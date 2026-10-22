TSA Won’t Care It’s Halloween. You Can’t Travel With These Things

You’re never too old to dress up for Halloween, but maybe hold off on doing so until you’re past airport security.
Just like any other time of year, Transportation Security Administration officers and TSA’s facial recognition technology need to verify your identity before allowing you into secure areas.
“Anything that’s going to impair your face … they’re going to make you take it off,” Tom Spagnola, senior vice president of Supplier Relations at travel technology company Fareportal, told USA TODAY.
That goes for both masks and heavy face paint.
“Once they identify you and you make it through security, you have the right to put the mask and any facial paint back on,” he added.
Here’s what else travelers should know before heading to the airport around Halloween.
What to Check In
Prop weapons should generally go in checked bags, not carry-on luggage.
“Fake knives, swords and hatchets, anything related like that is going to be considered a threat, so that would have to be in a checked bag,” Spagnola said. “Any type of firearm would also have to go through checked baggage, even if it’s a prop.”
Otherwise, count on being stopped through airport security.
“Your only option now is to take back those props and run back out of security to go check your bag,” he said. “That definitely could be a real problem for missing your flight.”
What Not to Check In
Some things can’t even go in checked luggage.
“Replicas of explosives, such as hand grenades, are prohibited in checked and carry-on baggage,” according to TSA’s website.
Spagnola said a good rule of thumb is “just thinking about what you would travel through TSA with normally.”
TSA has an extensive list of what is and isn’t allowed, posted on its website. Travelers can also direct questions to @AskTSA through social media, email, text and phone.
Reporting by Eve Chen, USA TODAY / USA TODAY
USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
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