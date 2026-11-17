Timothy Mosley, aka Timbaland, filed a lawsuit in October 2026. The Grammy-winning producer accuses his former business manager’s firm of letting 12 months of mortgage payments go unpaid and hiding it from him.
The suit also claims the firm paid federal taxes late, running up millions in penalties and interest.
The complaint, which seeks more than $15 million, also names his former manager, Gary Marella.
In a statement to TheWrap, Marella said that he disputes the allegations and that “managing his finances was not my role.” None of the claims have been decided in court.
Few people hire a business manager. Far more often, they hand the checkbook to a spouse, an adult child, an agent under a power of attorney, or a paid bookkeeper, often later in life.
The following checks cost little or nothing and can surface a missed payment long before a lender’s lawyer does.
1. Get your own copy of every mortgage statement
Whoever pays the mortgage, ask the servicer to keep sending statements to you, or set up your own online login with alerts for late or missed payments.
Federal rules build in a cushion: A servicer generally cannot make the first foreclosure notice or filing until a loan is more than 120 days delinquent. That window helps only if someone outside the payment chain is looking.
Do the same for property tax and homeowners insurance bills that are paid separately. A lapsed policy or an unpaid tax bill can put a home at risk without a single missed mortgage payment.
2. Log in to your IRS account a few times a year
An IRS online account shows balances owed by tax year, up to five years of payment history, scheduled payments and digital notices. If someone else is supposed to be sending estimated payments for you, those payments should appear there. If they do not, ask why before penalties and interest pile up.
Retirement accounts carry deadlines of their own. A helper who misses a required withdrawal can trigger a steep IRS penalty, though a missed IRA withdrawal can sometimes be fixed if the error is caught and corrected.
3. Pull your credit reports every week
Timbaland’s suit also points to loans he says he never knowingly agreed to. New accounts in your name show up on your credit reports, and Equifax, Experian and TransUnion now offer free weekly reports permanently through AnnualCreditReport.com.
A quick scan for unfamiliar accounts, inquiries or addresses takes minutes and can catch early signs of identity misuse as well as debts a helper took on in your name.
4. Split paying from reviewing
Businesses guard against theft by making sure the person who writes the checks is not the person who reconciles the account. Families can borrow the idea.
Many banks can send duplicate statements or give a second person view-only online access, so one relative pays the bills and another reviews the activity each month. Ask your bank what it offers.
5. Put the job and the records in writing
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau publishes free guides for people who manage someone else’s money, including agents under a power of attorney and trustees.
The core duties apply to any helper:
- Act in the owner’s best interest
- Manage the owner’s money and property carefully
- Keep your own finances separate
- Maintain detailed records of what comes in and goes out
Agreeing on those rules up front makes a later request for receipts routine rather than an accusation. It also gives relatives a clear standard.
6. Vet a paid helper before handing over access
Before giving a bookkeeper or daily money manager signing authority, check references, ask whether the person or firm carries a fidelity bond or insurance that covers employee theft, and get the answer in writing.
Limit access to the accounts the job requires, and keep the passwords to investment and retirement accounts in your own hands.
A foreclosure notice is a late alarm
In Timbaland’s telling, the first warning arrived after a year of missed payments. A mortgage login, an IRS account and a weekly credit report are earlier alarms, and none of them requires taking the checkbook back.
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