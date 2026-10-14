7 Unexpected Things to Love About Tulum, Mexico (It’s Not Just a Party Town)

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Live and Invest Overseas.
Tulum has a mixed reputation. It’s often described as a party town that draws ravers and revelers with its music festivals and beach clubs…
But that’s not the impression I got when I visited a couple months ago.
Instead, I found well-kept neighborhoods with quiet, tree-lined streets and beautiful homes… people out walking their dogs and exercising… lingering in cafes or reading on the beach…
There’s a real sense of calm in Tulum. You feel the shift as soon as you arrive. No one seemed rushed, stressed, or on edge. Pair that atmosphere with stunning Caribbean beaches and a close-to-nature way of life, and you have all the ingredients for a genuinely happy life.
Here are seven things that I love about Tulum.
1. White-Sand Beaches
Tulum’s beaches are truly showstopping—soft white sands meet dazzling turquoise waters. Any beach lover would be impressed by the beauty and quality of the coastline here.
You can stroll along the soft sands, swim in the warm Caribbean Sea, or settle in at one of the many beachfront restaurants, bars, hotels, and clubs that line the shore.
And if you’re feeling active, there’s no shortage of watersports: snorkeling, diving, fishing, kitesurfing, and more.
2. Unique Attractions: Jungle Parks, Ruins, Cenotes, And More
At the heart of Tulum is Jaguar Park, a 600-hectare reserve of unspoiled Yucatan jungle. It’s a place to immerse yourself in nature—bike along a two-kilometer shaded path, walk the trails, explore the Maya archaeological site, and take in the local flora and fauna.
Once the site of a pre-Columbian Mayan walled city, Tulum has a scattering of important ruins, including the dramatically situated Tulum Ruins (inside Tulum Jaguar Park), perched on a cliffside overlooking the beach.
Then there are the cenotes—natural freshwater sinkholes considered sacred by the ancient Maya. With their crystal-clear waters and peaceful surroundings, they’re ideal for a refreshing swim or quiet afternoon.
Tulum is famous for wellness activities—yoga, sound healing, Temazcal ceremonies, and guru-led experiences. There’s also shopping, live music, art, golf courses, country clubs, and plenty of other ways to spend your time.
3. True Community Feel
Despite being a global tourism hot spot, certain pockets of Tulum feel strongly residential … areas like La Veleta, Region 15, Aldea Zama, and Selva Zama.
These neighborhoods have an upscale, relaxed feel, with well-paved, tree-lined streets, thoughtfully designed homes, and plenty of boutique shops and cafes.
I stayed in La Veleta, one of Tulum’s up-and-coming areas, and felt at home right away. My days quickly found a rhythm: morning walks to a local cafe for coffee and emails, afternoons biking to the beach or heading to a yoga class, a quiet meal at one of the excellent local restaurants.
4. Easy to Reach
Tulum couldn’t be easier to reach from the U.S. and Canada, with an international airport that serves cities like Miami, Houston, Newark, Calgary, Toronto, and Montreal.
There’s something reassuring about being abroad while still feeling close to home… With the state of the world today, it’s comforting to know that you can get home in a pinch without needing to get on a plane or cross an ocean.
If Tulum’s airport doesn’t serve you, there’s a good chance that Cancún’s massive international airport will, with connections all over the world. It’s about a two-hour drive away from Tulum.
You can even arrive by train. Tulum is a stop on the Maya Train, which runs the length of the Yucatán Peninsula.
5. Incredible Food and Drink Scene
Tulum has a plethora of fabulous restaurants—from high-end Michelin-reviewed restaurants to authentic street food. You can try a different cuisine every night, dine in open-air jungle or beachfront settings, and enjoy local seafood and Yucatán influences.
The bar scene is just as varied—from cocktail bars to live music joints to local watering holes. One of my favorite discoveries was passionfruit mezcalitas, a smoky twist on a margarita made with mezcal instead of tequila.
If you want to live large, Tulum makes it easy. High-end restaurants, particularly in the hotel zone, can rival prices in major U.S. cities. There’s also beach clubs, nightlife, shopping, and plenty of other ways to indulge.
That said, the high life is just one side of Tulum. It’s easy to avoid if it’s not your scene.
6. Everyday Convenience
Tulum is not only easy to get to; it’s easy to live in. Most people speak English, which makes it easy to settle in and feel comfortable right away. There’s a sense of cultural familiarity as well. In many ways, it feels like you’re not too far from home.
All amenities you could need are at your fingertips: hospitals, clinics, malls, grocery stores, movie theaters, schools, hardware stores, clothing stores, gyms, and more. This is a chance to live a beach lifestyle abroad without giving up the everyday conveniences that you’re used to.
7. High-Quality Property Options
Tulum offers a wide range of real estate options, from stylish studios to luxury villas. While it has a reputation as a high-end destination, there are still options to suit moderate budgets.
Studios cost around $150,000 to $200,000, two-bedroom condos average $200,000 to $400,000, and luxury villas reach $1 million and up. This is high-quality living in a Caribbean beach setting.
Design-wise, you’ll see boho-chic, Mediterranean, and Moroccan influences. Most buildings are low-rise, maintaining a more natural, integrated feel. True beachfront properties are limited, but depending where you base yourself, you’ll likely be no more than five to 10 minutes from the nearest beach anyway.
For investors, Tulum remains attractive. As a global tourism hot spot, well-located and managed properties can generate annual rental yields up to 10%.
Areas like La Veleta and Region 15 are two of the most active zones right now, with room for new development. Properties with jungle views, rooftop pools, and hotel-style amenities tend to command higher nightly rates, especially during peak season from December to April.
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