Money Talks News may earn commission or revenue through links in the content below. Our editorial team independently selects all products. Compensation does not influence our recommendations.
If you’re on Medicare and take prescription drugs, you have until Dec. 7 to fix the one mistake on this list that comes with a deadline.
That’s the last day of Medicare’s open enrollment, which runs from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7. Medicare says your costs, benefits and providers can change each year, and if you switch drug plans, the new coverage starts Jan. 1 (1).
The drug coverage I’m talking about is Part D, the part of Medicare that helps pay for prescriptions you fill at a pharmacy.
The stakes are real. In 2027, your out-of-pocket costs for covered drugs are capped at $2,400, up $300 from this year’s limit, according to Medicare (2). That’s a ceiling, not a target. The goal is to pay as little under it as you can.
I’ve been a CPA since 1981. In my view, most overpaying at the pharmacy isn’t about anyone cheating you. It’s about details people don’t check. Even the pharmacy you pick matters, as Medicare’s own guide makes clear (3).
Here are seven ways people on Medicare overpay at the pharmacy.
1. Letting your drug plan renew without checking it
Look for the “Annual Notice of Change” letter from your current plan. Medicare says to review it to learn how your costs and benefits may change in 2027 (1).
Don’t toss it. What a plan charges and what it covers can change from one year to the next, so last year’s good deal isn’t automatically this year’s.
Medicare’s online plan comparison tool at Medicare.gov/plan-compare can show what your specific prescriptions would cost at the pharmacies you use (1). Enter every drug and dose. It takes a little time, but in my view it’s the best way to see whether another plan would cost you less.
If you’d rather have help comparing plans, one option is the SelectQuote Medicare Helpline. Have your list of prescriptions and doses handy before you start.
2. Filling prescriptions at the wrong pharmacy
Medicare drug plans contract with networks of pharmacies. In-network pharmacies have agreed to discounted prices for the plan’s members, and in some plans your drugs are covered only at in-network pharmacies (3).
Some plans go a step further with “preferred” pharmacies. Medicare says these have agreed to charge less than other pharmacies in your plan’s network, so they may save you money (3).
Go outside the network and Medicare warns you’ll probably have to pay full cost (3). The exact words to use at the counter: “Is this a preferred pharmacy for my plan, and what would this prescription cost at one that is?”
3. Getting blindsided by the deductible in January
Your plan may make you pay a deductible before coverage fully kicks in. For 2027, the maximum Part D deductible is $700, up $85 from $615 this year, according to Medicare (2). Because the deductible applies each year, January is often when the bill hits.
Medicare offers a way to soften that hit. The Medicare Prescription Payment Plan lets you pay your Part D drug costs monthly instead of all at once at the pharmacy (4). To join, you contact your drug plan.
Know what it is and isn’t. Medicare says this option might help you manage monthly expenses, but it doesn’t save you money or lower your drug costs (4). It spreads the pain out. It doesn’t shrink it.
If January’s pharmacy bill will squeeze your budget, look for money elsewhere first. Car insurance is a good place to start, because your renewal is a natural moment to compare quotes.
Every year you let your policy auto-renew, your insurer quietly pockets the difference. No phone call. No warning. Just a slow bleed that costs drivers like you up to $1,100 annually — for the exact same coverage.
Insurify cuts that off in two minutes flat. Their platform gets top-rated carriers competing for your business in real time, showing you side-by-side quotes with no hidden “teaser rates” — just your actual lowest price, right now.
Over 10 million drivers already use it. It’s 4.7 stars on Trustpilot. It won’t sell your info to telemarketers. And it costs you absolutely nothing to check.
Stop the Bleed — See My Real Rate Free
4. Paying more than $35 a month for insulin
If you use insulin covered by your Part D plan, Medicare says you’ll pay no more than $35 for a one-month supply, and you won’t pay a deductible for it (5).
That limit applies to each covered insulin you take (6). If your receipt shows more than $35 for a month’s supply, ask the pharmacist to rerun it, then call your plan.
Quick gut-check — if your money advice is coming from random online influencers, you’re playing a dangerous game. I’ve been a CPA since 1981 and writing about money since before the internet existed. Sign up for the free Money Talks Newsletter and get expert advice that’s been tested by time.
5. Not applying for Extra Help
Extra Help is a federal program that helps people with limited income and resources pay Part D premiums, deductibles and copays. Social Security estimates it’s worth about $5,700 a year (7).
For 2026, Medicare lists income limits of $23,940 for an individual or $32,460 for a married couple living together, and resource limits of $18,090 or $36,100. These limits may go up each year (8).
Your home and your car don’t count as resources (7). With Extra Help in 2027, Medicare says you’ll pay up to $5.80 for each generic drug and up to $14.40 for each brand-name drug (8).
You apply with Social Security, online at ssa.gov/medicare/part-d-extra-help or by calling 1-800-772-1213 (7). If you’re close to the limits, apply anyway and let Social Security decide.
6. Paying brand-name prices when a generic would do
The FDA says the active ingredient in a generic medicine is the same as in the brand-name drug, and approved generics work the same way (9).
The savings can be big. According to an FDA fact page last updated in 2021, a single generic competitor can lead to price reductions of 30%, and five competing generics are associated with price drops of nearly 85% (9).
Check what your plan charges for each. The exact words for your doctor: “Is there a generic, or a cheaper drug on my plan’s list, that would work just as well for me?”
7. Buying one month at a time when you don’t have to
For drugs you take every day, ask your plan about longer fills. Medicare says some plans offer mail-order service that sends up to a three-month supply of covered drugs to your home, and some pharmacies offer two- or three-month supplies (3).
Depending on how your plan prices longer fills, that can cost less. Compare the price of a three-month supply with three one-month fills before you switch.
My take
Don’t count on anyone at the pharmacy counter to tell you that you picked the wrong plan or the wrong store. That’s your job, and it pays well.
Start with the plan check while there’s still time before Dec. 7, then work down the list. Every dollar you don’t hand the pharmacy stays in your retirement.
Sources: 1. Medicare.gov; 2. Medicare.gov; 3. Medicare.gov; 4. Medicare.gov; 5. Medicare.gov; 6. Medicare.gov; 7. Social Security Administration; 8. Medicare.gov; 9. U.S. Food and Drug Administration
Add a Comment