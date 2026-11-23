Here’s a number worth your attention: $198 a month.
That’s the gap between the cheapest and the most expensive national Medicare drug plans for 2027, based on average premiums in an Oct. 30 analysis from KFF, a health policy nonprofit.
Wellcare Value Script Rx averages $6.50 a month. AARP Medicare Rx Preferred averages $204.50.
Over a year, that’s $2,376 — in premiums alone, before you fill a single prescription.
KFF’s headline finding, which we covered in “Why Your Medicare Drug Plan Costs Will Be Higher in 2027,” is that the average premium for a stand-alone drug plan will jump 50%, from $34 to $51 a month, if people stay in the plans they have now.
Washington tells a different story. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services projects the average will rise less than $1, from $35.09 to $36.
Both can be right. KFF says CMS didn’t explain its math and may have assumed people would move to cheaper plans. In other words, the government’s comforting number may depend on you doing the work.
I’ve been a CPA since 1981, and here’s what I’ve learned: The default is where the money leaks out. Open enrollment ends Dec. 7. Here are six moves to make before then.
1. Find your 2027 price in the letter you probably tossed
Your drug plan was supposed to send you an Annual Notice of Change by Sept. 30, according to the Medicare Rights Center, a consumer advocacy group. It lays out the changes to your costs and benefits that start Jan. 1.
Dig it out. If it’s gone, call the number on your member card and ask what your 2027 premium will be. Don’t assume it’s small.
KFF figures that 76% of stand-alone plan members who don’t get low-income help — about 10.4 million people — will pay more next year if they stay put. For 2.4 million of them, the increase tops $50 a month.
One of the best-known names posted one of the biggest jumps. AARP Medicare Rx Preferred, sold by UnitedHealthcare, is going up an average of $78.50 a month, or 62%. Sit still, and that’s about $942 more for the year.
2. Price your actual drugs, not just the premium
The premium is the cover charge. What you pay at the pharmacy counter can matter more.
Nearly all stand-alone plan members will face a deductible next year. KFF puts the average at $643, up from $540, and Medicare caps it at $700. After that, most enrollees pay coinsurance — a percentage of the drug’s price — instead of a flat copay.
For preferred brand-name drugs, the median stand-alone plan member pays 25% coinsurance, KFF found. Take a brand drug priced at $500 a month: once you’ve met your deductible, 25% is $125 out of your pocket every month. Medicare’s $2,400 cap on yearly out-of-pocket drug costs is the most you’d pay.
So don’t shop by premium. Use Medicare’s Plan Finder, enter every prescription, the dose and your pharmacy, and compare what each plan in your area would actually cost you.
It works. Robert Travis Scott of Abingdon, Virginia, told KFF Health News that his AARP plan was going from $39.60 a month to $121.90. A little time online turned up a Humana plan with similar benefits for $19.30. He figures he saved about $1,000.
If one of your drugs still costs too much after you’ve compared every plan, our prescription savings page has other ways to bring the price down.
3. Know how wide the spread really is
The same plan can cost wildly different amounts depending on where you live. KFF found AARP Medicare Rx Preferred ranges from $136.70 to $264.50 a month across Medicare’s 34 drug-plan regions. AARP Medicare Rx Saver runs from $10.30 to $235.30.
That’s why your sister’s great deal in another state may not exist where you live, and why national averages only get you so far.
Now the CPA math on the extremes: $204.50 minus $6.50 is $198 a month. Times 12, that’s $2,376 a year. For somebody living on Social Security, that’s real money.
But cheapest isn’t automatically best. A bargain premium attached to a plan that charges more for your drugs can cost you more by December. Run the numbers from step 2 before you pick.
Real talk — I’ve made plenty of money mistakes in my life, and I’ve spent decades helping people sidestep the ones they don’t have to make. Sign up for the free Money Talks Newsletter and let my scars save you a few of your own. Free, and worth more than that.
4. Had a $0 plan? You’re paying something now
If you’ve been paying nothing for drug coverage, that’s over. KFF says no stand-alone drug plan will have a $0 premium in 2027 for people who don’t get Extra Help, Medicare’s low-income program. That hits about 4.1 million people now in $0 plans.
The cheapest national options are still cheap. Wellcare Value Script Rx averages $6.50 a month, up from $5.80, and Wellcare Classic averages $10.90, up from $8.60, according to KFF.
The real danger is a small bill you never notice. KFF Health News reported in July that people who thought their plan was still free were dropped for not paying amounts as small as $8 — and most couldn’t get coverage back until 2027.
Don’t let that be you. Have your premium drafted from your bank account or withheld from your Social Security check. To set up withholding, Medicare.gov says to go through your drug plan rather than Social Security, and it can take as long as three months to kick in.
5. Look hard at Medicare Advantage before you jump
Medicare Advantage plans, the private alternative to traditional (Original) Medicare, are projected to average $9 a month for drug coverage in 2027, KFF found. Stand-alone plans average $51 if nobody switches.
Medicare Advantage plans can use rebate money from Medicare to buy down that premium. Stand-alone plans can’t.
That $42 gap is a powerful nudge toward Medicare Advantage. But a drug premium is a lousy reason to change your entire health coverage.
If you have a Medigap supplement today, leaving it can be a one-way door. Outside of guaranteed-issue periods, federal law lets Medigap insurers turn you down or charge more because of your health, KFF explains.
There’s an escape hatch, but it’s short. If you drop Medigap for Medicare Advantage for the first time and leave within a year, you generally have the right to buy your old Medigap policy back.
Only four states — Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine and New York — require insurers to sell Medigap to people 65 and older regardless of health, at least once a year.
We dug into that trap in “Leaving Medicare Advantage This Fall? Medigap Can Turn You Down.”
6. Check for Extra Help — and never just drop coverage
If your income and savings are limited, apply for Medicare’s Extra Help program, which lowers what you pay for prescriptions, including deductibles and copays. You can apply any time through Social Security, online or by calling 1-800-772-1213. People who get Extra Help also don’t pay Medicare’s late-enrollment penalty.
For more programs that can shrink your Medicare bills, see “6 Ways to Get Help With Medicare Expenses.”
Now the warning. If rising premiums tempt you to cancel drug coverage altogether, don’t.
Go 63 days or more in a row without a Medicare drug plan or other creditable drug coverage, and Medicare tacks a penalty onto your premium when you sign back up. In most cases, you keep paying that surcharge as long as you’re enrolled in Medicare drug coverage.
Medicare’s advice: Even if you take few drugs today, consider a low-premium plan so you dodge that penalty. With a national plan averaging $6.50 a month, that’s cheap insurance.
The bottom line
KFF expects the real 2027 average to land below $51 once people shop. That’s what happened last year, when a projected rise from $37 to $44 turned into an actual average of $34 as people switched and newcomers picked cheaper plans.
Be one of the people who pulls the average down, not one who props it up.
Block out one afternoon before Dec. 7. Whatever you change takes effect Jan. 1.
If you’d rather have help, your State Health Insurance Assistance Program, or SHIP, offers free one-on-one Medicare counseling. You can also call 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227).
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