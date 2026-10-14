Will AT&T Settlement Payout Be Sent Soon? How Much Money?

A suit over two 2024 AT&T data breaches has been court-approved for a $177 million settlement, and if you claimed, you could be getting a check soon.
The settlement covers two separate data incidents that occurred in March and July of 2024, which the parties agreed to settle together.
Is It Too Late to Get an AT&T Settlement Payment?
The claim period has already closed. If you failed to file a claim or had your claim denied, you won’t get a payment.
When Will AT&T Settlement Payments Be Sent?
According to the settlement agreement, payment should be distributed within 60 days of the effective date of the agreement. The court approved the settlement on Oct. 2, but there may be appeals to resolve before checks are sent.
How Will I Get My AT&T Settlement Payment?
Payments will be sent via paper check or electronically.
How Much Is My Settlement Check?
Per settlement documents, the estimated tiered payment amounts are:
- AT&T 1, Tier 1: $39 to $40
- AT&T 2, Tier 2: $7.50 to $8.10
- AT&T 2, Tier 3: $6.50 to $7.10
Kaitlyn McCormick is a Philadelphia-based reporter writing all things cost-of-living related for USA TODAY.
Reporting by Kaitlyn McCormick, USA TODAY NETWORK.
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