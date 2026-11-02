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6 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Costco Travel

Gael F. Cooper

Journalist of Over 25 Years, Book Author, Pop Culture Expert

Published

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Costco store
Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Longing to get away? You might not think about it, but Costco — the same warehouse store that sells rotisserie chickens and softball-sized blueberry muffins — can also help you plan your next vacation.

Even long-term members may not realize that Costco has an entire travel department. Costco Travel offers deals on hotels, rental cars, cruises, theme-park packages and more.

Here’s a look at some of the perks of Costco Travel.

1. Cash back for Executive members

Costco’s Executive membership costs more than the standard membership, but depending on how much you spend at Costco, it could be worth it.

Executive members receive an annual 2% cash-back reward, up to $1,250, on qualified Costco purchases. And that includes Costco Travel purchases, where you can get up to $1,250 quickly.

2. Specialty vacations

Getting tired of the same old hotel-with-a-pool vacation? Costco Travel offers creative specialty vacations that are sure to be memorable.

Options include vacations specifically for travelers ages 18-35, trips from a company that specializes in Ireland and Scotland and more.

3. Time-sensitive offers with extras

Are you ready to buy quickly? Costco Travel has time-sensitive offers, vacation deals that include benefits such as reduced or waived resort fees, free food, travel credits and room upgrades.

But the catch is that you have to commit soon because they’re only available for a very limited time.

4. Rental cars include a secondary driver

Rental car prices seem to be going up and up, so why not rent through Costco?

The primary driver must be a current Costco member, but in many cases, an additional driver can be added for free. That person does not need to be a member, though additional fees apply for drivers younger than 25 years old.

5. Theme park deals

Many families dream of a vacation where they visit a Disney or Universal theme park. But park admission and lodging can be pricey. Costco Travel offers packages to Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando Resort and Disneyland.

Some packages even include Disney gift cards.

6. Special luxury vacations

If you’ve been saving up for that bucket-list splurge, check out Costco Travel’s Vacations of a Lifetime packages.

These are fancy-schmancy getaways, which may include your own chauffeur, special private tours of attractions, spa treatments and other lavish add-ons. After all, you only live once.

 
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