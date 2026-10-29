5 Ways Sam’s Club Is Better Than Costco

We’re all looking for ways to save money, and buying groceries in bulk is one way to do that.
Consumers who buy in bulk can save 27% on their shopping compared with those who don’t, according to a Lending Tree analysis. Two common places people go to buy in bulk are Costco and Sam’s Club. But which one of those warehouse stores is most worth your time?
Some things come down to preference, but here are perks that a Sam's Club membership has over a Costco membership.
1. Cost of membership
Costco has three different forms of membership. Sam’s Club offers two, and they’re $5 to $10 cheaper than Costco’s.
Costco tiers:
- Gold Star Membership: $65
- Business Membership (for resellers): $65
- Executive Membership: $130
Sam’s Club tiers:
- Club Membership: $60
- Plus Membership: $120
Fees are paid annually to each retailer.
2. Accepted forms of payment
Costco shoppers need to be more mindful of their payment methods. Sam’s Club accepts 14 different methods of payment while Costco accepts 12.
Costco members who want to use a credit card or run their debit card as a credit card can only do so if they have a Visa card. Meanwhile, Sam’s Club takes all Visa, American Express, Mastercard and Discover cards.
Another nice thing about Sam’s Club is that you can use Walmart gift cards, not just Sam’s Club gift cards.
3. Checkout process
Sam’s Club lets you skip the line — even the self-checkout line. Sam’s Club’s app has a Scan and Go feature that allows customers to scan the barcodes on items they’re purchasing as they walk throughout the store.
Customers are able to see how much they’re spending as they shop. And at the end of the trip, they can simply pay on the app and show staff their digital receipt on the way out.
4. Pricing
In a recent comparison of prices at Costco, Sam’s Club, and BJ’s by Allrecipes, Sam’s Club had overall cheaper pricing.
“It outpriced the other warehouse stores in six categories and tied with Costco in one, making it clearly the best-priced warehouse I examined. You’ll find cheaper items at Sam’s Club, including olive oil, chicken breast, milk, ground beef, coffee, and eggs,” writes Emily Hunt for Allrecipes.
Sam’s Club may have beaten out Costco by just a few cents according to the comparison, but with today’s prices, every penny counts.
5. Free prescriptions
Sam’s Club can help members save a bundle on certain medications. Those with a Plus membership can get a 30-day supply of the following 10 drugs for free:
- Amlodipine
- Donepezil
- Escitalopram oxalate
- Finasteride
- Lisinopril
- Metformin
- Montelukast
- Pioglitazone
- Sertraline
- Vitamin D2
Also, those with a Plus membership can get more than 600 generic drugs for $10 or less and save on many brand-name drugs and pet medications.
This program is available only at participating pharmacies, so be sure to check with your Sam’s Club to see if you’re eligible.
Costco offers members-only savings on some medications and transparent pricing but doesn’t list free medications on its website.
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