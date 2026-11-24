Four easy payments. No interest. Click, and the box is on your porch by Wednesday.
That pitch is about to spike. Adobe forecasts shoppers will run $1.09 billion of online purchases through buy now, pay later on Cyber Monday, Nov. 30. If Adobe’s right, it’ll be the second year in a row that day tops $1 billion.
I’ve been writing about money since 1991, and I’ve seen this movie before. A loan gets a friendly name, the risk gets buried in the help pages, and the customer finds out the hard way.
So I read the help pages. Here are six traps, and how to step around every one.
1. It lands on top of the debt you already have
Pay-in-four borrowers tend to be people who are already leaning hard on their cards.
In a January 2025 report, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau found that BNPL borrowers were using 60% to 66% of their available card credit, on average, from 2020 through 2023. People never seen using BNPL averaged 34%.
The CFPB is careful to say that doesn’t prove the loans caused the card balances. But think about what it means at checkout. If your cards are already half maxed out, four “small” payments aren’t small. They’re a second line of debt with its own due dates.
If those balances are already a problem, you can see your options for paying them down.
2. Autopay plus a thin checking account can mean two fees, not one
Here’s the part nobody mentions at checkout. Most BNPL users have to sign up for automatic payments, and many of those payments come straight out of a checking account, according to the Federal Reserve’s latest survey of household finances, released in May.
We’ve covered how easily these plans pile up, and the overdraft risk that comes with them. Now for the price tag.
The Fed found that slightly more than a quarter of BNPL users paid late. Eleven percent said a BNPL payment set off an overdraft or bounced-payment fee at their bank. Among users charged for paying late, 38% also got dinged by their bank.
What does the lender charge? Afterpay says U.S. shoppers can owe up to $8 per missed installment. Klarna says it will try a failed payment once more, then tacks it onto your next payment, plus a fee as high as $7.
Both cap total late fees at 25% of the order. Run that on a $100 order split into four $25 payments, and one $8 fee is 32% of the payment you missed.
Miss one, and you’re also benched. Afterpay won’t let you place new orders while you’re overdue, and Klarna says you may be restricted from using its service if you miss payments.
The fix costs nothing: Don’t click “buy” unless the next payment is already sitting in checking, not riding on Friday’s paycheck. If you’d like help planning around that, you can find budgeting tools here.
3. A return pauses the bill, but a lost review restarts it
When you return something you bought on a credit card, the refund shows up as a credit and your bill takes care of itself. With BNPL, the lender’s clock keeps running until you tell it about the return.
Klarna, for example, says your bill pauses once you report a return. If the store still hasn’t logged it after 21 days, it’s up to you to tell Klarna.
And if Klarna sides with the store, the original payment plan stands and whatever’s left comes due. That bill can land weeks later.
My advice: Report the return to the lender the same day you ship it, keep the tracking number and receipt, and don’t treat the paused payments as gone until the plan shows the adjustment.
Holiday return windows have their own fine print, too, which we covered in “6 Return Traps Still Catch Shoppers.”
Real talk — I’ve made plenty of money mistakes in my life, and I’ve spent decades helping people sidestep the ones they don’t have to make. Sign up for the free Money Talks Newsletter and let my scars save you a few of your own. Free, and worth more than that.
4. Paying on time probably isn’t building your credit
Plenty of people use BNPL thinking it’s a painless way to build a credit record. In the Fed’s survey, 38% of users thought it would help build a credit history, and another 40% weren’t sure.
But at the time of the Fed’s survey, none of the big three credit bureaus counted on-time BNPL payments toward a credit history or score. Even so, 53% of users believed paying on time helps their score. Only 14% got both questions right.
The downside, on the other hand, is real. Experian has warned that unpaid BNPL balances can be sent to collections, which will likely show up on your credit report.
Credit reporting for these loans is starting to change, and I walked through it in “Costco and Sam’s Club Want You to Pay Over Time.” Until it settles, assume the good behavior doesn’t help you and the bad behavior can hurt you.
5. If you’re splitting groceries into four payments, the holidays aren’t the problem
Sixteen percent of adults used BNPL in the past year, the Fed found. One in five of those users put groceries or food delivery on it.
Among those grocery users, 45% said they used it mainly because they couldn’t swing the purchase any other way.
That’s not a shopping tool anymore. That’s a red flag. If dinner is going on an installment plan, adding a Cyber Monday TV on top of it will only make January worse.
If that’s you, skip the deals this year. And know that help doesn’t have to cost much. Credit counselors usually work for nonprofits, and the CFPB says they can offer free or low-cost advice, including help building a budget.
If you have $15,000 or more in unsecured debt, National Debt Relief is one of the most established debt-relief providers in the U.S. They’ve helped over 500,000 people, hold an A+ BBB rating, and are top-rated by ConsumerAffairs, Top Consumer Reviews, and others.
How it works: Fill out a quick form, and a certified debt specialist will review your situation. If they can help, they’ll build an affordable plan and estimate when you could be debt-free. There’s no upfront fee and no obligation to get started.
6. It’s designed to make you spend more
Retailers don’t offer BNPL out of kindness. They offer it because it works on us.
In research published in 2024, a team from Imperial College London and the University of Leeds tracked real transactions at a major U.S. retailer before and after it added a BNPL option.
Their study found customers became about 9 percentage points more likely to buy, and their baskets were about 10% bigger. The effect lasted all 26 weeks they watched.
One reason, according to the researchers: splitting the price makes people feel less strapped for cash.
If BNPL nudges a $300 cart up by that 10%, that’s $30 you didn’t plan to spend, and the “deal” just got smaller.
Bottom line
The simplest way to dodge all six traps: pay for holiday gifts with cash, a debit card backed by money you’ve set aside, or a credit card you pay off in full when the bill comes.
If you do use BNPL, save it for something you’d buy at full price anyway. And if four payments is the only way the math works, you can’t afford it yet.
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