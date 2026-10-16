These Breakfast Pizzas May Be Contaminated with Salmonella. See Products

A public health alert has been issued for select Mama Cozzi’s breakfast pizza, which may be contaminated with salmonella.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued a public health alert on April 30 for two types of Mama Cozzi’s breakfast pizza because the products might contain dairy ingredients contaminated with salmonella. The FSIS expects more products to be added to the alert.
The issue was discovered when the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) found that multiple FSIS-regulated establishments received dry milk powder that had been recalled, according to the public health alert.
As of April 30, no adverse reactions due to the consumption of the breakfast pizzas had been reported.
Which Breakfast Pizzas Are Affected?
Two Mama Cozzi’s products are subject to the alert:
- Biscuit Crust Sausage & Cheese Breakfast Pizza (18.5 oz) — use-by dates Oct. 15, 21, 22, 23, and 24, 2026; produced Feb. 17–26, 2026
- Biscuit Crust Cooked Pork Belly Crumbles, Cooked Bacon Topping, Pepper & Onion Breakfast Pizza (17.15 oz) — use-by dates Oct. 15, 21, 22, 23, and 24, 2026; produced Feb. 17–26, 2026
Where Were the Breakfast Pizzas Sold?
The breakfast pizzas impacted by the public health alert were sold nationwide.
What to Do If You Have These Products
Do not consume the affected breakfast pizzas. Throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a refund.
Consumers with food safety questions may contact the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-674-6854 or email [email protected].
What Are the Symptoms of Salmonella?
Consumption of food contaminated with salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses. The most common symptoms include diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever.
Salmonellosis may come on within six hours to six days after consumption and can last four to seven days. Most people recover without treatment, but older adults, infants, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop severe illness.
For the latest food safety alerts from the USDA, visit fsis.usda.gov.
Add a Comment