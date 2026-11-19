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If you’re between 55 and 64 and just read that families your age with retirement accounts average $670,200, you may feel a little sick. Don’t.
That number comes from the Federal Reserve’s newest Survey of Consumer Finances, released in October (1). It’s accurate. But it’s an average, and a small number of very large accounts can drag an average a long way up.
For a reality check, Bank of America says the average 401(k) balance in its clients’ plans was $122,560 at the end of September (2). That’s one account, for workers of all ages, but it’s a long way from $670,200.
I’m a CPA, and when a survey number scares people, the better question is what the typical person has. The second is what yardstick fits your own life.
Fidelity publishes one based on your salary (3). In my view, it’s far more useful than any national average.
Here’s how to tell whether you’re really behind, and what to do about it if you are.
1. The average isn’t the typical saver
The Fed’s survey found that only 54.9% of families had a retirement account at all in 2025 (1).
Among the families who did, the median value of their retirement accounts was $106,000. The mean, or average, was $451,100 (1). The median is the middle family. Half had more, half had less.
The Fed notes that medians are often less sensitive to very large values than means are (1). My read: that’s what’s going on here. Big balances at the top pull the average well above the middle.
The Fed didn’t publish medians by age in its summary report, only averages (1). So when you see that age-group average, remember it’s a number shaped by the people at the top.
Comparing yourself with that figure can push you into one of two mistakes: panicking into risky bets, or giving up because the gap looks impossible. Both cost money.
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2. Measure yourself against your paycheck, not your neighbor
Fidelity’s guideline is simple: save at least 1 times your salary by 30, 3 times by 40, 6 times by 50, 8 times by 60 and 10 times by 67 (3).
Say you’re 60 and earn $80,000 a year. The guideline points to about $640,000 saved. At 50, with the same pay, it’s $480,000.
Count everything that’s meant for retirement: your 401(k), old workplace plans you left behind and IRAs. If you plan as a couple, add your spouse’s accounts and measure against your combined pay.
Keep the fine print in mind. The guideline assumes you start saving at 25, invest more than half in stocks over your life and retire at 67 (3). Fidelity calls it a starting point, and says your own goal may differ (3).
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3. Behind? Don’t raid the account to fix today’s problem
When money gets tight, the retirement account starts to look like a piggy bank. Bank of America’s numbers show people are breaking into it.
In the third quarter, 1.0% of participants took a hardship withdrawal, averaging $5,220 (2). And 2.6% borrowed from their plan, with an average loan of $10,000 (2).
A hardship withdrawal is subject to income tax unless it consists of Roth contributions. It may also face a 10% additional tax, and you can’t repay that to the plan (4).
Loans carry their own risk. Bank of America says 10.4% of participants with a loan were in default (2). If repayments aren’t made at least quarterly, the remaining balance is treated as a distribution. It’s subject to income tax and may face the 10% early distribution tax (5).
If you’re already behind, every dollar you pull out today is a dollar that stops growing for you.
4. Find the money in bills you already pay
Bank of America says its average participant contributes 7.3% of pay (2). Fidelity’s yardstick assumes you save 15% a year, including any employer match (3). Your contribution plus any match is what counts toward that 15%. If the total falls well short, that alone can leave you behind.
One good place to find extra money is a bill you pay every month anyway. For example, renewal time is a natural time to compare car insurance quotes. Whatever you save, send it straight to your 401(k) or IRA.
Keep in mind that every year you let your policy auto-renew, your insurer is likely raising your rates. No phone call. No warning. Just a slow bleed that costs drivers like you up to $1,100 annually — for the exact same coverage.
Take a few minutes and see if you can do better. One source: Insurify. Their comparison platform gets top-rated carriers competing for your business in real time, showing you side-by-side quotes with no hidden “teaser rates” — just your actual lowest price, right now.
Over 10 million drivers already use it. It’s 4.7 stars on Trustpilot. It won’t sell your info to telemarketers. And it costs you absolutely nothing to check.
5. Use the levers you still control
If you’re 60 and short of the guideline, you can’t go back to 25. You can still change the math.
In my view, the biggest lever is time. Fidelity says the longer you can postpone retirement, the lower your savings target can be, because your money has longer to grow and your Social Security benefit will be higher (3).
If you’re 50 or older, you can also make catch-up contributions on top of the regular limits in many 401(k)s and in IRAs (6).
And be honest about the spending side. A smaller target is a perfectly good target if it matches the life you actually want.
My take
That big average is a fact about other people. Your number is the one that counts: what you’ve saved compared with what you earn, and how many working years you have left.
Wealth isn’t a contest with the neighbors. It’s a promise to the person you’ll be at 80. Keep it.
Sources: 1. Federal Reserve; 2. Bank of America; 3. Fidelity; 4. IRS; 5. IRS; 6. IRS
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