Dollywood Reveals What’s Coming in Its First Full Season without Dolly

Dollywood’s next season might feel a little different without its dreamer-in-chief – especially on opening day – but Dolly Parton’s theme park still has big plans for 2027.
The park’s 42nd season will feature new special events, a new character and a festival that guests haven’t been able to experience in the past seven years.
“Every season at Dollywood brings something different, and there’s always a new reason to experience the park and the beauty of the Great Smoky Mountains around us,” Dollywood President Eugene Naughton said in a news release. “We know there’s something special about seeing Dollywood dressed in its best for each changing season.”
Dollywood will kick off its 2027 season on March 10 for season passholders and March 11 for all guests. There will be 275 operational days, according to its calendar. Though that’s six fewer days than the 41st season, the year will be packed with new additions and will mark the first full season of the new NightFlight Expedition ride.
What’s New at Dollywood for the 2027 Season
The Dream Maker
While enjoying Dollywood’s Wildwood Grove area, you may encounter a new character called Dream Maker and her Dream Wagon. Through stories and interactive experiences, she will “encourage guests to dream big, believe in themselves and lift others up through courage and kindness,” according to Dollywood.
Parton served as the inspiration for the character, which is one of the ways Dollywood plans to continue celebrating its namesake.
Country Hitmakers concert series
This new concert series will feature performances of classic songs by legendary country artists. It will run May 7 through June 13 during Dollywood’s Flower and Food Festival. Full details will be released later.
Neon Nights return at Splash Country
Splash Country kicks off its 27th season May 15 and will be open daily through Aug. 15, before shifting to a weekend and select weekday schedule through Sept. 19.
Friday and Saturday evenings between June 25 and Aug. 14, the separately ticketed event Neon Nights will return with a live DJ and unlimited access to select attractions at the water park.
Barbeque and Bluegrass
Dollywood is bringing back the Barbeque and Bluegrass Festival for Labor Day weekend (Sept. 3-6).
The event will pair the rich, savory flavors of the Smokies and the traditional sounds of bluegrass. A variety of barbecue with fixings and live bluegrass performances will be featured throughout the park.
Dollywood last hosted the festival in 2019. It was set to return in 2020, but the park’s schedule that year was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
More Harvey’s Boo Bash
Harvey’s Boo Bash will return to Dollywood with expanded dates next season. The after-hours bash will take place on six dates, allowing guests to enjoy exclusive treats and shorter wait times for select attractions until midnight.
The separately ticketed events will be held next Oct. 1, 15, 22, 23, 29 and 30. There were only three bashes offered during its debut 2026 season.
Mrs. Claus’ Cookies
Kids will be able to step into Mrs. Claus’ festive kitchen and create their own cookies with her during Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas festival.
Smoky Mountain Christmas marathon
You can burn off Mrs. Claus’ cookies by running through the park’s six million lights for the new Run Dollywood Christmas race weekend (Nov. 12-14).
The weekend kicks off with the 15th annual Light the Way 5K, which benefits Keep Sevier Beautiful and Dollywood’s employee assistance program, Share It Forward.
The resort’s spring race event (April 23-25) and fall event (Sept. 24-26) will return next year, too. More information is available at Dollywood.com/RunDollywood.
Christmas comebacks
In addition to the new Mrs. Claus’ Cookies feature, Rudolph, his friend Clarice and Bumble will return to Dollywood. The story “Wonderful Christmas!” also makes a comeback, telling the story of Polar Bear and Black Bear through lights on the large Christmas tree at the base of the Wildwood Tree.
How Will Dollywood Celebrate Dolly Parton?
Parton died in August, and Dollywood leaders have plans in motion to continue honoring her in the park. The centerpiece of the tributes will be a cascading waterfall near the front steps of Robert F. Thomas Chapel.
“Water represents life, and I never want people to forget her life. And the chapel’s a perfect place because she wore her faith on her sleeve. So it made perfect sense to me to make that a permanent tribute area,” Naughton said in August.
Naughton hopes to have the waterfall added by the opening of Dollywood’s 2027 season. Other tributes in the works include updates to The Dolly Parton Experience and new stained-glass windows in the chapel.
When Are Dollywood’s 2027 Seasonal Festivals?
- I Will Always Love You Festival | March 11 through April 11
- Flower and Food Festival | May 7 through June 20
- Smoky Mountain Summer Celebration | June 26 through Aug. 8
- Barbeque and Bluegrass Festival | Sept. 3 through 6
- Harvest Festival | Sept. 11 through Oct. 31
- Smoky Mountain Christmas | Nov. 5 through Jan. 2
How to Get Dollywood Season Passes
If you don’t want to miss out on any fun at Dollywood in 2027, the park offers three types of season passes: Diamond, Gold and Silver. Passes are on sale now. Additionally, the Pre-K Imagination Season Pass offers free admission all season long to any child born in 2022 or 2023.
Current passholders can renew season passes for $159.99-$354.99 until Nov. 1. Season passes go on sale for the general public Nov. 2. Passes can be purchased at Dollywood.com. Payment plans are available.
Anyone who purchases a 2027 season pass before the 2026 season ends Jan. 3 can experience this year’s Christmas festival for free.
The $124.99 Dollywood Summer Fun Pass is a cheaper option for guests looking for unlimited visits between April 19 and Sept. 10.
Season passholders receive special perks such as free parking, TimeSaver, lodging, dining and merchandise discounts and Bring-A-Friend tickets.
Devarrick Turner is a trending news reporter at Knoxville News Sentinel, part of the USA TODAY Network. Email [email protected].
Reporting by Devarrick Turner, Knoxville News Sentinel / Knoxville News Sentinel
USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
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