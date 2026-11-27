There may be a cancer-causing gas building up in your house right now, and you’d have no idea. You can’t see radon, nor can you smell it or taste it, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
That’s not a fringe worry. The EPA estimates that nearly 1 in 15 U.S. homes has high radon levels. And the agency ties about 21,000 lung cancer deaths a year to it, a figure that comes from its 2003 risk assessment.
Here’s the good news: Finding out costs about as much as a pizza, and winter is the prime time to do it.
Think of it like the carbon monoxide alarm or the smoke detector — a boring household chore that happens to matter a lot. Here’s how to get it done.
1. Know why a $20 test is worth your time
The EPA calls radon the No. 1 cause of lung cancer among people who don’t smoke. Overall, it’s No. 2, behind smoking.
If you do smoke, the stakes go up. The EPA’s consumer guide says smokers living with high radon levels face an especially high lung cancer risk. (If you smoked for years, also see whether you qualify for the lung scan most eligible people skip.)
And don’t assume your house gets a pass. The EPA says any home can have a radon problem: new or old, with a basement or without.
The agency publishes a map of high-radon areas, but it says that the map shouldn’t be used to decide whether an individual home needs testing. Its advice is to test no matter where you live.
2. Get a kit cheap — or free
Wisconsin’s health department puts the price of a radon test kit at $10 to $30. The EPA says you’ll find them online and at home improvement stores.
There’s also a nationwide option backed by the EPA.
National Radon Program Services, run by Kansas State University under an agreement with the agency, sells a short-term kit for $20 and a long-term kit for $30. Both prices include the lab analysis. (New Jersey residents pay an extra $10 state fee on the short-term kit.)
Before you spend a dime, check whether your state or county will give you one. The EPA notes that some states hand out free or discounted kits. A few examples:
- North Carolina has given away free kits each January in recent years, one per household, while supplies lasted.
- In Michigan, most of the state’s 45 local health departments stock radon kits, and the state distributes more than 25,000 short-term kits a year.
January is National Radon Action Month, and North Carolina ties its giveaway to it. To find your state’s program, use the EPA’s state radon contacts — pick your region, then your state.
One thing I’d skip for now: a pricey digital gadget. Wisconsin’s health department says consumer digital monitors run $100 to $200 and aren’t meant for deciding whether to fix your home.
3. Test this winter, in the right spot
Winter is an especially good time to test, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, because it’s easier to keep a house closed up when it’s cold.
That matters. Under the EPA’s guide, a short-term test needs windows and exterior doors shut as much as possible for the whole run. For a two- or three-day test, close everything up 12 hours ahead of time.
Where you put the kit matters, too. The EPA’s rules:
- Use the lowest level of the house that people actually live in.
- Pick a room you use regularly — just not the kitchen or a bathroom.
- Set it at least 20 inches off the floor, where nobody will bump it.
- Keep it clear of drafts, outside walls, humidity and high heat.
Short-term tests stay in place for as little as two days or as long as 90, depending on the device, per the EPA. Long-term tests run longer than 90 days.
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4. Know what your number means
Results come back in picocuries per liter, or pCi/L. The EPA recommends fixing your home at 4 pCi/L or higher.
But 4 isn’t a magic line. Because no amount of radon is known to be safe, the EPA also says to consider a fix if you’re between 2 and 4.
For context, the EPA puts the average American home at about 1.3 pCi/L. Outdoor air averages 0.4.
5. Test again before you spend real money
One high reading isn’t a reason to call a contractor tomorrow. The EPA says that if your first short-term test comes back at 4 or above, take a follow-up test to be sure.
You’ve got two choices for that second test, per the EPA:
- A long-term test, which gives you a better read on your year-round average. Fix the house if it comes back at 4 or more.
- A second short-term test, if you need an answer fast. Consider fixing if the average of the two is 4 or higher.
If the first number is really high, don’t wait months. Wisconsin’s health department says a result above 8 pCi/L calls for a second short-term test right away.
6. Fix it — but don’t do it yourself
This is where the real money comes in, and it’s the step plenty of people put off. I understand why. But the EPA says radon reduction systems work, and some can cut levels by up to 99%.
The usual fix, according to the EPA, is a fan and vent pipe that draw radon out from under the house.
What will it cost? The EPA says fixing most homes costs roughly what other routine home repairs do, though the price depends on how big your house is and how it’s built. The Minnesota Department of Health says costs generally run $1,500 to $3,000.
Don’t take the first bid. The EPA tells homeowners to get estimates from qualified radon mitigation contractors. I’d get two or three.
The EPA says lowering high radon takes technical know-how and special skills, and that you should hire a contractor trained in radon work. I’m all for doing it yourself, but this belongs on any list of costly DIY mistakes.
Here’s what’s free: your state radon office. The EPA says it can point you to qualified or state-certified contractors in your area. It also says to call that office first if you’re weighing a do-it-yourself fix.
Look for a contractor credentialed by your state or by one of the two national programs the EPA names: the National Radon Proficiency Program or the National Radon Safety Board.
Once the system’s in, test again to make sure it worked. After that, the EPA suggests retesting every two years. That’s a $20 kit, not another contractor visit.
Bottom line
Radon is a cheap problem to find and a fixable one to solve. The only expensive move is never looking.
Do it this weekend. Order a kit or call your state radon office to see if you can get one free. While you’re at it, make sure you’ve got a working carbon monoxide alarm. Two invisible gases, two cheap defenses.
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