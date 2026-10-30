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The Average Car Has Just a 5.4% Chance of Reaching 250,000 Miles — These 27 Models Beat the Odds

Chris Kissell

Journalist of Three Decades Who Has Written Extensively on Personal Finance Issues

Kristin Kurens

Editor & Writer With Over 14 Years Experience in Publishing

Published

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Toyota 4Runner SUV
marekuliasz / Shutterstock.com

Frugal folks know that buying a car and driving it until the wheels fall off is a great way to save cash year after year. Some drivers even push their vehicles to 200,000 miles and beyond.

The average car has just a 5.4% chance of making it to 250,000 miles, according to automotive website iSeeCars’ latest annual analysis of long-lived cars.

Yet, some vehicle types have much better odds of remaining on the road for a quarter-million miles. In its analysis, iSeeCars looked at data from more than 395 million vehicles and found that the following models are the most likely to last 250,000 miles.

1. Toyota Sequoia

Classification of this vehicle model: SUV

Chance of this model lasting 250,000 miles or more: 42.3%

Chance of this model lasting 250,000 miles, as compared with the average car: 7.9 times greater

The Toyota Sequoia rolled into dealerships in late 2000. It quickly became a hit due to its power and reliability. Today it remains Toyota’s largest SUV.

2. Lexus LS

Classification of this vehicle model: Passenger car

Chance of this model lasting 250,000 miles or more: 38.8%

Chance of this model lasting 250,000 miles, as compared with the average car: 7.2 times greater

The Lexus LS was the brand’s first flagship sedan. It went on sale in the U.S. in 1989, when Toyota launched Lexus as its luxury division.

3. Toyota 4Runner

Classification of this vehicle model: SUV

Chance of this model lasting 250,000 miles or more: 33.1%

Chance of this model lasting 250,000 miles, as compared with the average car: 6.2 times greater

The Toyota 4Runner dates back to the 1984 model year. Although those first-generation 4Runners were a lot less flashy than current models, the model quickly gained a reputation for its ability to handle tough terrain.

4. Lexus RX (hybrid)

Classification of this vehicle model: SUV

Chance of this model lasting 250,000 miles or more: 28.9%

Chance of this model lasting 250,000 miles, as compared with the average car: 5.4 times greater

The Lexus RX hybrid went on sale in 2005 as the RX 400h, the world’s first luxury hybrid SUV.

5. Toyota Tundra

Classification of this vehicle model: Pickup truck

Chance of this model lasting 250,000 miles or more: 28.2%

Chance of this model lasting 250,000 miles, as compared with the average car: 5.3 times greater

Production of the first Toyota Tundra began in May 1999 in Princeton, Indiana. In 2008, production of this pickup truck moved to San Antonio, Texas.

6. Toyota Tacoma

Classification of this vehicle model: Pickup truck

Chance of this model lasting 250,000 miles or more: 25%

Chance of this model lasting 250,000 miles, as compared with the average car: 4.6 times greater

In the mid-1990s, the Toyota Tacoma was known as a compact pickup. But after a series of refinements, it found its way into the midsize category. Kelley Blue Book says it’s now the longest consecutively produced midsize truck.

7. Lexus GX

Classification of this vehicle model: SUV

Chance of this model lasting 250,000 miles or more: 23.3%

Chance of this model lasting 250,000 miles, as compared with the average car: 4.3 times greater

The Lexus GX is based on the international Toyota Land Cruiser Prado. It offers a blend of comfort with great off-roading ability.

8. Toyota Avalon

Classification of this vehicle model: Passenger car

Chance of this model lasting 250,000 miles or more: 23.2%

Chance of this model lasting 250,000 miles, as compared with the average car: 4.3 times greater

The Toyota Avalon debuted in 1994 as a 1995 model. The large sedan was built exclusively at Toyota’s plant in Georgetown, Kentucky.

9. Toyota Highlander Hybrid

Classification of this vehicle model: SUV

Chance of this model lasting 250,000 miles or more: 20.7%

Chance of this model lasting 250,000 miles, as compared with the average car: 3.8 times greater

In 2004, the Toyota Highlander Hybrid was unveiled as the first seven-seat hybrid vehicle, though it’s built on the Toyota Camry platform. It showed the world that hybrid cars don’t have to be small.

10. Honda Accord Hybrid

Classification of this vehicle model: Passenger car

Chance of this model lasting 250,000 miles or more: 18.5%

Chance of this model lasting 250,000 miles, as compared with the average car: 3.4 times greater

The Honda Accord Hybrid — the only top-10 model not made by Toyota or its Lexus brand — arrived for the 2005 model year as the world’s first V-6 hybrid. After a hiatus, it returned for the 2014 model year.

Other models most likely to reach 250,000 miles

Here’s the rest of the list, with the model followed by its odds of lasting 250,000 miles and how that compares with the average car:

  • Honda HR-V: 17.6%, 3.3 times greater
  • Lexus IS: 17.5%, 3.3 times greater
  • Toyota Avalon Hybrid: 17.4%, 3.2 times greater
  • Mercedes-Benz G-Class: 17.3%, 3.2 times greater
  • Honda Civic: 15%, 2.8 times greater
  • Honda Pilot: 14.3%, 2.7 times greater
  • Honda Ridgeline: 13.7%, 2.6 times greater
  • Honda Civic (hatchback): 13.2%, 2.5 times greater
  • Acura MDX: 13.1%, 2.4 times greater
  • Lexus RX: 12.8%, 2.4 times greater
  • Honda CR-V: 12.7%, 2.4 times greater
  • Acura ILX: 12.4%, 2.3 times greater
  • Toyota Highlander: 12.3%, 2.3 times greater
  • Chevrolet Suburban: 11.6%, 2.2 times greater
  • Toyota Prius: 11.5%, 2.1 times greater
  • Toyota Camry Hybrid: 11.5%, 2.1 times greater
  • Honda Odyssey: 10.7%, 2 times greater
 
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