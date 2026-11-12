Your Baking Powder Might Be Dead. 6 Holiday Staples to Test Before You Bake

You followed the recipe to the letter. Creamed the butter, cracked the eggs, measured everything twice. And the cookies came out of the oven flat as pancakes, or the rolls never rose.
Odds are the recipe wasn’t the problem. Something in your pantry died months ago, and nothing on the shelf told you.
That’s the trap with baking staples. They don’t grow mold or smell like the back of the fridge.
Baking powder that’s lost its punch looks exactly like baking powder that works. So does yeast. You find out when it’s too late — after the expensive stuff is already in the bowl.
It can add up fast. The national average price for a pound of butter is about $4, and a dozen large eggs runs over $2, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data compiled by the St. Louis Federal Reserve.
Burn through 2 pounds of butter and a dozen eggs on a holiday baking weekend and that’s roughly $10 — before the pecans, the chocolate, the vanilla and your entire Saturday afternoon.
Here’s the good news: Most of these ingredients can be checked in about 30 seconds, with stuff you already have.
Here are six staples you should test before baking a single thing.
1. Baking powder: The hot-water test
Baking powder doesn’t spoil the way milk does. It just gets weaker, and weak leavening means dense cakes and biscuits that land like hockey pucks.
Clabber Girl says an unopened can typically keeps up to 18 months, but once you pop the lid, you’ll get the best rise if you use it within six months. Keep it somewhere cool and dry, the company says.
The test, from Penn State Extension: Add a teaspoon of baking powder to 1/3 cup of hot water. If it bubbles up hard, it’s still got lift. If you get a few lazy bubbles, or nothing, toss it and buy a new can.
2. Baking soda: The vinegar test
Baking soda is the other half of the leavening team, and it fades too. Check the date on the box first — Penn State says that’s your starting point for both leaveners.
Then do the fizz test. Put 1 1/2 teaspoons of baking soda in a small bowl and pour in 1 tablespoon of vinegar. Fizzing means it’ll still raise your batter. No fizz? It’s done as a baking ingredient.
But don’t throw it away. Penn State suggests parking the dead box in your refrigerator to soak up odors. It also works in homemade cleaners and deodorizers that replace pricier store-bought products. That’s a box that pays for itself twice.
3. Yeast: The 10-minute proof test
This one takes a little longer than 30 seconds, but it’s worth it. Dead yeast doesn’t just mean a flat loaf. It means you’ve wasted the flour, butter, eggs and the hours you spent waiting for dough that was never going to rise.
Red Star Yeast lays out the activity test:
- Pour 1/2 cup of warm water — 110 to 115 degrees, or comfortably warm on your wrist, never hot — into a 1-cup liquid measuring cup and stir in 1 teaspoon of sugar until it dissolves.
- Stir in one packet of dry yeast (2 1/4 teaspoons).
- Within three or four minutes, it should start to foam.
- After 10 minutes, the foam should reach the 1-cup line with a rounded top.
If it doesn’t make it to the 1-cup mark, Red Star says to throw that yeast out. If it passes, use it right away and cut 1/2 cup of liquid from your recipe to make up for the water in the cup.
And if you buy yeast in a jar, the company says an open jar belongs in the refrigerator or freezer — the freezer is better — and should be used within four months. Write the date you opened it on the lid with a marker. You’ll thank yourself next time you make bread.
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4. Whole wheat flour: The sniff test
White flour is pretty forgiving. Whole wheat flour isn’t.
The difference is the germ, which is full of natural oils. Those oils can turn rancid fast at room temperature, which is why Penn State says to keep whole wheat flour in the refrigerator all year long.
Washington State University Extension put numbers on it in 2016: one to three months in the pantry, about six months in the fridge and as long as a year in the freezer.
The test is your nose. Open the bag and take a whiff. According to the bakers at King Arthur Baking, rancid flour gives off a smell a lot like Play-Doh. If you notice that, don’t use it.
That rancid flavor goes right into your bread and pie crust, and no amount of cinnamon will cover it up.
5. Shortening: The look-and-smell test
That can of shortening you bought for last year’s pie crust may still be in the cabinet. Is it any good?
Crisco says an unopened can lasts two years from the date it was made. Once it’s open, the clock speeds up: about a year for a can, and about six months for the sticks.
The test takes 10 seconds. Look at it, then smell it. If the color or appearance has changed, or it smells or tastes off, Crisco says it has likely outlived its shelf life. Penn State adds that old shortening goes rancid, and that flavor ends up in whatever you bake.
One more thing: Crisco says to store it in a cool, dry spot away from heat. So if yours lives in the cabinet right above the stove, it’s in the wrong place.
6. Brown sugar: The squeeze test (and the fix)
Here’s an item you almost never have to throw out. Squeeze the bag. If it’s soft and clumps like damp sand, you’re good.
If it’s a brick, don’t toss it — fix it.
Penn State Extension offers two methods. In a hurry? Spread the hardened sugar on a baking sheet and warm it in a 250- to 300-degree oven until it softens. Measure it while it’s still warm, though, because it’ll turn hard again as it cools.
If you’re not in a hurry, put the sugar in a sealed bag or an airtight jar, along with a slice of apple or a piece of bread. Just check now and then to make sure the apple or bread hasn’t dried out or turned moldy.
Bottom line
Baking staples are sneaky. They don’t look bad and they don’t smell bad (most of them, anyway). They just quit working. And you won’t find out until you’ve already poured $10 worth of butter and eggs into the bowl.
So before your first holiday batch, line up the baking powder, baking soda and yeast and run the tests. Sniff the whole wheat flour and the shortening. Squeeze the brown sugar. It’ll take you less time than preheating the oven.
While you’re cleaning out the cabinet, check the rest of the pantry too. Ground spices and nuts go stale faster than most people realize, and we covered those in “11 Kitchen Staples That Go Bad Faster Than You Think.”
And before you toss anything else, read up on what sell-by dates really mean. A date on a package isn’t the same as a dead ingredient — but a failed test is.
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