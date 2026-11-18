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Few purchases are as expensive, or made under as much pressure, as a funeral.
The median cost of a funeral with a casket and burial was $8,300 in 2023, according to the most recent price study by the National Funeral Directors Association, a trade group. That figure doesn’t include the cemetery plot, monument or grave marker (1).
Grieving families often face dozens of decisions that must be made quickly, the FTC notes (2). In my view, that’s exactly when it’s easiest to spend more than you meant to.
The good news is that federal law is on your side. The Federal Trade Commission’s Funeral Rule gives you the right to “buy only the funeral arrangements you want” (3). Its consumer guide also urges families to “compare prices from at least two funeral homes” (2).
I’ve been a CPA since 1981, and I was the executor of my parents’ estate.
Here are seven ways grieving families overpay for funerals, and the exact words to use to stop each one.
1. Leaving your family to guess
In my view, the most expensive funeral is often the one nobody planned. Without instructions, it’s easy for grieving relatives to say yes to everything, because no one wants to seem cheap.
The fix starts with you. Put your funeral wishes in a separate letter your family can find right away. The FTC warns that “a will often is not found or read until after a funeral” (2).
A good estate plan still matters: it names who’s in charge of your affairs. An online service like Trust & Will lets you create a will, a trust or both online and for low cost.
2. Not asking for the price list
Under the Funeral Rule, “The funeral home must give you a General Price List (GPL) that is yours to keep” (3). And “Funeral directors must give you price information on the telephone if you ask for it” (3).
Before you discuss anything else, say these exact words: “Before we talk about arrangements, please give me your General Price List.”
Then call a second funeral home and ask for its prices by phone. You may be surprised by the difference.
3. Prepaying without protection
Prepaying a funeral home can feel responsible. But the FTC warns that “State law governs the prepayment for funeral goods and services” and that “protections vary widely from state to state, and some state laws offer little or no effective protection” (2).
Before you hand over money, the FTC suggests asking questions such as, “Are you protected if the firm you dealt with goes out of business?” (2)
Another option is to set money aside in a way your family controls. For some people, that’s a life insurance policy that can give survivors cash for final expenses without paying a funeral home years in advance.
If you’re considering coverage, you can use Money's Life Insurance Comparison to see quotes from several insurers side by side, free and with no obligation.
4. Accepting a package you don’t need
Many funeral homes offer package funerals, and the FTC says they “may cost less than buying individual items or services” (2). But they may also include things you’d never pick on your own.
The FTC’s guide says, “You do not have to accept a package that includes items you do not want” (2).
Say: “Please show me the package price and the itemized price for just the items we want, so I can compare.”
Quick aside — most internet financial advice comes from people who weren’t alive during the last recession. I’ve been writing about money for more than 35 years. Want rock-solid advice? Sign up for the free Money Talks Newsletter. Takes 10 seconds. No fluff. No spam.
5. Paying for embalming you may not need
You might assume embalming is required. According to the FTC, “No state law requires routine embalming for every death” (3).
But some states require embalming or refrigeration if the body isn’t buried or cremated within a certain time, and many funeral homes require embalming for a public viewing, according to the FTC (2).
If you’re planning a direct cremation or a quick burial, ask: “Is embalming required in our case, and if so, by what rule?”
6. Buying the casket where you buy the funeral
The casket is often the single most expensive item in a traditional funeral, according to the FTC (2).
You don’t have to buy it from the funeral home. The FTC says the funeral provider “cannot refuse to handle a casket or urn you bought online, at a local casket store, or somewhere else,” or charge you a fee to do it (3).
For cremation, the rule also lets you use an “alternative container” instead of a casket (3). Say: “We’ll be providing our own casket. Please confirm there’s no handling fee.”
7. Overpaying for a burial vault
Most cemeteries require an outer burial container around the casket, according to the FTC (2). But the FTC says, “Outer burial containers are not required by state law anywhere in the U.S.” (3)
So ask the cemetery, not just the funeral home, exactly what it requires. Ask whether a grave liner meets that requirement. The FTC notes that a burial vault is “more substantial and expensive than a grave liner” (2). Then compare prices.
And don’t overlook benefits you may be owed. Veterans may be entitled to a free burial in a national cemetery and a grave marker, according to the FTC (2). Check eligibility with the Department of Veterans Affairs.
Social Security can also pay a one-time $255 death payment to a surviving spouse who was living with the person who died (4).
My take
Nobody wants to haggle at a funeral home. That’s precisely why so many families pay more than they intended.
You don’t have to haggle. You just have to know your rights, ask for the price list and buy only what you actually want.
The best gift you can give your family is to have this conversation now, while you can, so they never have to guess what you wanted or what it should cost.
Sources: 1. National Funeral Directors Association; 2. Federal Trade Commission; 3. Federal Trade Commission; 4. Social Security Administration
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