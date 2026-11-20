Black Friday’s best bargains share a dirty little secret: The price on the tag is just the down payment.
The rest comes later — a few dollars a month, every month, for as long as you own the thing. Printer makers figured this out years ago. Now doorbells, coffee makers and exercise bikes work the same way.
I’ve been a CPA since 1981, and here’s an important rule of accounting: What you pay for something isn’t what it costs. What it costs is everything you’ll spend to keep using it.
So I ran three years of numbers on six popular holiday buys, using prices posted this week on the companies’ own websites and at a major retailer. A couple of these made me wince.
1. The $50 printer that runs on a subscription
Staples is selling the HP DeskJet 2955 for $49.99. In the box: three months of HP’s Instant Ink service. After that, a monthly fee kicks in unless you cancel.
HP’s plan for 50 pages a month runs $5.99 a month. Go over, and HP charges $2 for each extra batch of 10 to 15 pages.
Here’s the three-year math: $49.99 for the printer, plus 33 paid months at $5.99, or $197.67. Total: $247.66. That’s almost five times the sticker price.
And walking away has a catch. HP says Instant Ink cartridges go dead at the end of the billing period when you cancel, so you’ll need regular HP cartridges on hand. The printer’s product page also says it uses “dynamic security” to block cartridges with non-HP circuitry.
What to check before you buy: the cartridge number and its page yield. HP rates the black cartridge for this model at about 160 pages.
If you print only a few pages a month, HP’s smallest plan is $1.99 for 10 pages — far cheaper than paying for 50 you’ll never use.
2. The $40 doorbell that rents you your own video
Ring’s website has its Battery Doorbell 2K at $39.99 this week. Sounds like a steal.
But if you want to save and replay what that camera records, you need a plan. Ring’s cheapest, called Solo, costs $4.99 a month or $49.99 a year and keeps as much as 180 days of video. The next tier up, Multi, runs $99.99 a year.
Three years on the Solo annual plan: $39.99 plus $149.97, or $189.96.
Skip the plan, and Ring says you’ll lose your stored recordings once your trial or plan runs out, with no way to get them back.
What I’d do: Decide what you actually need before you buy. If you just want to see who’s at the door, Ring says some features work without a plan. If you do want recordings, pay yearly. Twelve monthly payments come to $59.88, so the annual price saves you $9.89.
3. The $30 coffee maker that sells you 81-cent cups
Keurig’s website lists the K-Compact brewer at $29.99. That’s the bait. The pods are the hook.
A 24-count box of Green Mountain Breakfast Blend K-Cups lists for $19.49 on Keurig’s site — about 81 cents a pod. One cup a day for three years is 1,095 pods, or roughly $889.
Even with Keurig’s current promo code DAILYBREW, which knocks a box to $14.99 through Jan. 15, you’re looking at about $684.
Now compare that to ground coffee, which averaged $9.25 a pound in October, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Folgers says its 25.9-ounce canister makes up to 240 cups of 6 ounces each.
Using Folgers’ own best-case count, that’s an estimated 6 cents a cup, or about $68 for three years of daily coffee. Brew a bigger, stronger cup with twice the grounds, and you’re still around 12 cents.
The fix doesn’t require tossing the machine. Keurig sells its own reusable My K-Cup filter that you fill with whatever ground coffee you like.
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4. The $100 air purifier that eats $30 filters
Levoit’s Core 300-P air purifier lists for $99.99 on the company’s website. Its replacement filter costs $29.99, and Levoit says to replace it every six months or so, eight at most.
Over three years, that’s four or five new filters, or $119.96 to $149.95. Total cost of ownership: about $220 to $250.
That’s not a reason to skip a purifier if you need one. It’s a reason to count the filters before you put the box in your cart.
Want a cheaper option? The Environmental Protection Agency says the simplest do-it-yourself air cleaner is a box fan with one filter strapped to its face, ideally a filter rated MERV 13 or higher. Several studies suggest a well-built one can work about as well as a store-bought unit.
But read the EPA’s fine print. It says commercial units with a known clean air delivery rate are generally preferred. It also warns that fans made before 2012 may be a fire risk and says not to run one on an extension cord.
5. The exercise bike whose membership costs more than the bike
Peloton’s Cross Training Bike is $1,295 in its Black Friday sale, $400 off the usual $1,695. Here’s the catch: The All-Access Membership is sold separately, and Peloton says you need it to use all of the content and features on its hardware.
That membership costs $49.99 a month. The sale throws in the first month free, but the next 35 months add up to $1,749.65 — more than the bike itself, even at full price.
All in, three years will run you $3,044.65.
My take: Don’t think of this as buying a bike. Think of it as signing up for a $600-a-year fitness habit. If you wouldn’t pay that for a gym you’d actually use, the bike is a very expensive clothes rack.
6. The $10 warranty on a $50 printer
Go back to that printer from No. 1. At checkout, Staples offers a two-year protection plan for $9.99 or a four-year plan for $14.99. The two-year plan alone adds 20% to the price.
The Federal Trade Commission’s take is blunt. You pay extra for one, and its coverage may not match what the maker’s own warranty covers. If it doesn’t cover more than the warranty you already got, the FTC says it isn’t a good value.
The agency also says a contract may not be worth it for something that rarely breaks, and that stashing the money in savings might serve you better.
I’d bet most of you already skip these, and you’re right to. On a printer this cheap, your worst case is buying another cheap printer. Here’s why I say to stop buying extended warranties altogether, and what to do instead.
Bottom line
Before you buy anything that plugs in, ask one question: What does it need from me every month? Multiply that by 36, add the sticker price, and you’ve got the real price.
If the holiday list is already stretching things, a simple budget keeps those monthly add-ons from sneaking up on you.
And while you’re at it, check whether that Black Friday “was” price is even real — and whether the store will refund the difference if the price drops after you buy.
The price on the box is often the cheapest part of owning what’s inside.
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