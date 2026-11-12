Water Damage and Freezing Claims Average $15,400. 5 Checks to Make This Winter

Water damage and freezing made up 22.6% of homeowners insurance losses in 2023. From 2019 through 2023, the average claim ran about $15,400, and roughly 1 in 60 insured homes filed a claim each year, based on 2018 through 2020 data.
Ice dams are one winter route to a claim. They are also among the most misunderstood, because the cause sits in the attic and the coverage fine print sits in a policy many owners have not opened since signing it.
1. Seal the attic ceiling before anything else
The University of Minnesota Extension says ice dams form when snow melts on the warm upper part of a roof and refreezes at the cooler edge. The heat primarily comes from the house, and warm air leaking into the attic is often the main source.
Its order of operations: make the ceiling airtight first, then consider more insulation.
The university does not recommend mechanical attic ventilation as an ice-dam fix. A weatherization contractor can use a blower door test and an infrared camera to find where heat escapes.
2. Read the policy for the words ‘sudden and accidental’
Coverage for ice dam damage generally turns on whether the damage was sudden and accidental. Progressive says dwelling coverage may pay to repair ice dam damage to a roof or walls, but typically will not cover the cost of removing the dam.
Damage that builds over time from a lack of maintenance likely will not be covered either.
Reading the policy yourself first has a practical edge, since some insurers log a coverage question as a claim even when nothing is paid, and in some states that record may affect your premiums.
A checklist of what homeowners coverage includes can help you spot gaps before you compare prices. If you are shopping, try Progressive Home Insurance for your next policy.
3. Clear the gutters and downspouts
The Insurance Information Institute advises watching for ice dams near gutter downspouts and clearing leaves and debris so runoff from melting snow and ice can flow freely.
The work carries its own risk. A study found 40% of older adults leaned far enough to tip a ladder while cleaning gutters.
If twice-a-year cleaning is more than you want to take on, gutter guards are one option, and HomeBuddy Gutter Guards is one place to start.
4. Find out whether flood damage is covered at all
Standard homeowners and renters policies do not cover property damage caused by flooding, the Insurance Information Institute says.
Melting snow that seeps into a home from the ground up falls under flood insurance, through FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program or some private insurers. How the water arrived can determine which policy responds.
5. Keep the heat on and stay off the roof
The same Insurance Information Institute guidance suggests keeping a home heated to at least 65 degrees to help keep pipes inside the walls from freezing, and letting faucets drip so moving water is less likely to freeze.
The University of Minnesota Extension also warns against being on the roof in winter, a job better left to a professional.
Repair help is getting pricier and harder to book. Home repair costs jumped 76% in a decade, and the repair calls that pile up after the first freeze go to a shrinking pool of workers.
Start in the attic, finish at the policy
A leak that starts as a few drips at the eaves can end as a ceiling replacement. The cheapest checks sit at the top of this list: a flashlight in the attic, a look at where warm air escapes, and an afternoon with the policy language.
An average claim of $15,400 is a reason to do all three before the next snow.
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