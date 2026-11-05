The federal tax tables are built for households, and they do not shrink when a household does.
For 2026, the 12% bracket ends at $100,800 of taxable income on a joint return and at $50,400 on a single return. The standard deduction splits the same way: $32,200 for joint filers, $16,100 for single filers.
Income, meanwhile, often stays put. Interest, rental income and withdrawals from a retirement account the survivor inherits may not drop at all. The brackets halve once the survivor files as single.
What the same income costs after a death
Take $100,000 of ordinary income and the standard deduction, nothing else. On a joint return, taxable income is $67,800 and the 2026 tax comes to $7,640.
On a single return, taxable income is $83,900 and the tax is $13,170. That is $5,530 more on identical income, because $33,500 of it lands in the 22% bracket instead of the 12% one. The example ignores Social Security taxation, the extra deduction for age 65 and older, and credits, so real bills will differ.
The timing has a wrinkle. When a spouse dies, the survivor is “considered married for the whole year for filing status purposes,” and can file a joint return for that year if no remarriage follows, IRS Publication 501 says.
The first single-filer year comes after that, though the publication also describes special filing benefits for up to two more years for survivors who have a dependent child and meet other tests.
Medicare halves the line, too
Medicare’s income-related surcharges follow the same pattern. In 2026, the first tier starts above $109,000 for single filers and $218,000 for joint filers, based on income from two years earlier. A survivor can therefore be billed on a joint return from a year when household income was higher.
The Social Security Administration may make a new decision when income has dropped because a spouse died. The request goes on Form SSA-44, and the agency says it needs documentation, which may include a death certificate.
Moves that belong on a joint return
A joint return gives a couple the widest brackets they will have. Converting part of a traditional IRA to a Roth before Dec. 31 can use room left in a 2026 bracket, and the converted dollars are taxed at joint rates rather than the narrower single ones a survivor might face later.
The added income can raise other costs, including Medicare premiums, so the conversion has a ceiling.
Benefit timing is the other half of the math. When the higher-earning spouse claims early, the other spouse can pay for decades, and the survivor keeps only the larger of the two checks.
If you have $100,000 or more in investments and want a second set of eyes on these numbers, try SmartAsset, a free matching service that pairs you with up to three fiduciary financial advisors, all legally required to put your interests first.
The questionnaire takes about 10 minutes, roughly 37 questions, and asks for a phone number near the end, though you control whether and when you respond to anyone.
Add a Comment