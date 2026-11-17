Floodwater swamped homes in Uvalde and across Kerr County, Texas, in July 2026, with some flooded for the second time in two years.
Texas is a Republican-led state, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency still initially denied federal individual assistance to flood survivors.
The agency said in a statement that it “remains focused on empowering states to take the lead on their community response and recovery activities.”
Democratic-led states have fared worse.
Politico’s E&E News reviewed about 2,500 disaster declarations and found that, in his second term through March 2026, President Donald Trump approved 23% of requests from states with a Democratic governor and two Democratic senators, compared with 89% from states fully led by Republicans. The White House denied that politics plays any role.
A federal “no” does more than cancel a FEMA grant. Several tax and retirement breaks are wired to the same decision, while a few other doors stay open.
1. The IRS deadline extension may not show up on its own
When a disaster declaration includes FEMA Individual Assistance for at least one county, the IRS automatically postpones filing and payment deadlines for people who live or work in the covered area.
For a disaster declared only by the state, that relief comes only if the governor asks the IRS in writing. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sent that request for July flood victims on Oct. 15, 2026, and the IRS postponed deadlines for 62 counties to Feb. 1, 2027.
If your area was turned down, do not assume a deadline moved. Confirm that relief has actually been announced for your county before you skip an estimated payment or let an extension lapse.
2. The penalty-free retirement withdrawal hinges on a federal declaration
People whose main home is in a federally declared major disaster area, and who suffered an economic loss from the disaster, can take up to $22,000 from an IRA or workplace plan without the 10% early withdrawal tax. The income can be spread over three years, and the money can be repaid within three years.
The test is a major disaster declaration, not individual aid. So a county covered only by FEMA money for local governments may still qualify, as some Texas counties were after the July floods.
Where there is no major declaration at all, a withdrawal before age 59½ generally carries the usual penalty.
3. A state declaration now counts for a casualty loss deduction
Beginning in 2026, the personal casualty loss deduction is no longer limited to federally declared disasters. It can include losses from state-declared disasters, as long as the other tax code requirements are met.
That matters for families whose governor declared an emergency but whose request to Washington went nowhere.
Insurance payouts reduce the deductible loss, and income-based floors can shrink it further, so a tax preparer can tell you whether it is worth claiming on a return.
4. An SBA disaster loan can arrive without FEMA
The U.S. Small Business Administration lends to homeowners and renters, not only to businesses, and a governor can ask the agency for a declaration directly.
In June 2026, the SBA issued one for parts of Idaho after a request from Gov. Brad Little, offering homeowners up to $500,000 to repair or replace a primary residence and up to $100,000 for personal property, at rates as low as 2.875%.
A loan has to be repaid. Still, a rate that low can cost far less than putting repairs on a credit card.
5. Your homeowners policy probably will not pay for floodwater
Most homeowners policies do not cover flood damage, and a new National Flood Insurance Program policy typically has a 30-day waiting period before it takes effect, with some exceptions, such as coverage bought with a mortgage. Buying once the forecast turns ugly is usually too late.
A mapped low-risk zone is no guarantee, either. From 2014 to 2024, almost one-third of flood insurance claims came from areas outside high-risk zones.
Standard policies also treat water that seeps in from outside differently from a burst pipe, and a review of your homeowners coverage can show which gaps a separate flood policy would fill.
6. Cash may have to carry you until help comes
Federal decisions can take months. E&E found requests from Democratic-led states waited an average of 80 days for an answer, versus 39 days for Republican-led ones.
Even when aid is approved, FEMA’s Serious Needs Assistance payment for immediate needs is $820 per household for disasters declared on or after Oct. 1, 2026.
Coastal homeowners often face separate hurricane deductibles, and a deductible, a hotel stay and the first round of repairs can quickly outrun $820.
Money set aside in a high-yield account can bridge the weeks before an insurance check or a loan comes through. SoFi offers a combined checking-and-savings account with no account fees, and members with eligible direct deposit or $5,000 or more in qualifying deposits every 31 days can earn 3.30% APY on savings.
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A first denial is not always the last word
Texas appealed in late October, asking FEMA to reconsider individual assistance for 20 of the 30 counties where residents needed help, including Kerr and Uvalde. Trump told a campaign rally in Corpus Christi that more money was coming: “We’ll work that out on Monday.”
Three days later, the federal government approved the appeal for all 20 counties. A reversal can come, but until it shows up in writing, plan as if the answer is still no.
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