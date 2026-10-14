If you count on Social Security, I’ve got news that sounds great on the surface: Your 2027 raise is the biggest in years.
The cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2027 is 3.6%. That’s nearly a full point higher than the 2.8% you got this year — and the largest raise retirees have seen since 2023.
So here’s where I’m supposed to tell you to celebrate. I’m not going to do that.
I’ve been writing about COLA announcements for more than three decades, and I’ve learned to read the fine print. Every year, the headline number and the money that actually lands in your account turn out to be two very different things.
Here’s what you need to know.
1. The raise is 3.6% — the biggest in years
Let’s start with the good part, because there is one. The Social Security Administration announced a 3.6% COLA for 2027.
For context, you got 2.5% in 2025 and 2.8% in 2026. The 2023 raise hit 8.7% — the biggest in four decades. So 3.6% is the largest bump since then.
Why the jump? One word: inflation. More on that in a minute.
2. It works out to about $75 a month
A percentage doesn’t pay the light bill, so let’s talk dollars. The average retired worker collects about $2,095 a month, according to Social Security Administration data.
A 3.6% raise would push that to roughly $2,170 — an extra $75 a month, or about $900 over a full year.
That’s real money. But hold that thought, because you don’t get to keep all of it.
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3. Medicare’s already reaching for its share
Now the part nobody likes. For most retirees, the Medicare Part B premium comes straight out of your Social Security check before you ever see it.
That premium jumped almost 10% this year, to $202.90 a month. And Medicare’s trustees expect it to climb again in 2027, to around $209.50.
It’s a pattern I’ve watched for years — Part B premiums have a nasty habit of devouring your Social Security raise before it arrives.
4. A bigger raise isn’t the win it sounds like
Here’s the uncomfortable truth about COLAs: A big one isn’t good news. It’s a symptom.
Your raise is tied directly to inflation. When prices spike, your COLA rises to match. So a 3.6% raise means your groceries, rent and gas went up by roughly that much too.
You’re not getting ahead. At best, you’re treading water.
And often you’re falling behind. The Senior Citizens League, a nonpartisan group that tracks Social Security, says benefits have lost significant buying power over the years, even with annual COLAs. The raise chases inflation — it rarely catches it.
The bottom line
So yes, your 2027 raise is going to be the biggest in years. Enjoy it. Just walk in with your eyes open.
Between Medicare premiums and the inflation driving the raise in the first place, that extra $75 won’t stretch as far as the headline suggests.
The smartest move? Don’t wait on Washington to protect your budget. There are smart ways to wring more out of your Social Security check on your own.
And if you want a fuller plan for a raise that never quite keeps up, I laid it all out in the ugly truths behind your Social Security COLA — and what to do about it.
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