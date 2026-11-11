Veterans Eat Free on Nov. 11. 25 Deals and the ID You’ll Need

If you served, Wednesday, Nov. 11, is the one day a year a long list of companies wants to buy you lunch. And breakfast. And maybe dinner, too.
A veteran who plans the day right can eat three free meals: a Grand Slam at Denny’s in the morning, a free entree at lunch and the Golden Corral buffet after 4 p.m. That’s a full day of eating for the price of a tip.
But here’s the catch nobody puts on the poster. Nearly every one of these offers has fine print: dine-in only, participating locations, a specific menu, a specific window of hours. And most want proof you served.
Some deals have already started. One ends before Veterans Day even arrives. So I’ve sorted 25 offers we confirmed for 2026 on the companies’ own pages, their press releases or the VA’s own list.
1. Bring the right ID — and call ahead
Restaurants and stores want proof, and “I was in the Army” won’t always cut it. According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, four kinds of ID can work for veteran discounts:
- A Department of Defense ID card, if you’re active duty, Guard, Reserve or retired.
- A Veteran Health Identification Card, which you get when you enroll in VA health care.
- A Veteran ID Card, a digital photo ID the VA built specifically for discounts at stores and restaurants. You need an honorable or general discharge to get one.
- A veteran designation on your driver’s license or state ID. Every state and Puerto Rico offers one, and most ask for your DD-214 to add it.
If you don’t have any of those, bring your DD-214. Colonial Williamsburg names it outright, and it’s the standard proof of service.
Then make one phone call. Many of these chains are franchises, and “participating locations” means exactly what it says. Even the VA tells you to check with each business, since terms change and vary by location. Call your local store before you drive over.
2. Free sit-down meals on Nov. 11
These are dine-in deals. Tip your server on what the meal would have cost — they’re slammed on Veterans Day.
- Applebee’s: Veterans and active duty get a free entree from a special Veterans Day menu, dine-in only. Proof of service is required, and drinks and tip aren’t included, according to the VA’s list.
- Bob Evans: Veterans and active duty get a free meal off a special veterans menu. Dine-in only, with a valid service ID.
- Chili’s: All veterans and active-duty members get a free meal from a limited menu, dine-in only, at participating restaurants. Drinks and gratuity aren’t included. Chili’s itself tells you to call ahead.
- Denny’s: A free Original Grand Slam from 5 a.m. to noon, dine-in only, with ID.
- Golden Corral: Its Military Appreciation Night runs from 4 p.m. until close, with a free buffet and drink for anyone who served, including retirees, Guard and Reserves. Family members pay regular prices.
- Red Lobster: A free Shrimp & Chips meal for veterans, active duty and reservists. Dine-in only, ID required.
- Red Robin: A free Red’s Big Tavern Burger with Bottomless Fries, dine-in only at participating restaurants. Bring a military ID or proof of service. No to-go or app orders.
- Ruby Tuesday: A free Everyday Fresh Meal worth up to $17.99, with a choice of entrees, the Garden Bar and a bottomless drink. Dine-in only at participating locations, with proof of service.
- California Pizza Kitchen: A free entree and drink from a special menu at participating company-owned restaurants, no purchase required. Show a military ID. You also get a buy-one-get-one card good Nov. 12 through 25.
3. Free fast food and coffee
If you’d rather not sit down, these are quicker. Pay attention to the ordering rules, because a couple of these won’t work through an app or a kiosk.
- In-N-Out Burger: A free burger, fries and drink for veterans, active duty, Reserve and National Guard. Bring proof of service.
- Wendy’s: A free Dave’s Single at participating U.S. restaurants, inside or at the drive-thru. No purchase needed, and you just tell them you served. Not valid on delivery, digital or kiosk orders.
- Smashburger: A free All-American Smashburger for veterans at participating locations, with ID.
- Pilot and Flying J: Veterans and active duty verified through ID.me can claim a free sandwich and a coffee or soda through the Pilot app at participating locations. Set up the app before you’re standing at the counter.
- Starbucks: A free 12-ounce hot or iced brewed coffee for veterans, service members and military spouses at participating stores.
4. Free haircuts
- Great Clips: Veterans and active-duty members can get a free haircut on Nov. 11 at any U.S. salon — or a card for a free cut later. Non-veterans who get a haircut that day can ask for a free haircut card to pass along to a vet.
- Sport Clips: Participating stores give veterans and service members a free haircut on Nov. 11. The VA’s list says some locations offer a discount instead and want a valid ID, so call first.
That Great Clips card is the best gift idea in this whole story. If someone you love served, get your own haircut Wednesday and hand them the card.
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5. Store discounts on stuff you’d buy anyway
A discount is only a deal if it’s on something already on your list. If you were going to shop for the holidays anyway, these two are worth timing.
- Kohl’s: 30% off in-store purchases on Nov. 10 and 11 for military, veterans and their families. Bring a valid ID, and expect exclusions.
- Academy Sports + Outdoors: 10% off for military and first responders through Nov. 11. You verify through ID.me, and exclusions apply.
On a $200 Kohl’s haul, 30% is $60 back in your pocket.
Just don’t let a percentage-off sign talk you into a $200 haul you didn’t need. And some holiday buys get cheaper later, which is why it pays to know when each holiday buy is likely to bottom out.
6. Two deals on a different calendar
- McCormick & Schmick’s: This one ends before Veterans Day. On Sunday, Nov. 8, veterans, active military, National Guard members and Gold Star parents and spouses get a select entree at half price. Dine-in only, with valid ID.
- Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers: Veterans and active duty who stop in on Nov. 11 get a card for a free combo meal, good through Nov. 25. Bring a valid military ID.
7. Free admission to parks and museums
- National parks: Entrance is free for U.S. residents on Nov. 11, veteran or not, according to the National Park Service. Camping and reservation fees still apply. That makes it a good day to bring the whole family.
- Colonial Williamsburg (Virginia): Free admission Nov. 6 through 11 for active duty, reservists, retirees, veterans and National Guard, plus their immediate dependents. Bring a Defense Department photo ID or your DD-214, and pick up tickets on-site.
- George Washington’s Mount Vernon (Virginia): Free admission on Nov. 11 for active-duty, former and retired military. Family members and guests pay.
- National WWI Museum and Memorial (Kansas City, Missouri): Free for veterans and active duty Nov. 6 through 9 and on Nov. 11. Everyone else gets in for half price. It’s closed Nov. 10.
- Harley-Davidson Museum (Milwaukee): Free on Nov. 11 for veterans and active duty with a military ID, plus one adult guest and up to four kids. You also get 10% off at the museum shop and restaurant.
Bottom line
A free burger won’t change anyone’s finances. But it’s a thank-you you earned, and there’s no reason to leave it on the table.
Get your ID sorted now, check the hours and call your local store, because franchises vary. Then map out your day.
And don’t stop at lunch. Older Americans leave billions in benefits unclaimed every year — here are 15 ways to claim benefits going unclaimed. Some disabled veterans can even get TSA PreCheck free, a perk most travelers pay for.
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