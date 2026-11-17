You wake up with a pounding headache. So does your spouse. Your daughter says she feels sick to her stomach. Must be something going around.
Maybe. Or maybe it’s the furnace you switched on last week.
Carbon monoxide, or CO, is produced any time fuel burns — in furnaces, gas ranges, fireplaces, grills, small engines such as generators, and car engines, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC’s numbers are sobering. Every year, unintentional carbon monoxide poisoning that has nothing to do with fires kills more than 400 Americans. More than 100,000 end up in an emergency department, and over 14,000 are admitted to the hospital.
That’s more than 270 ER visits a day. And the cold months are the season for it. The CDC and the Consumer Product Safety Commission warned back in 2006 that CO poisoning is most common in winter, and CPSC issued another round of cold-weather warnings in December 2025.
The good news: The best defenses are cheap, simple and mostly a matter of habit. Here’s how to protect yourself.
1. Learn what it feels like — and the pattern that gives it away
The CDC lists the most common symptoms as headache, nausea or vomiting, dizziness, weakness, chest pain and confusion. The agency notes that people often describe them as flu-like.
That’s the trap. The CPSC says early CO poisoning resembles the flu, minus the fever, and that both patients and doctors can mistake one for the other.
So how do you tell the difference? The Environmental Protection Agency suggests asking a few questions:
- Is anyone else in the house complaining of the same thing?
- Did everybody start feeling bad at about the same time?
- Do the symptoms fade when you leave home and come back when you return?
If the answers are yes, don’t shrug it off.
The EPA’s advice: Get fresh air right away, open doors and windows, shut off fuel-burning appliances and get out. Then head to an emergency room and tell the doctor you suspect carbon monoxide.
One more thing that should get your attention. The CDC says people who are asleep or drunk can die from CO poisoning before they ever feel a symptom. That’s why the next step matters most.
2. Put a CO alarm on every level of your home
A smoke alarm is built to sense smoke. For carbon monoxide, you need a CO alarm or a combination unit that does both.
Where to put them: The CPSC says to put one on every floor and one outside bedrooms. The CDC adds that alarms should be battery-operated or have a battery backup, so they keep working when the power goes out.
The CPSC also says to skip attics and basements unless someone sleeps there, and to avoid spots near heating vents or where furniture or curtains could block the alarm.
If you haven’t looked at your smoke alarms in a while, this is a good time for that, too. Here’s why a smoke alarm that’s 10 years old is done.
3. Test it, and don’t keep it forever
An alarm with a dead battery can’t warn anybody about anything.
The CPSC recommends testing CO alarms monthly and putting in fresh batteries once a year. The CDC suggests checking the batteries when the clocks change in spring and fall. If you don’t recall when you last checked them, do it this weekend.
The alarm itself wears out, too. The CDC says to swap it out every five years, or sooner if the maker says so. Flip yours over and look for a date.
4. Can’t swing a yearly furnace checkup? Do this instead
The CDC says that every year a pro should look at your furnace, water heater and anything else that burns fuel. I’ve never once done that, and I’d bet most of you haven’t either.
So here’s the version that costs little or nothing.
Call your gas company first. Some send a technician to check your gas appliances for free. San Diego Gas & Electric, for one, says its techs will look over your furnace and filter to make sure it isn’t putting out CO.
Then use your eyes. A CPSC guide lists warning signs anyone can spot:
- Soot on or around appliances and vents
- A furnace that runs nonstop or can’t keep up
- Hot water that runs out sooner than it used to
- A strange burning smell
- Extra condensation on the inside of windows
Step outside, too. The CPSC says rust, water streaks, cracks or loose connections on a vent pipe or chimney are red flags.
What not to do: Don’t start taking the furnace apart. The CPSC warns against working on fuel-burning appliances without the know-how and tools. If you spot a problem, that’s when the pro earns the fee. And the alarm from item 2 is your backstop for everything you can’t see.
One thing before we keep going — the financial world is louder and dumber than ever. Hot takes everywhere. Almost none of it is worth your time. I’ve spent 35+ years cutting through the noise so you don’t have to. Sign up for the free Money Talks Newsletter — 10 seconds, no spam, just the stuff that matters.
5. Keep the generator outside and 20 feet away
Winter storms knock out power, and that’s when people make deadly mistakes with portable generators.
According to the CPSC, about 100 people a year die on average from CO produced by portable generators.
The CDC’s rule is simple: Never run a generator inside your home or garage, even with the doors and windows open. Use it only outdoors, more than 20 feet from any window, door or vent.
The CPSC adds two smart moves. Point the exhaust away from your house and any building people go into. And if you’re shopping for a generator, look for one that shuts itself off automatically when CO builds up.
6. Never let the car run in an attached garage
On a cold morning, it’s tempting to start the car in the garage and let it warm up while you finish your coffee. Don’t.
The CDC and CPSC both say never to run a vehicle in a garage attached to your house, and that holds even if the big door is wide open. The EPA warns that fumes can build up fast, not just in the garage but in your living space.
Back the car out first, then let it warm up in the driveway.
7. Never heat the house with the oven or a grill
When the furnace dies or the power’s out, people get creative. Some of those ideas can kill you.
The CDC says never to heat your home with a gas oven, and the EPA adds that you shouldn’t do it even briefly. Same goes for charcoal: The CDC says never burn it indoors, and the EPA says that includes a charcoal grill in the fireplace.
If you need extra heat, use something designed for it, and use it right. Here are six space heater mistakes to avoid. And if you’re tempted to just tough out the cold instead, know that older adults can get hypothermia at 65 degrees.
If the alarm goes off, don’t investigate
Your instinct may be to walk around looking for the problem. Resist it. That’s time spent breathing the stuff.
The CPSC’s instruction is short: Never ignore an alarm. Get out of the house right away, and call 911 once you’re outside.
Take it seriously even if nobody feels sick. The CDC says infants, older people and anyone with heart disease, anemia or breathing problems face a higher risk of getting sick from carbon monoxide.
Bottom line
Carbon monoxide doesn’t announce itself. Exposure feels like a bug, and the CDC says it can kill people in their sleep before they notice a thing.
Do three things this week: Put an alarm on every level, test the ones you have and call your gas company to ask about a free safety check.
Add a Comment