Vivian Who? This Former Wall Street Trader May Be the Reason Your Kids Won’t Help You Out With Cash

You paid for their braces, funded their college degrees, and co-signed their first car loans. Now Vivian Tu, a former Wall Street trader who became a millionaire at age 27, is telling them not to return the favor — at least not with a handout.
Tu advises young professionals that helping aging parents does not have to mean writing a check. There are smarter ways to help.
Her logic is straightforward: Millennials who sacrifice their early wealth-building years risk ending up in the same position as their parents a generation later. It is advice that your kids are listening to.
1. Audit the budget
Knowing where your money is going is the first step toward keeping more of it. Your kids grew up navigating subscription services, streaming bundles, and telecom loyalty traps, and they know exactly how to unwind them.
Have them sit down with your monthly statements and identify what can be cut, renegotiated, or replaced. A few phone calls to your internet or cellular provider can quietly put hundreds of dollars back in your pocket each year.
2. Calculate catch-up contributions
If you are 50 or older, the IRS allows catch-up contributions to your 401(k) and IRA on top of the standard annual limits. The rules shift periodically, and the math requires attention to detail.
If your child is serious about your retirement security, this is a concrete place to focus that energy. Figure out exactly how much you can legally set aside this year and make sure you are not leaving any of it on the table.
3. Navigate assistance programs
Federal and local programs exist specifically to offset living costs for older adults — utility relief, food assistance, property tax exemptions — but finding and applying for them is genuinely time-consuming. The application portals are not always intuitive.
This is exactly the kind of task that benefits from someone who is comfortable navigating digital bureaucracy quickly. Let them research what you qualify for and handle the paperwork.
4. Screen for fraud
Financial scams targeting older adults have grown significantly more sophisticated. Spoofed caller IDs, fake bank alerts, and convincing phishing messages are now routine.
Your kids are immersed in this landscape and tend to recognize the patterns faster. If they flag something as suspicious, take it seriously. The financial damage from a single successful scam can be severe and is rarely fully recoverable.
5. Manage the downsizing process
Moving to a smaller or less expensive home is physically demanding and logistically complex. If downsizing makes financial sense for you, your kids can contribute real labor, such as packing, hauling, and coordinating.
They can also help with the sale of furniture and belongings through online marketplaces where they can realistically get better prices than an estate sale would yield.
6. Explore a family mortgage
If you are navigating a difficult housing market, the Family Opportunity Mortgage is worth understanding. This Fannie Mae guideline allows adult children to purchase a home for a parent using the interest rates and down payment requirements, as low as 5%, typically reserved for primary residences.
The arrangement means you pay rent to your child rather than a landlord, they build equity, and you have stable housing. It requires financial and legal coordination but can work well for families where the numbers make sense.
If a family mortgage is not an option, a reverse mortgage allows homeowners aged 62 and older to release equity from their property without monthly repayments. The loan comes due when you sell the home, move out or die.
It is worth exploring with your kids if you have significant equity tied up in your home and need to free up cash.
7. Create a paid arrangement
If your kids need services you can provide — childcare, pet care, household repairs, cooking — there is no reason that labor should go uncompensated.
Paying market rate for your time is straightforward, keeps the arrangement professional, and lets value flow in both directions without the emotional weight of financial assistance.
If you don’t want to work for or take money from your children, have them help you find a part-time or work-from-home job. FlexJobs lets you browse and apply to verified jobs around the corner and around the world.
Learn to fish
The modern economy is difficult for both generations simultaneously. That is the actual tension underneath Tu’s advice.
Your kids are trying to build financial stability in a housing market and economy that have made that harder than it was for previous generations. A cash injection might feel like the obvious solution, but addressing the root cause tends to serve everyone better in the long run.
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