Dave Ramsey has a simple rule for living off a nest egg. “If it’s making 12% and you pull off less than 12%, it will always be there,” he said on an early November episode of “The Ramsey Show.”
He was answering a 31-year-old listener who wanted to know how to draw down his Roth accounts someday. Ramsey sketched out a $1 million balance growing 12% a year, with roughly 8%, or $80,000, coming out.
“So you’re never going to actually touch the million if you live on less than what it makes,” he said.
That works on paper. Markets do not pay 12% on a schedule, though, and the S&P 500 can drop sharply in a single day.
If you are retired or close to it, these five rules can keep a rough stretch from doing permanent damage.
1. Plan on about 10%, not 12%
Ramsey’s number has a real basis. The S&P 500, dividends included, returned an average of about 11.9% a year from 1928 through 2025, based on annual return data kept by New York University finance professor Aswath Damodaran.
That figure is a simple average of 98 separate years. A real balance compounds instead, and the compounded return over the same period works out to about 10% a year.
The gap comes from the way losses work. A portfolio that drops 20% one year and gains 20% the next ends up 4% behind, even though the two years average out to zero.
2. Worry most about the first five years
When the bad years arrive matters as much as how bad they are. Picture a retiree with $1 million in an S&P 500 index fund at the start of 2000 who takes $80,000 off the top every January, the 8% Ramsey described. Three straight losing years hit right away, and the 2008 crash followed.
Run through Damodaran’s return data, that nest egg would have been nearly empty by the start of 2010, too small to cover another full withdrawal.
The index still returned a compounded average of about 8% a year from 2000 through 2025. The same retiree taking $40,000 a year instead would have ended 2025 with roughly $1.55 million.
Those figures leave out fees, taxes and cost-of-living raises, and few retirees hold nothing but stocks.
The pattern still holds: Losses early in retirement, while withdrawals keep coming, do the lasting harm. Morningstar found that retirees who ran into poor returns in their first five years and did not cut their spending were far more likely to run out of money.
3. Start closer to 4%
Morningstar’s research puts the safe starting withdrawal rate for 2026 at 3.9%, or about $39,000 a year from $1 million. That assumes a 30-year retirement, a portfolio with 30% to 50% in stocks and a 90% chance the money lasts.
Ramsey’s 8% is roughly double that. He did warn that the math falls apart if the money sits in a money market earning about 3%, because an 8% withdrawal would eat into the principal.
An all-stock portfolio may support bigger withdrawals in a good decade, but it also swings harder in a bad one, and many savers are carrying more stock risk than their goals allow after years of strong gains.
4. Keep a year or two of withdrawals out of the market
The damage in the 2000 example came from selling shares after they fell to cover living expenses. One way to avoid that is to hold a year or two of planned withdrawals in cash or short-term bonds, then refill that reserve after good years.
A cushion like that lets you skip selling stocks after a sharp market drop. The cash can sit in a high-yield savings account or money market fund, where it earns interest while it waits.
5. Decide your pay cut before the market does
Morningstar found that flexible withdrawal strategies help keep retirees from overspending during weak markets. That can be as simple as skipping your inflation raise after a losing year or trimming withdrawals by a set percentage when your balance falls below a set level.
Write those rules down while markets are calm. Pairing them with a cash reserve and a tax-smart order for tapping accounts is the kind of plan worth stress-testing with a professional. WiserAdvisor can match you with financial advisors to compare, so you can find one who will run your numbers through a bad decade, not just an average one.
Your withdrawal plan also shapes your tax bill. Retirees who do not need their 401(k) yet can use low-income years before required withdrawals to lower future taxes.
Protect the goose first
Ramsey frames it as a goose that lays eggs: Live on the eggs and leave the goose alone. The idea is sound. The risk is assuming the goose lays 12% every single year.
A withdrawal rate that survives a decade like 2000 through 2009 leaves you room to enjoy the good years when they come.
Add a Comment