Could an Electric Vehicle Be a Low-Cost Option for a New Car? Ford’s CEO Says Its Sub-$30,000 Electric Pickup Is ‘Perfect for Today’s Market.’

Ford CEO Jim Farley has a pitch ready for drivers priced out of the new-car market. Speaking with analysts on Oct. 28, 2026, he said the company’s coming electric pickup, the Fathom, has an “MSRP under $30,000 and the low cost of ownership is perfect for today’s market.”
On the same earnings call, Ford executive Andrew Frick put the starting MSRP at $28,350, with pricier versions reaching into the high $30,000s.
Farley said the launch remains on track for the fourth quarter of 2027 at Ford’s Louisville, Kentucky, plant, and Frick said a preorder program will open in the first quarter of 2027.
The sticker is the easy part to judge. Whether a small electric truck costs less to own than what sits in your driveway comes down to four other numbers, and most of them can be checked well before preorders open.
1. What the sticker is competing against
New vehicles sold for an average of $50,562 in September 2026, according to Kelley Blue Book. The average electric vehicle went for $55,879. Compact cars, the cheapest major segment, averaged $27,977.
A starting price of $28,350 puts the Fathom in compact-car territory, but that figure applies to the base version, and destination charges and options can push the total higher.
Federal help is gone, too. The new clean vehicle credit is not available for vehicles acquired after Sept. 30, 2025, a change that has already reshaped what drivers are buying.
2. Your cost per mile
Ford has not released the Fathom’s efficiency or range, so any comparison is an estimate. The U.S. Department of Energy uses an example EV that consumes 27 kilowatt-hours to travel 100 miles, a reasonable stand-in for illustration.
Federal forecasters expect residential electricity to average 18.68 cents per kilowatt-hour in 2027 and regular gasoline to average $3.56 a gallon, according to the Energy Information Administration’s October outlook.
At those prices, a driver who covers 10,000 miles a year would spend about $504 charging at home. The same miles in a gas vehicle that gets 25 mpg would cost about $1,424 in fuel. That is a gap of roughly $920 a year, and it shrinks for anyone who drives less or who relies on public chargers.
3. The outlet in your garage
Charging from a standard outlet may be enough for many drivers and requires no added cost, provided the outlet sits on a dedicated circuit, the Department of Energy says. Faster Level 2 charging runs on 240 volts, and some homes lack the electrical capacity for it.
A qualified electrician can add circuits, and local permits may be required. Get a quote before committing to the truck, not after. State and utility incentives may help offset the cost of charging equipment, so check with your power company first.
4. The insurance premium
This number can erase much of the fuel savings. EVs cost an average of $3,159 a year to insure with full coverage in 2026, compared with $2,218 for gas cars, according to an Insurify analysis. That is 42% more.
The gap narrows to 18%, or $501 a year, for 2024 and newer models. Set that against the $920 in estimated fuel savings above, and much of the advantage is gone.
Rates vary widely by insurer, driver and ZIP code, so the national averages may not match your bill. Before you put down a deposit, compare car insurance quotes for an EV alongside your current vehicle and see what the switch would actually cost you.
A year to run the math
Farley acknowledged on the call that a lot of work remains before launch. Buyers have homework of their own, and only a few months before preorders open.
That is enough time to get an electrician’s estimate, pull a few insurance quotes and compare the Fathom with the most affordable EVs. If the total still beats keeping your current vehicle, a preorder in early 2027 will be a decision made with real numbers instead of a sticker.
Add a Comment