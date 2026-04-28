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Volkswagen Recalls over 38K Vehicles. See Affected Model

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Volkswagen recalled more than 38,000 vehicles due to a potential issue with its fuel tank, increasing the risk of a fire in a crash, according to a notice posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The recall stems from a fuel tank defect where “in the event of a rear-end crash, the fuel pressure sensor may dislodge or separate from the fuel tank,” which the company says could lead to leaking fuel and an increased risk of fire.

“As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 301, ‘Fuel System Integrity,'” the recall notice states.

What Model Is Included in the Volkswagen Recall?

The recall affects 38,710 vehicles, all from the following model:

  • 2025–2026 Volkswagen Taos

How Can Car Owners Search for Recalls?

Letters to owners of impacted vehicles are expected to be mailed June 19, according to the notice. Identified cars will have a fuel pressure sensor wiring harness extension installed at the dealership, free of charge.

Car owners can search NHTSA’s database for recalls using their vehicle identification number (VIN). VINs involved in this recall will be searchable on NHTSA.gov beginning April 29.

Owners can also contact Volkswagen customer service at 1-800-893-5298. Volkswagen’s reference number for this recall is 97TH.

 
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