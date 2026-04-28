Dan and Amy had barely begun to exhale after retiring when the phone call came. Their son, their only child, wasn’t coming back from Melbourne. Not only was he staying permanently, but his Australian wife was expecting their first baby.
In the space of one conversation, the retirement they had planned — family dinners, financial freedom, the quiet satisfactions of a familiar life — collapsed into a single question.
They were 67 and 65, and they faced a dilemma that an increasing number of American parents are confronting: stay rooted in the life they had built, or follow their child and grandchild to the other side of the world. They had a lot to consider.
Financial security
Financially, Dan and Amy were close to a genuinely significant milestone. Their home, with just two years left on the mortgage, represented the bulk of their net worth. Once that final payment cleared, their part-time earnings and, a little later, Social Security income would cover their cost of living with room to spare, enough to fund an extended trip to Melbourne every year.
They would keep their U.S. Medicare coverage, avoid the complexity of foreign healthcare, and maximize their retirement benefits with the financial security they had spent decades building. That was a strong hand. Giving it up required a clear-eyed look at what they would be giving it up for.
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Eligibility for immigration
Before Dan and Amy could even begin to count the cost of an Australian parent visa, they had to clear a hurdle that stopped many applicants before they started.
Australia’s Contributory Parent Visa requires applicants to pass the Balance of Family Test: At least half of their children must already live in Australia as citizens or permanent residents, or more of their children must live in Australia than in any other single country.
Because their son was their only child, Dan and Amy satisfied this condition. Any family with children split across multiple countries, however, needs to confirm eligibility before planning anything else.
The cost of getting in
Assuming they qualified, the Contributory Parent Visa (Subclass 143) is the most direct route to permanent residency, but it is expensive. Application fees for a couple run to approximately 97,280 Australian dollars, paid in two installments.
Their son would also need to lodge an Assurance of Support bond of AU$15,000 with the Australian government for the first parent and AU$7,500 for the second, a deposit held for 10 years to confirm that his parents won’t become a burden on the state.
Neither figure includes migration agent fees, medical examinations, or the cost of the move itself.
The long timeline
While the cost was significant, the timeline was unreal. Australia caps the number of parent visas it grants each year, and processing times for Subclass 143 run to approximately 15 years from the date of application. Dan, at 67 then, would be in his early 80s before receiving permanent residency.
To be present for their grandchild’s childhood rather than their adolescence, the couple would have to bridge that gap with a Sponsored Parent visa (Subclass 870), which allowed stays of up to 10 years in total.
The catch is significant: Subclass 870 provides no access to Australia’s Medicare system. Dan and Amy would be required to have full private health insurance for every year they spent in the country on that visa, an expense that climbs steeply as policyholders age, with no ceiling in sight.
The property prices
Life on Melbourne’s outskirts offers genuine quality — good infrastructure, open space, and reasonable access to the city — but the property market is not forgiving of buyers arriving with a fixed budget.
Melbourne’s median house price sits at around AU$863,000 (approximately $617,000 at current exchange rates), with outer-suburban stock typically sitting somewhat below that figure.
If they sold their U.S. home and bought in Melbourne, they would be trading a nearly debt-free asset in a familiar market for a new mortgage, or a substantially reduced cash reserve, in a foreign one.
If the move didn’t work out, returning to the American housing market years later, older and with less capital, would be a meaningful risk in its own right.
The emotional factor
The prospect of watching their new grandchild and future grandchildren growing up via video call did not appeal to Dan and Amy. It was not how they envisioned life as grandparents.
For many people in their position, that prospect reshapes every other consideration. Being a long-distance grandparent means accepting the ache of missing out on the everyday moments that actually make life worthwhile.
But when looking at places to retire in the world, emigrating doesn’t just mean packing up and moving. It means liquidating an American safety net that took 30 or 40 years to build, at an age when rebuilding it is not really an option.
The honest trade-off for Dan and Amy was this: If they stayed, they remained financially resilient and could spend meaningful stretches of time in Melbourne each year. If they went, they gained daily proximity to their grandchild but accepted a decade or more of expensive, uncertain immigration limbo, with no guarantee that Melbourne would ever truly feel like home.
Getting specialist advice before deciding
A move of this magnitude sits at the intersection of U.S. tax law, Australian immigration policy, and cross-border retirement planning, and the details matter enormously.
How Australia’s tax authority will treat 401(k) distributions, how to kick-start their grand adventure abroad without fumbling ongoing U.S. filing obligations, and how to structure the property transition all require specialist guidance. A mistake in any one of these areas can cost more than the visa itself.
Before Dan and Amy made any irreversible decisions, they needed a migration agent and a cross-border financial planner with specific experience working with American retirees.
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