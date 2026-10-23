Are You One of the Millions Who Won’t Receive Trump’s $90 Medicare Rebate?

The Trump administration is tapping a 2008 Medicare fund to send a one-time rebate to about 20.8 million seniors, but most people on Medicare won’t receive a payment.
Most of the $90 Medicare payments that began arriving around Oct. 8 came as direct deposits from the Social Security Administration, but they are Medicare Part B rebates. Paper checks carry the message “Medicare Improvement Fund Payment; $90 Payment to Offset October Premium,” according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
Congress created the Medicare Improvement Fund in 2008 to improve traditional Medicare. Lawmakers have drawn on it about 20 times to offset other spending, including $20.7 billion in 2010 toward the Affordable Care Act, CMS says.
The White House says no earlier administration used it to lower seniors’ costs directly.
The payments add up to about $1.9 billion, and they reach a minority of people on Medicare.
Who gets the $90
CMS says 20.8 million people qualify. They are enrolled in Original Medicare Part B, live in the U.S., do not receive premium assistance from Medicaid and do not pay an income-related monthly adjustment amount, known as IRMAA. No sign-up is required.
People without direct deposit get a paper check from the U.S. Treasury Department later in October, mailed to the address Medicare has on file. The payment is one-time. It equals about 44% of the $202.90 standard Part B premium for 2026.
Who gets nothing
Medicare Advantage members are shut out. CMS states that “beneficiaries enrolled in Medicare Advantage are not eligible.”
Health policy research group KFF counts 35.2 million Medicare Advantage enrollees in 2026, or 55% of the 64.2 million beneficiaries with both Parts A and B. That is far more people than the 20.8 million who qualify.
Some Medicare Advantage plans offer a Part B giveback, but Humana is reducing or eliminating it for 62% of its members for 2027, according to a Leerink Partners analysis.
People whose Part B premiums are already paid through Medicaid are excluded too, though the tradeoff favors them: A premium that runs $202.90 a month dwarfs a single $90 payment. Programs that help with premiums, subject to income limits, can be worth far more.
The third group is higher earners. For 2026, IRMAA applies once modified adjusted gross income exceeds $109,000 for an individual, which lifts the total monthly Part B premium to $284.10.
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The timing
The White House announced the payments on Oct. 2, a month before the Nov. 3 midterm elections. White House spokeswoman Allison Schuster said the administration “is enabling Americans to take control of their health by putting money directly back in the hands of Medicare patients.”
Critics call it an election-season move.
Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., the top Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee, compared the payment to “one tank of Trump-inflated gas.” Gasoline was 34.2% higher in September than a year earlier, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Juliette Cubanski of KFF said, “This might be helpful for people but it might not go very far.”
How to check yours
Call 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227) to confirm whether you are eligible. For the status of a payment, CMS directs people to the Social Security Administration at 1-800-772-1213, with calls about payments accepted starting Oct. 15.
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