On Thursday, Anthropic — the company behind the Claude chatbot — opened on Nasdaq at $111.50 a share. That’s 34% above its $83 offering price.
The night before, Anthropic raised $81.3 billion, passing SpaceX for the biggest IPO in history. The deal valued the company at $1.5 trillion.
I tried to get shares at $83. I didn’t get a single one. If we want in now, we’ll pay the crowd’s price, not the institutional buyers’ price.
I’ve been investing for 45 years, including a decade on Wall Street, and I’ve seen this movie before. So instead of telling you what to do, let me show you how it ended for five other giant, hyped-up debuts.
1. Facebook, 2012: The hottest stock of its day got cut in half
Facebook’s debut was the most anticipated tech IPO since Google went public in 2004, The Associated Press reported. Shares were priced at $38 and traded as high as $45.
The excitement didn’t last. Facebook closed its first day at $38.23, pennies above its offering price. By September 2012, it had sunk to $17.55 — less than half what IPO buyers paid.
It took until July 2013 for the stock to climb back to $38.
Here’s the twist: Facebook, now Meta, turned out to be a terrific business. I didn’t get in the initial offering, but I did buy it along the way: once at $89 a share and another purchase at about $150.
In November 2026, it traded above $600 a share. But the patient buyer who waited a few months got in at half the price of the eager one.
2. Alibaba, 2014: The record-setter that round-tripped
In September 2014, Alibaba raised $25 billion, the biggest IPO in history at that time. Its shares were priced at $68.
Two months later, they hit $119.15. Investors who piled in near that high felt like geniuses.
By August 2015, Alibaba had slid to $65.80, below its IPO price. Anyone who chased it near the top lost about 45% in less than a year. In November 2026, it traded at about $85.
3. Snowflake, 2020: First-day buyers paid double
Snowflake sold its shares at $120. When trading opened, the first buyers paid $245 — more than double. The stock spiked to $319 and closed its first day near $254, Fortune reported.
For a while, the party kept going. Snowflake hit a record $401.89 in November 2021.
Then it fizzled. By August 2024, the stock had slipped below its $120 IPO price. Someone who bought on that first trade at $245 was down by more than half.
It traded at around $274 in November 2026.
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4. Rivian, 2021: The electric truck that ran out of road
Rivian went public at $78 in November 2021. Its stock opened at $106.75, and six days after the IPO it closed at a record $172.01.
In November 2026, it traded around $12.
Run the numbers. If you’d put $1,000 into Rivian on its first trade, you’d have about $112 as of November 2026. Nearly 90% of your money — gone.
5. SpaceX, 2026: Below its IPO price within a month
Until Anthropic came along, SpaceX held the IPO crown. In June, it raised $75 billion at $135 a share.
It opened around $150, closed its first day at $161 and kept climbing to about $226.
Then the air came out. By mid-July, about a month after its debut, SpaceX had slipped below its $135 IPO price. In August, it bottomed out around $108, roughly half its peak. It has bounced back since, but it dipped below $135 again in early November and traded just a few dollars above it later that month.
What 9,000-plus IPOs say
These aren’t just isolated horror stories. They fit a pattern.
University of Florida finance professor Jay Ritter tracks IPO performance. His data covers 9,253 U.S. IPOs from 1980 through 2024.
Buy at the end of the first trading day and hold for three years, and you’d have earned 19.1% total, on average. That sounds fine until you see the comparison: The overall stock market did 20.5 percentage points better over the same stretch.
In plain English, on average, the hot new stock has lagged the boring index fund — by a lot.
The rule I’d follow
Anthropic could be the exception. It’s a remarkable company, and I’d like to own some.
But I’m not buying. On day one, the price is set by excitement, not earnings. When the excitement faded for the five companies above, every one of them gave patient buyers a cheaper shot.
So pick a price you’d be happy to pay, and wait for it. If the stock never gets there, you’ve missed out on some bragging rights. If it does, you may have saved yourself a bundle.
And keep it small. No single stock should be big enough to sink your retirement — and between your index funds and everything else, you may already have more riding on AI than you realize. Here’s how to check how much of your retirement rides on AI.
For more on how I handle my own stocks when the market gets wild, see I’ve Made Millions in Stocks. 5 Things I’m Doing Now.
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