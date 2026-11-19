That pile of wrapping paper on Christmas morning looks like free kindling. So do the cardboard boxes from all the gifts.
Your chimney sees it differently.
Heating is the No. 2 cause of residential fires in America, right behind cooking, according to the U.S. Fire Administration. From 2017 through 2019, heating fires averaged about 34,200 a year, killing 165 people and causing $367 million in property damage annually.
Do the math, and that’s roughly $10,700 in damage per fire, on average.
And what goes into the firebox can make a chimney fire more likely. Here are seven things I’d never burn, plus what to burn instead and a chimney check you can do yourself.
1. Wrapping paper
It’s a holiday ritual in a lot of homes: Wad up the paper, pitch it into the fire and watch it flare.
Don’t. The Consumer Product Safety Commission has long warned against it. Gift wrap can catch all at once and burn fiercely, and the result can be a flash fire in your living room.
Fold the nice paper for next year. Bag the rest for the recycling bin or the trash, depending on what your local hauler accepts.
2. Cardboard boxes, including the pizza box
Between online shopping and holiday deliveries, most of us are drowning in boxes this time of year. Breaking them down is a chore, and the fireplace looks like a shortcut.
The EPA puts cardboard on its list of household trash that doesn’t belong in a fireplace or wood stove. (The agency’s Burn Wise program ended in 2025, but its guidance is still posted as a historical record.)
Here’s the practical danger. Burning paper can send embers flying out of the chimney, and Fairfax County Fire and Rescue in Virginia warns those embers could set your roof on fire.
Yes, that includes the pizza box. Flatten it and put it out with the trash.
3. Glossy magazines, catalogs and ad inserts
Catalog season is here, and a stack of slick pages seems made for starting fires.
It isn’t. The EPA’s never-burn list specifically flags colored ink, the kind printed on magazines, wrappers and boxes. The agency warns that everything on that list can give off harmful or toxic chemicals as it burns, and it may damage your fireplace insert or stove, too.
Plain newspaper is a different story. More on that below.
4. Painted, coated or pressure-treated wood
Leftover deck boards, an old painted bookcase, scraps of trim from last summer’s project — it all looks like firewood.
The EPA says to keep wood that’s been painted, coated or pressure-treated out of the fire. Penn State Extension goes further: Don’t burn treated wood of any kind.
It’s the same problem as the glossy paper. Whatever was applied to protect or decorate that wood goes up in your smoke. Call your local trash or recycling office to find out how to get rid of it.
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5. Plywood, particleboard and mystery pallets
The EPA also rules out plywood, particleboard and anything else held together with glue. That covers a lot of flat-pack furniture and the offcuts from home projects.
Pallets are trickier. Most aren’t chemically treated, according to Penn State Extension. But a pallet stamped “MB” was treated with methyl bromide, a highly toxic pesticide, and the extension service says never to burn one. Look for a two-letter code branded into the wood.
The extension service also cautions that you can’t be sure what a used pallet has come into contact with. My advice: If you don’t know where it’s been, don’t burn it.
6. Wet or ‘green’ wood
This one surprises people, because it’s actual firewood. But the EPA says not to burn wet or unseasoned wood — or rotted or moldy wood, either.
Freshly cut wood can be 60% water or more by weight, according to West Virginia University Extension. Burn it, and creosote — a tarry, flammable residue — builds up faster inside your chimney.
The North Carolina Office of State Fire Marshal says creosote buildup tops the list of causes for “confined” heating fires. In those same U.S. Fire Administration figures, about half of residential heating fires were confined to the chimney or flue.
The fix: Let wood dry for six months or more, and aim for moisture under 20%, the EPA says. A wood moisture meter lets you check instead of guess.
7. Trash, plastic and foam
The takeout container, the foam packing peanuts, the bag of junk mail — people still toss them in.
The EPA’s never-burn list includes plastics and foam along with other household trash. Fairfax County’s fire department warns that foam, and coated stuff like gift wrap, can release deadly fumes in a fire.
A fireplace isn’t an incinerator. If you want to clear out other risks around the house while you’re at it, start with these seven fire hazards hiding in plain sight in your home.
What to burn instead, and where the ashes go
Your fireplace does one thing well: burn dry, seasoned wood. The EPA’s rules for keeping it that way are simple:
- Store firewood outdoors and off the ground. Cover only the top, since covering the sides traps moisture.
- Use newspaper, dry kindling or natural starters to get a fire going. Never use gasoline, kerosene or charcoal lighter fluid.
- Put ashes in a metal can with a lid, and keep it outside on a surface that won’t burn.
Fairfax County adds two rules for those ashes: Keep the can away from the house, and let ashes sit for four days or more before you dump them.
The chimney check you may be skipping, and how to do it yourself
The North Carolina fire marshal’s office says a qualified pro should clean and inspect your chimney once a year. I’d bet plenty of homeowners haven’t had that done in a while.
If that’s you, at least do a quick check yourself before the next fire. West Virginia University Extension, in guidance last reviewed in 2011, lays out a simple version:
- Gear up. Put on goggles and a throwaway dust mask.
- Test the draft. Tape a tissue so it hangs at the upper front edge of the fireplace opening, and make sure air is moving up the chimney.
- Do the scratch test. Grab a strong flashlight and a poker, and scratch the black buildup in the smoke chamber, just above the damper. A groove shallower than 1/8 inch means cleaning probably isn’t needed yet. At 1/4 inch or deeper, don’t use the fireplace until it’s cleaned.
Watch for warning signs, too. The Chimney Safety Institute of America, the group that certifies sweeps, says a chimney fire can bring loud cracking and popping, heavy, thick smoke and a strong, hot odor. If that’s happening, the institute says to call 911 right away.
Clues that you’ve already had one include flakes of creosote on your roof or in the yard, cracked flue tiles, a warped metal damper and cracks in the outside masonry.
When is it worth paying a pro? If your scratch test hits that 1/4-inch mark, or if you spot any of those clues. If you think you’ve already had a chimney fire, the institute says to get a certified sweep’s evaluation.
And unless you’re truly handy, leave the cleaning to the sweep. WVU calls it a messy job that takes tarps, buckets, vacuums and protective gear.
Bottom line
Dry, seasoned wood goes in the fireplace. Everything else on this list goes out with the trash, the recycling or to your local disposal site.
While you’re getting the house ready for winter, take a look at the back of your smoke alarm, because if it’s 10 years old, it’s done. And if you’re supplementing the fireplace with a space heater, avoid these six space heater mistakes.
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