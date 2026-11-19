If you’ve looked over your budget and think you can’t cut it down any more, maybe you need to look a little harder.
There are probably some expenses you still could reduce — or drop altogether — to save thousands of dollars a year.
We found some examples of these costs and have some tips on how to slash them if you’re really determined. If you eliminated all of these expenses, you’d save a whopping amount — around $38,293 per year, based on averages.
But even by shaving off just 10% of these expenditures, you’d be around $3,829 richer by this time next year.
1. Rent
The national average rent was $1,775 per month as of September, according to real estate research company Yardi Matrix. That’s $21,300 per year.
If you were to move to a place where the cost of living is lower or bring in a roommate, you could cut your housing costs significantly.
And if you moved in with accommodating family members, you might be able to go rent-free, at least for a time.
If your home has an extra room, another option to offset housing costs is to rent that room to travelers. Try listing your spare space — or the entire home — on a vacation rental website like Airbnb, Homestay or Vrbo.
Total annual savings if you could:
- Give up the expense: $21,300 (based on the national average rent)
- Reduce the expense by 10%: $2,130
2. Car payment
The average new-car loan payment was $787 per month as of the third quarter of 2026, according to Edmunds. That’s $9,444 per year.
If possible, don’t buy a new car, especially one that is likely to lose its value within just a few years. You can opt for a car that holds its value over time or look for a used vehicle instead.
The average used-car payment was $582 per month in the third quarter of 2026, about $205 less than the average new-car payment, according to Edmunds.
Ideally, you would save enough money to buy a used car outright instead of financing it, to avoid paying interest on the loan. The average new-car buyer will pay $9,938 in interest over the life of the loan, according to Edmunds.
If that’s not possible, at least try making a bigger down payment to lower your monthly car payment.
Getting rid of a personal vehicle and walking, biking or taking public transportation instead would be a major money-saving shift.
Or, depending on how much you drive, a ride-share service like Lyft or Uber might help you save money. You’d stand to also save on car payments, insurance, gas and on the biggest auto expense of all, depreciation.
Total annual savings if you could:
- Give up the expense: $9,444 (based on the average new-car loan payment)
- Reduce the expense by 10%: $944
3. Cellphone
American households spent an average of $1,390 per year on cellular phone services as of 2025, the latest calendar year for which the Bureau of Labor Statistics has released consumer expenditure data.
You could cut costs by adding a few friends or family members to your plan or by changing your plan.
If you don’t use your mobile phone a lot or are home enough to justify a landline, consider ditching your mobile service or getting a prepaid plan.
Low-cost carriers like Mint Mobile run on major networks and can cost far less than the big carriers’ plans.
Total annual savings if you could:
- Give up the expense: $1,390 (based on average household spending)
- Reduce the expense by 10%: $139
4. Dining out
Sometimes you don’t feel like cooking, and that’s allowed. But let it become a habit, and that convenience can cost a couple hundred bucks a month.
The average household in the U.S. spent $4,142 dining out in 2025, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Cooking at home is much cheaper.
Reducing your restaurant spending can make a noticeable difference to your budget, but you can also save on food at home by following our tips in “10 Grocery Staples You Should Stop Buying and Start Making (It’s Cheaper Than You Think).”
Total annual savings if you could:
- Give up the expense: $4,142 (based on average household spending)
- Reduce the expense by 10%: $414
5. TV bill
The average household TV bill (cable, satellite or live TV) was about $101.79 per month as of October 2026, according to Reviews.org. That’s $1,221 per year.
You don’t have to go without entertainment, though. There are many free and affordable alternatives to cable and satellite TV. Find out how you can ditch the high monthly bill in “18 Streaming TV Services That Are Completely Free (Really).”
Total annual savings if you could:
- Give up the expense: $1,221 (based on average monthly TV costs)
- Reduce the expense by 10%: $122
6. Gym membership
If you’re a committed gym rat who gets your money’s worth from a monthly gym membership, more power to you.
But many of us sign gym contracts in a burst of enthusiasm and quit going after a few months. The gym membership contract, however, can keep you making monthly payments, whether you use the facility or not.
While membership programs and costs vary, Strong Home Gym says that, as of May 2026, memberships average $50 per month, or $600 per year.
You don’t have to spend that. By working out at home — walking regularly and following a DIY strength-training program, for example — you can eliminate gym fees entirely.
Learn more in “7 Free Ways to Work Out From Home.”
Total annual savings if you could:
- Give up the expense: $600 (based on the average monthly gym fee)
- Reduce the expense by 10%: $60
7. Movie tickets
The cost of a movie ticket averaged $16.30 in 2026, according to TV and internet experts at CableTV.com. Prices have been creeping steadily up at least since 1996, when a movie ticket cost an average of $4.42.
Hoping to treat the family to a theater outing? Ka-ching.
If you won’t give up movie theaters entirely, there are cheaper options. For example:
- Attend matinees.
- Take advantage of senior discounts.
- Look into independent cinemas that charge less for films that were released earlier in the year.
- Check prices at different theater chains. Cinemark had the lowest average date-night cost of the major chains in CableTV.com’s 2026 study.
Total annual savings if you could:
- Give up the expense: $196 (based on the average movie ticket cost and assuming you’re seeing one movie per month in a theater)
- Reduce the expense by 10%: $20
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