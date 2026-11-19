Pull out the retirement plan you made around 2016. Maybe you built it with an advisor. Maybe it’s a spreadsheet you haven’t opened since. Either way, here’s the uncomfortable truth: A lot of the numbers and rules it was built on don’t exist anymore.
Nobody mailed you a notice. Washington has rewritten the rules, one law, one premium and one report at a time, and most people never noticed the pile-up.
I’ve been a CPA since 1981 and writing about money for more than 35 years. I can’t remember a decade when the retirement rulebook changed this much.
Some changes cost you money. Some hand you an opportunity. All of them mean your old plan needs a fresh look.
Here are seven rules that changed, and what to do about each one.
1. Medicare Part B nearly doubled
In 2016, most people on Medicare paid $104.90 a month for Part B, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Those not protected by a rule that kept premiums flat that year paid $121.80.
This year, the standard premium is $202.90 a month.
Run the math. That’s $2,434.80 a year per person, versus $1,258.80 for most enrollees in 2016. For a married couple, the difference is $2,352 a year. For many retirees, it comes out of the Social Security check before they ever see it.
And that’s just the standard premium. If your income is high enough, your Part B bill goes up. In 2026, the surcharges start above $109,000 for single filers and $218,000 for joint filers.
The fix: Stop lumping health care in with the rest of your retirement budget and assuming it grows with inflation. Give it its own line, and assume it grows faster.
And before you do anything that spikes your income in a single year — selling a rental, cashing out an account, a big Roth conversion — check whether it could push you over a surcharge threshold.
2. You can wait longer before the IRS makes you withdraw
Ten years ago, the rule was simple: Start pulling money out of your traditional IRA and 401(k) at age 70 1/2.
Two laws later, the age is 73 for most people reaching it now. For anyone born in 1960 or later, it’s 75.
That’s mostly good news. It gives you more years of tax-deferred growth. But it also creates a trap. The longer your pretax accounts grow untouched, the bigger your required withdrawals get later — and the bigger the tax bill that comes with them.
The fix: Use the gap years. If you’ve retired but haven’t hit your required withdrawal age, your taxable income may be lower than it’ll ever be again.
That’s prime time to convert some pretax money to a Roth at a low rate. Here are five moves to make before the IRS makes you withdraw.
And once withdrawals start, don’t miss one. The IRS can hit the amount you failed to take with a 25% excise tax, cut to 10% if you fix it within two years.
3. Your kids lost the ‘stretch’
This is the one that blindsides families.
Before 2020, a child or grandchild who inherited your IRA could generally spread withdrawals over their own life expectancy. A 40-year-old heir could stretch it out for decades and let most of it keep growing.
That’s mostly over. For account owners who died after 2019, most heirs other than a spouse must now empty an inherited account within 10 years, according to the IRS.
The exceptions are narrow: your spouse, your minor child, an heir who’s disabled or chronically ill, or anyone who’s at most 10 years younger than you.
Picture what that means. Your daughter inherits your $500,000 IRA in her peak earning years. Now she has to pile those withdrawals on top of her paycheck, possibly in a higher tax bracket than you were in.
The fix: Think about which accounts go to whom. Roth money is generally a better inheritance than pretax money for a high-earning heir, and a qualified charity, which is tax-exempt, owes no income tax on pretax money it inherits.
Here’s a deeper look at how the 10-year rule can turn an inherited IRA into a tax bill.
If your estate plan was written before 2020, it’s worth having someone review it. You can find help with that in our Solutions Center.
Quick gut-check — if your money advice is coming from random online influencers, you’re playing a dangerous game. I’ve been a CPA since 1981 and writing about money since before the internet existed. Sign up for the free Money Talks Newsletter and get expert advice that’s been tested by time.
4. You can save a lot more — especially from 60 to 63
In 2016, the IRS let you put $18,000 into a 401(k), plus $6,000 more if you were 50 or older. That’s $24,000, tops.
In 2026, the base limit is $24,500, and the 50-and-older catch-up is $8,000, for a total of $32,500. And there’s a newer wrinkle, starting in 2025: If you’re 60, 61, 62 or 63, your catch-up limit is $11,250 instead of $8,000.
That means someone in that age window can defer as much as $35,750 this year — $11,750 more than the most anyone could put in back in 2016.
IRA limits rose, too, from $5,500 in 2016 to $7,500 this year, plus a $1,100 catch-up if you’re 50 or older.
The fix: If you’re in that 60-to-63 window and can afford it, ask your HR department whether your plan offers the bigger catch-up and how to raise your contribution. Those four years are a once-in-a-career chance to cram extra money into a tax-advantaged account just before retirement.
5. Full retirement age has climbed to 67
If you were born from 1943 through 1954, your full retirement age was 66. That’s who was retiring a decade ago.
For everyone born in 1960 or later, it’s 67.
That one year matters more than it sounds, especially if you claim early. You can still start at 62, but the penalty is bigger.
According to the Social Security Administration, claiming at 62 cut a $1,000 full benefit to $750 for the 66 crowd. For the 67 crowd, it’s $700. That’s a permanent 30% haircut instead of 25%.
The fix: If you’re planning to claim early because “everybody does,” rerun the numbers with the right age. Here’s what to know if you were born in 1960 and thinking about claiming early while still working.
6. Social Security’s deadline got three years closer
In 2016, the Social Security trustees projected that the trust fund behind retirement benefits could pay full benefits until 2035.
In their 2026 report, that date is 2032. After that, if Congress does nothing, incoming payroll taxes would cover only 78% of scheduled benefits. That’s an across-the-board cut of about 22%.
I don’t think Congress will let checks drop by a fifth without a fight. But I’ve watched Washington kick this can for decades, and I wouldn’t build my retirement on its ability to stop kicking.
The fix: Stress-test your plan with a smaller check. If your budget still works at about 78% of your projected benefit, you can sleep at night.
If it doesn’t, you want to know now, not in 2032. Here’s where things stand on whether Congress will act to save it.
7. Cash finally pays again
Ten years ago, safe money earned next to nothing. In December 2015, the Federal Reserve had just nudged its benchmark rate up to a range of 0.25% to 0.5%. Savings accounts and CDs paid accordingly.
Today, the Fed’s target range is 3.75% to 4%. Cash is no longer dead money.
That changes the math for retirees. A plan built in 2016 may have assumed your emergency fund and short-term savings would earn next to nothing — which made it tempting to reach for more risk elsewhere.
The fix: Check what your bank is actually paying you. If it’s still paying pennies, it’s pocketing the difference.
Move a few years of planned spending into a higher-yielding account so you’re not forced to sell stocks in a down market. You can compare savings and CD rates in our Solutions Center.
Bottom line: Your plan needs a checkup
None of these changes is a disaster on its own. Together, they can make a 10-year-old plan wrong about your health costs, your taxes, your heirs, your savings and your Social Security.
So dust it off and rerun it with today’s rules.
If you’d rather have a pro double-check your math, start with the decisions you can’t take back — here are retirement moves you can’t undo. And if you want help finding a fiduciary advisor, here’s a place to start your search.
The rules will keep changing. The worst plan is the one you made a decade ago and never looked at again.
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