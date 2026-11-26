Warren Buffett’s Thanksgiving note to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders ran short, and one line did most of the work.
“Last Thanksgiving I wrote that kindness is costless but also priceless. A year later, I would only add that it compounds, and at a better rate than anything Charlie and I ever bought,” he wrote in the November 2026 letter, a nod to his late partner, Charlie Munger.
The same release spelled out his latest gift: 9,225,000 Berkshire Class B shares split among four family foundations, a donation worth about $5.5 billion.
He did not sell the stock and write checks. He handed over the shares.
Most people give the opposite way, with cash or a card at the register. For anyone giving before Dec. 31, the form a gift takes can matter almost as much as its size, and new 2026 tax rules make that choice more consequential.
1. Give shares that have grown, not cash
When you donate stock or fund shares you have owned for more than a year, the IRS generally lets you deduct their fair market value if you itemize. You also never sell them, so you never owe capital gains tax on the growth. The charity, as long as it is tax-exempt, can sell without a tax bill either.
Say you paid $2,000 for shares now worth $10,000. Sell them and give the cash, and the $8,000 gain could cost you $1,200 at a 15% long-term rate. Give the shares directly, and that tax may disappear.
Ask the charity for its brokerage transfer instructions. Many larger nonprofits accept stock, and smaller ones may not.
2. Sell losing stocks before you give
The rule flips for investments that have dropped in value. Donate a loser, and the loss vanishes with it.
Sell it first, give the cash, and you can use the loss to offset gains plus up to $3,000 of ordinary income a year, carrying any excess forward.
Check the cost basis on each holding before you decide what to give. Your brokerage statement lists it.
3. Send IRA money straight to charity if you are 70 1/2 or older
A qualified charitable distribution moves money directly from a traditional IRA to a charity. You get no deduction, but the money never shows up as taxable income, and it can count toward your required minimum distribution.
The 2026 limit is $111,000 per person.
Keeping that income off your return can matter for retirees who take the standard deduction, and it can help hold down the taxable share of Social Security. The paperwork runs through your IRA custodian, so how you send a charitable IRA gift decides whether the tax break holds.
Coordinating a charitable distribution with stock gifts, required withdrawals and the rest of a retirement tax plan gets complicated fast.
If you have $100,000 or more in investments, SmartAsset offers a free matching service that connects you with up to three fiduciary financial advisors, who are legally required to put your interests first. The questionnaire takes about 10 minutes and asks for a phone number near the end, but you control whether and when you respond to anyone.
4. Bunch two years of gifts into one
Starting in 2026, itemizers can deduct only the charitable gifts that exceed 0.5% of adjusted gross income. On $120,000 of income, the first $600 of giving earns no deduction.
Giving two years’ worth in a single year can clear that floor and push total deductions above the standard deduction, letting you itemize one year and take the standard deduction the next.
A donor-advised fund makes this easier: You contribute and take the deduction in the year you fund it, then recommend grants to charities over time.
One exception matters for people who do not itemize. The new deduction of up to $1,000, or $2,000 for joint filers, covers cash only, and gifts to donor-advised funds do not qualify.
The details of deducting charity without itemizing are worth checking before you pick a method.
5. Name a charity on your IRA beneficiary form
Buffett has said all of his Berkshire shares will go to the four family foundations. Most families will not leave everything to charity, but the choice of which assets go where can change how much your heirs keep.
Beneficiaries of a traditional IRA must include taxable distributions in their gross income. A qualified charity is exempt from income tax, so it keeps the full amount. If you plan to leave money to a cause anyway, naming it as a beneficiary of a traditional IRA and leaving other assets to family can stretch the same estate further.
That change takes one form from your IRA custodian, and it should match the rest of your will and estate plan.
6. Get the receipt before you file
For any single gift of $250 or more, you need a written acknowledgment from the charity, and the IRS says you must generally have it no later than the date you file. A canceled check alone will not do.
Gifts of stock and other property bring more forms, so keep the transfer confirmation along with the charity’s letter.
7. Check the charity’s status first
A gift is deductible only if it goes to an organization eligible to receive tax-deductible contributions. The IRS Tax Exempt Organization Search shows whether a group qualifies.
That check matters most when a request arrives by phone, text or social media, because a name that sounds like a familiar charity may belong to someone else.
Give early enough for the paperwork to clear
A gift has to be completed by Dec. 31 to count on a 2026 return. Stock transfers can take several business days, and IRA custodians often set their own earlier cutoffs for charitable distributions.
Giving Tuesday falls on Dec. 1, which leaves time to start the transfer and still beat the deadline.
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