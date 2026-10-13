When Is It OK to Apply for an Internal Transfer?

Johnny C. Taylor Jr. tackles your workplace questions each week for USA TODAY. Taylor is president and CEO of SHRM, the world’s largest trade association of human resources professionals, and author of “Reset: A Leader’s Guide to Work in an Age of Upheaval.”
Question: I recently started a new job, but a different role at the same company just opened up that aligns more closely with my skills and long-term goals. I don’t want to appear disloyal or impulsive so early on, but this other job is more appealing to me. When is it acceptable to apply for a different internal position, and how should I handle this professionally? – Megan
Check Your Company’s Policy First
It’s acceptable to explore another internal role, but timing, transparency, and professionalism matter.
First, check your company’s policy. Many organizations have “time-in-role” guidelines — often six months to a year — before employees can transfer internally. Those expectations exist for good reason. Employers invest significant time and resources in onboarding and training new hires, and they want employees to have a fair opportunity to contribute to the roles they were hired to perform. Internal mobility is valuable, but so is stability.
Talk to Your Manager Before Making Inquiries
Once you understand the rules, the next step is to talk with your manager before making other inquiries. Surprises rarely help careers. A direct, respectful conversation shows maturity and professionalism. Frame the discussion around long-term growth and alignment with your strengths, not dissatisfaction with your current job. How you handle this conversation will shape your reputation more than the move itself.
I’ve seen this play out many times in my own career. I’ve had employees come to me early on and say, “Johnny, I think there may be another role here where I could contribute more.” When those conversations were honest and professional, I often helped make the move happen. As a leader, I want my people positioned where they can do their best work. When employees are in roles where they can contribute most effectively, the entire organization benefits. But the employees who earned that support were the ones who showed commitment first, delivered results, and built trust before asking for a change.
Once you’ve gotten the green light from your current manager, connecting with the hiring manager for the other role can also help you better understand the timing, expectations, and whether gaining more experience in your current position might strengthen your candidacy.
Balance Ambition With Patience
At the same time, balance ambition with perspective. If you pursue another role too quickly — especially just weeks after starting your current one — it can raise reasonable concerns about commitment. Your manager likely invested significant time helping you ramp up. Demonstrating engagement and performance where you are now helps build credibility for future opportunities.
Careers are marathons, not sprints. Focus on learning, building relationships, and delivering value in your current role. When you’ve built that foundation, pursuing another opportunity inside the same organization won’t look disloyal — it will look like growth.
The views and opinions expressed in this column are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect those of USA TODAY.
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