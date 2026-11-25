Some Vanguard customers began receiving letters in November 2026 about a security incident at the investment company.
In notices filed with state attorneys general, Vanguard described a social engineering incident in which an unauthorized third party got into files stored in cloud-based applications, such as Microsoft 365, between July 29 and 31, 2026.
Vanguard said no client accounts were accessed. The affected files may include names, Social Security numbers and dates of birth, plus, in some cases, details tied to an account or profile.
The company told ThinkAdvisor the data was “primarily related to a small percentage of individuals associated with our retirement plan business.”
The letter offers three years of free protection. A Social Security number lasts a lifetime, and criminals have plenty of uses for a stolen one.
Enroll before the deadline in your letter
Vanguard is offering three years of credit monitoring, fraud consultation, identity theft restoration and $1 million in identity fraud loss reimbursement through Kroll. Enrollment instructions and an activation deadline are printed in the letter.
Monitoring tells you something happened. It does not stop a thief from opening an account in your name, which is why the next steps matter.
Treat follow-up calls as suspect
This incident started with someone posing as a legitimate contact, and a breach in the headlines gives impostors a ready script. Scams impersonating banks led reported business-impersonation losses among older adults in 2025, the Federal Trade Commission told Congress in October 2026.
If someone calls, texts or emails about the breach and asks you to confirm your Social Security number, sign in through a link or move money, hang up. Contact Vanguard through the phone number on your statement or its official website.
Freeze your credit at all three bureaus
A credit freeze restricts access to your credit report, which makes it much harder for someone to open new credit in your name. It costs nothing to place or lift, does not affect your credit score and lasts until you lift it.
You have to contact Equifax, Experian and TransUnion separately. When you apply for a loan or a new card, lift the freeze temporarily, then put it back.
Get an IRS PIN
An identity protection PIN is a six-digit number that prevents someone else from filing a tax return using your Social Security number. Anyone who can verify their identity can get one, and a new PIN is generated each year.
The fastest way to get one is online through the IRS app or your IRS online account. (Although the online tool is down for maintenance until mid-January.)
Taxpayers whose adjusted gross income on their last return was below $84,000, or $168,000 for joint filers, can request one by mail with Form 15227.
An in-person appointment at a Taxpayer Assistance Center is the other route.
Lock your Social Security account
A my Social Security account lets you review your earnings history and secure your online access to help prevent misuse. Setting one up requires a Login.gov or ID.me account, which asks for an email address, a phone number and a government-issued photo ID.
Learn more in “How to ‘Lock’ Your Social Security Number — and Why You Should.”
Plan for year four
Breach letters have become routine. In September 2026, a separate Pentagon breach came to light that exposed the Social Security numbers of people who have died.
Vanguard’s free coverage ends after three years. Paid identity protection services such as Aura can pick up where free breach monitoring leaves off, alongside the freeze and the IRS PIN.
When you enroll with Kroll, put the end date on your calendar so the coverage does not lapse without a plan.
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