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The IRS just set next year’s tax numbers, and retirees have more reason than most to pay attention.
Add up three tax breaks for 2027, and a married couple who are both 65 or older can deduct $48,600.
I’ve been a CPA since 1981, and that’s a big number. But it comes with two catches: part of it shrinks as your income rises, and part of it disappears after 2028.
Here are six things retirees need to know to get the most from it.
1. Here’s where the $48,600 comes from
Start with the standard deduction. For 2027, it rises to $33,200 for a married couple filing jointly and $16,600 for single filers, according to the IRS announcement of its 2027 inflation adjustments (1).
If you’re 65 or older, you get an extra standard deduction on top of that: $1,700 for each married spouse, or $2,100 if you’re single and not a surviving spouse (2).
Then there’s the new senior deduction. For tax years 2025 through 2028, people 65 and older may be able to deduct another $6,000, or $12,000 for a married couple when both spouses qualify (3).
For a married couple who are both 65 or older, that’s $33,200 plus $1,700 plus $1,700 plus $12,000, or $48,600. If you’re single and 65 or older, it’s $16,600 plus $2,100 plus $6,000, or $24,700.
In plain English, a retired couple with $48,600 of income from pensions, IRA withdrawals or other taxable sources would owe no federal income tax on it, assuming they qualify for the full senior deduction.
2. The $12,000 piece disappears after 2028
Here’s the first catch. The senior deduction is temporary. The IRS says it’s available “for tax years 2025-2028” (3).
To me, that makes 2027 and 2028 a rare window. If you have money in a traditional IRA or 401(k), you’ll pay tax on it eventually. Pulling some out, or converting some to a Roth, while your deductions are this large can mean paying less tax on it overall.
The 2027 brackets help, too. For married couples, the 10% rate applies to taxable income up to $25,600, and the 12% rate runs up to $104,050 (1).
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3. Earn too much, and the senior break shrinks
The second catch: The senior deduction phases out for single filers with modified adjusted gross income over $75,000, or $150,000 for joint filers, according to the IRS (3).
So a large IRA withdrawal or Roth conversion can raise your tax two ways. You pay tax on the extra income, and you can lose part of the $6,000 per person.
Before you take a big one-time distribution, run the numbers both ways.
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4. Your Social Security can still be taxed
Here’s how I explain it: The senior deduction doesn’t make Social Security tax-free. It’s a deduction, so it lowers your taxable income. It doesn’t change the test that decides how much of your benefit counts as income.
The IRS explains it this way: Take half of your Social Security benefits and add your other income. For married couples filing jointly, if that total is more than $32,000, part of your Social Security may be taxable (4).
Above $44,000 for joint filers, or $34,000 for single filers, up to 85% of benefits may be taxable (4).
Those lines aren’t adjusted for inflation, and the share of beneficiaries who owe tax on their benefits has risen over time, according to a 2015 Social Security Administration research paper (5). The bigger deductions simply mean that more of that taxable income can be offset.
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5. Gains can be tax-free, too
Here’s a break that’s easy to overlook. Long-term capital gains and qualified dividends are taxed at 0% for married couples with 2027 taxable income up to $102,100, or $51,050 for single filers (2).
Because the deductions come off first, a couple who are both 65 or older can have total income well above $102,100 and still be in the 0% zone.
If you own stocks or funds in a regular brokerage account that have gone up a lot, a year with low taxable income may be the time to sell some and reset what you paid for them.
6. Mind Medicare’s look-back
One more trap. Extra income in 2027 can raise your Medicare premiums later.
Medicare charges higher Part B and Part D premiums to people above certain income levels. For 2027, a married couple filing jointly with modified adjusted gross income of $224,000 or less pays the standard Part B premium of $209.40 a month (6).
Social Security sets the bill using an older tax return. For 2026 premiums, it says it generally uses information from “a tax return filed in 2025 for tax year 2024” (7).
So a big Roth conversion in 2027 could show up in your Medicare premiums two years later. Plan the size of any conversion with that line in mind.
My take
For married couples, the standard deduction is up $1,000 from 2026, and the brackets are wider (1). If your income stays flat, that generally means a slightly smaller federal tax bill.
But the people who get the most out of it will be the ones who plan. The senior deduction has an expiration date, and 2027 and 2028 are the last two years to use it.
If you have a traditional IRA, sit down before the end of 2027 and decide how much to take out, or convert, while the tax bill is this small. Waiting until 2029 could mean paying more on the same money.
Sources: 1. Internal Revenue Service; 2. Internal Revenue Service (Rev. Proc. 2026-35); 3. Internal Revenue Service; 4. Internal Revenue Service; 5. Social Security Administration; 6. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services; 7. Social Security Administration
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