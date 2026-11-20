If you save through a 401(k) at work, the IRS just handed you a raise for 2027. If you save through an IRA on your own, it handed you nothing.
That’s what the new contribution limits boil down to. And the reason one account got left behind is buried in the tax code.
I’ve been a CPA since 1981 and spent a decade as a Wall Street investment advisor before I started Money Talks News in 1991. I’ve read a lot of these announcements. This one deserves a closer look than it’ll get.
The new numbers take effect in January, which means the time to act is now, while you’re thinking about 2027’s benefits. Here are six moves to make.
1. Raise your 401(k) contribution — the cap went up $1,000
For 2027, you can put up to $25,500 into a 401(k), 403(b), governmental 457 plan or the federal Thrift Savings Plan. That’s up from $24,500 for 2026.
An extra $1,000 a year sounds like a lot. It’s about $83 a month, or roughly $38 out of each paycheck if you’re paid every two weeks. That’s a couple of takeout lunches.
Here’s what it’s worth. Put $1,000 in at the end of each year for 20 years, assume a 7% annual return, and you’d have about $41,000. You contributed $20,000. Compounding supplied the rest. That 7% is an assumption, not a promise, and fees and taxes would shave it.
And if the money goes in pretax, it costs less than it looks. In the 22% federal bracket, $1,000 of pretax contributions trims your federal income tax by about $220, so your take-home pay drops by roughly $780.
One trap: If you set your contribution as a percentage of pay, it won’t climb just because the IRS raised the ceiling. If you’re aiming for the max, you have to change the number yourself.
2. Turning 50 or older? Your catch-up grew $500
Workers 50 and older can add a catch-up contribution of $8,500 in 2027, up from $8,000. Stack that on the base limit, and you can put away as much as $34,000.
If you earned a big salary in 2026, there’s a wrinkle in how that catch-up goes in. Here’s the rule on why your 401(k) catch-up must now be Roth if you’re over the income line. I won’t repeat it here.
3. Ages 60 to 63: Check your birthday
Thanks to the SECURE 2.0 law, workers aged 60 through 63 get a bigger catch-up. For 2027 it’s $11,750 instead of $8,500, up from $11,250 in 2026. Add the base limit, and the total is $37,250.
The IRS test is the age you reach during 2027. Turn 60, 61, 62 or 63 anytime next year, and the bigger catch-up is yours. Turn 64 in 2027, and you’re back to the regular $8,500 — a $3,250 smaller ceiling.
That makes these four years the biggest annual window the law gives you to cram money into a tax-advantaged account right before retirement. If you’re in it and can swing it, use it.
Quick thought — most financial “gurus” got rich selling advice, not following it. I’d rather show you what actually works, because I’ve lived it. Sign up for the free Money Talks Newsletter for money advice from someone who takes his own. 10 seconds, no spam.
4. IRA savers got stiffed — here’s why
The IRA limit stays at $7,500 for 2027. The extra catch-up for savers 50 and older stays at $1,100, for a total of $8,600.
Why no raise? Blame the fine print. Under the federal tax code, the IRA limit does get an inflation adjustment, but the result is always rounded down in $500 steps. Inflation simply didn’t push it over the next line this year.
The 401(k) limit gets rounded down in $500 steps, too. But at more than three times the size, it takes far less inflation to push it over the next line, and this year it got there.
So the gap between the two accounts just got $1,000 wider.
Who’s stuck with the smaller number? Often the people who need help most: gig workers, employees of small businesses that don’t offer a plan, and anyone between jobs. Washington hands the biggest tax shelter to people who already have one.
5. Stuck with just an IRA? Two ways to save more
Start with the catch: The IRA cap covers all your IRAs combined, traditional and Roth. Opening a second account doesn’t buy you more room.
The first way is a spouse. According to the IRS, a married couple filing jointly may be able to fund an IRA for a spouse with no taxable pay, as long as the other spouse has compensation. That can double a household’s IRA room.
Second, if your health insurance is a high-deductible health plan, you may qualify for a health savings account, or HSA. Under IRS rules, contributions are deductible, growth is tax-free, and withdrawals for qualified medical bills can be tax-free, too. It’s not a retirement account by name, but it can work like one.
6. You can earn more and still get the IRA tax breaks
Here’s the one place IRA savers did get a bump: The income ranges that decide who can deduct a traditional IRA contribution or put money into a Roth IRA moved up for 2027 for nearly everyone.
If you’re single and covered by a retirement plan at work, your traditional IRA deduction now phases out between $83,000 and $93,000 of income, up from $81,000 to $91,000.
For married couples filing jointly where the spouse making the contribution has a workplace plan, the phase-out runs from $133,000 to $153,000. If you aren’t covered but your spouse is, it’s $250,000 to $260,000.
If neither of you has a workplace plan, the income limit doesn’t apply, and the whole contribution is deductible.
For the Roth IRA, the window to contribute closes between $158,000 and $173,000 for single filers and heads of household, and between $250,000 and $260,000 for married couples filing jointly. If you’re married filing separately, you’re still stuck at $0 to $10,000, which isn’t adjusted for inflation at all.
Tax brackets moved for 2027 as well, so it’s worth checking where you’ll land in 2027 before deciding between pretax and Roth money.
Bottom line: Do this yourself before January
You don’t need to pay anyone to make the most important move here. Log in to your employer’s benefits portal or call HR, and change your contribution for the first January paycheck. Then check that paycheck to make sure the change took.
Your plan’s recordkeeper can also tell you, free, whether your plan offers Roth contributions and how its catch-up works. And if you’re juggling a 401(k), an IRA and an HSA, here’s where to put your next retirement dollar.
Plenty of people handle all of this on their own. Where a pro can earn the fee is the harder stuff, like weighing pretax against Roth across several accounts. If that’s you, here’s a place to find a financial advisor; ask how they’re paid before you sign anything.
The IRS gave 401(k) savers a bigger bucket and IRA savers the same old one. Either way, the bucket’s no good if you don’t fill it.
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