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On Sunday, Nov. 22, President Donald Trump posted that “The Market is down more than 6 Trillion Dollars since the Democrats’ rather strange ‘win’ on November 3rd.” Then he added, “NASDAQ, by itself, is down 20%.” (1)
That second claim is wrong. The Nasdaq composite closed at 25,372.01 on Election Day, Nov. 3 (2). On Friday, Nov. 20, it closed at 22,617.73 (3). That’s a drop of about 10.9%, not 20%.
Even measured from Oct. 6, when the Nasdaq closed at a record 27,599.79, it’s down about 18% (3, 4). Still not 20%.
But don’t let the fact-check fool you. The damage is real. The S&P 500 fell 3.7% on Friday alone and is now in what pros call a “correction,” more than 10% below its Oct. 6 record (3).
AP blamed a “bruising sell-off in artificial intelligence stocks.” It also reported that “Fears of a bubble within the sector have also been exacerbated by the results of the recent midterm elections,” so, in my view, Trump isn’t entirely off base about the timing (3).
While the market seems to be bouncing back today, the fact remains: This is your money, not just Wall Street’s. In 2025, 56% of American families owned stock, directly or indirectly, according to the Federal Reserve’s Survey of Consumer Finances (5).
I’ve been investing for 45 years. Here’s the lesson that’s held up in my experience: A paper loss becomes a real one when you sell at the wrong time. If you’re retired or close to it, here are 5 moves to make now.
1. Find out what this drop really cost you
Start with the actual number, not the scary one. From its Nov. 3 close of 7,568.92 to Friday’s close of 6,910.39, the S&P 500 lost about 8.7% (2, 3).
Say you have $500,000 for retirement, with 60% in an S&P 500 index fund and the rest in bonds and cash. Your stocks lost about $26,100 on paper. That’s the stock side only; the bond and cash side isn’t in that number.
That’s real money. But it’s only gone for good if you sell.
A lot of people don’t check how much of their retirement rides on stocks until a week like this one. If you don’t know your number, or don’t know whether it’s right for your age, get a second opinion.
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2. Don’t sell to “wait it out”
Corrections feel like the end of the world while you’re in one. They usually aren’t.
The S&P 500’s previous correction came in March 2025, during the tariff fight (3). By Oct. 6 of this year, the index was setting a record (4). My read: Anyone who sold in that spring panic and waited for things to settle down risked missing much of the climb.
On Oct. 19, 1987, the Dow lost 22.6% in a single day (6). I was a stockbroker that day. A loss like that feels permanent. It wasn’t. Less than two years later, U.S. stocks had passed their pre-crash highs (6).
If you’re tempted to call your 401(k) provider, here are the exact words to use instead of “Move everything to cash”: “Show me my current mix, and don’t change anything today.”
Let me interrupt for a second. Financial news is mostly noise: hot takes, scary headlines and people trying to sell you something. My newsletter is the opposite: short, honest advice you can use today, from a CPA who’s seen it all. Try the free Money Talks Newsletter. Ten seconds to sign up, and it’s always free.
3. If you’re taking withdrawals, take them from cash or bonds
Here’s where retirees get hurt in a correction. If you need $3,000 a month and you sell stock to get it, you’re selling more shares at lower prices. Those shares can’t come back when the market does.
My advice: Keep a year or two of withdrawals in cash or short-term bonds. When stocks are down, live on that. When stocks recover, refill it.
If you don’t have that cushion today, take this month’s money from whatever has held up best. Don’t sell the stock that just fell the most.
4. Consider a Roth conversion while prices are down
This is a silver lining a correction offers, and it’s one a lot of people miss.
When you convert money from a traditional IRA to a Roth IRA, you pay tax on it. In the IRS’s words, “A conversion to a Roth IRA results in taxation of any untaxed amounts in the traditional IRA.” (7)
So the lower the value on the day you convert, the smaller the tax bill. If shares worth $20,000 a month ago are worth about $18,000 now, converting them now means paying tax on $18,000. If they recover, that rebound happens inside the Roth.
The catch: A conversion adds to your taxable income for the year. Run the numbers, or have a tax pro run them, before you move a dime.
5. Rebalance, and look beyond paper assets
After a run like the one stocks had until October, your mix may have drifted far more heavily into stocks than you planned. That’s how a correction hurts more than it should.
The SEC’s investor education site explains it well: “By cutting back on current ‘winners’ and/or adding more current ‘losers,’ rebalancing forces you to buy low and sell high.” (8) It also describes diversification as “the practice of spreading money among different investments to reduce risk.” (8)
Some investors add precious metals to that mix.
Stocks, bonds, funds — when markets stumble, they can sink together. That’s why many investors diversify with physical gold and silver, tangible assets that have held value for millennia.
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My take
Trump has the timing right and the number wrong. Despite today’s recovery, the market has had a bad month, and politicians on both sides will spend the next few weeks blaming each other for it.
None of that should drive what you do with your retirement money. A correction is the price of owning stocks. You pay it so you can be in position for the long-term gains.
So check your mix, protect your next year of withdrawals and leave the rest alone. The worst thing you can do this week is make a permanent decision about a temporary drop.
Sources: 1. Trump’s Truth (Truth Social archive); 2. AP via Yahoo Finance; 3. AP via WCAX; 4. AP via La Nación; 5. Federal Reserve; 6. Federal Reserve History; 7. IRS; 8. Investor.gov
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