a hotel, vacation rental or ticket site springs a mandatory fee on you at the last screen, screenshot it and report it.
5. The car lot
On Nov. 9, the FTC announced a settlement with Stream Auto Outlet, a Long Island, New York, dealer group. The complaint says it advertised cars at low prices online, then demanded down payments worth thousands of dollars beyond the advertised price.
Where was that requirement disclosed? According to the FTC, in small print on a details page behind a pop-up — while the ads promised no fees and no games. The FTC also alleges dealer fees and add-ons cost buyers thousands more.
Under the proposed order, any ad that includes a price must prominently show what a buyer actually has to pay, other than government charges.
What to do: Ask for the out-the-door price, in writing, before you negotiate anything else. For more, here are seven ways to stop car dealers from burying thousands in hidden fees.
6. Your own statement — and how to fight back
The last place junk fees hide is the one you already own: your monthly statements. Phone carriers are masters of this, as I explained in a look at a T-Mobile fee that isn’t a tax.
When you find a charge you didn’t agree to, here’s the order I’d go in. None of it costs a dime.
- Ask the company to remove it. Be polite, be specific and ask once more if the first answer is no.
- Dispute it with your card issuer. The Fair Credit Billing Act covers charges for things you didn’t accept. Your letter must arrive within 60 days of when the first bill with the charge was sent, at the billing-inquiries address.
- Report it at ReportFraud.ftc.gov. That’s where the FTC asks people to send hidden-fee complaints.
- Tell your state attorney general. AG offices handle consumer complaints, and you can find yours through USA.gov.
While a dispute is pending, the FTC says you can hold off paying the disputed amount, and the issuer has 90 days to resolve it.
Already paid? The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau says you can still dispute it. Call the card company right away, then follow up in writing.
Bottom line
None of these fees is huge on its own. That’s the business model: a buck here, a smart home charge there, a box somebody else checked for you.
The FTC can’t watch every checkout screen. You can. So read the last screen, ask for the total in writing and push back when the number grows. A company counting on you not to look shouldn’t get your money.
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