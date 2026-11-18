The Social Security Administration has started warning Medicare enrollees that their coverage may end on Feb. 1, 2027. An estimated 300,000 people are due to get a preliminary notice in November 2026.
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has estimated that about 32,000 will actually lose coverage.
Many letters go to people whose eligibility Social Security cannot confirm from its own files, and a file can be years out of date.
The cutoff comes from President Donald Trump’s 2025 budget law, which the administration now calls the Working Families Tax Cuts law. It ends Medicare for lawfully present immigrants outside four narrow groups. Refugees and asylees are cut off even if they qualified through their work history.
A White House spokesperson has said immigrants must support themselves without drawing on overburdened benefit programs.
1. Check what Social Security has on file
A government record can lag behind a person’s life. Someone who arrived as a refugee and later got a green card or became a citizen may still appear under the old status.
The SSA asks people to keep their citizenship or immigration status up to date by requesting a free replacement card and bringing proof of identity and the new status.
Advocates at Justice in Aging note that when a records error knocks an eligible person off Medicare, it has to be fixed with the agency, not through a Medicare plan appeal.
2. Answer the letter before its deadline
The Nov. 10 notice the SSA sent to advocates does not set one date for everyone. It points people to the deadline printed in their own letter.
Proof can be uploaded through a my Social Security account by choosing “Upload Documents,” taken to a local office or sorted out by calling 1-844-507-7131. Anyone without an online Social Security account can create one first, which keeps the upload option open.
3. Know the four groups that still qualify
Medicare is now limited to U.S. citizens and nationals, lawful permanent residents, Cuban and Haitian entrants, and people living in the U.S. under a Compact of Free Association with Micronesia, the Marshall Islands or Palau.
Green card holders still face Medicare’s existing five-year continuous residence requirement.
Refugees, asylees, people with Temporary Protected Status, humanitarian parolees, and survivors of human trafficking and domestic violence fall outside the list.
A work permit does not change that, and neither do years of Medicare taxes withheld from a paycheck.
4. Watch the 60-day appeal clock
A termination notice counts as an initial determination, so it can be appealed to the SSA. The agency generally allows 60 days from the date a notice arrives to appeal, and it assumes a letter arrives five days after the date printed on it.
Miss that window, and the decision can become final.
5. Separate Medicare from the monthly check
The law changes Medicare eligibility only. The SSA says the changes do not affect its retirement or disability benefit rules, so a monthly payment keeps coming even if Medicare stops.
Coverage through a Medicare Advantage or Part D drug plan depends on Medicare, though, so it ends along with it.
6. Line up other coverage now
The same law closes the most obvious fallback. Starting Jan. 1, 2027, refugees and asylees without green cards also lose the premium tax credits that make Affordable Care Act marketplace plans affordable, nonprofit KFF reports. They can still buy a plan at full price.
Other options include employer or spouse coverage, state programs and community health centers, where the bill depends on income.
For anyone facing full-price medications in the gap, comparing prescription prices at more than one pharmacy before each refill could soften the hit.
7. Ask whether a status change could bring coverage back
Losing Medicare under this law does not have to be permanent. The SSA says people who later obtain an eligible status may apply again, and the final CMS rule adds enrollment options for people who gain or regain eligibility.
For most refugees and asylees, the realistic route is a green card, which makes an immigration attorney’s review worth booking well before February.
Free counselors at a State Health Insurance Assistance Program can handle the Medicare side, including which Medicare enrollment window applies when someone becomes eligible again.
A letter is not a verdict
About nine warning letters are expected for every person CMS projects will lose coverage. For many recipients, the difference between keeping Medicare and losing it may be one document uploaded on time.
For refugees and asylees who truly fall outside the law, the weeks before Feb. 1 are the time to find coverage that does not depend on it.
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