The flu didn’t wait for the holidays this year.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says flu activity is running higher than it normally does this early, and it estimates at least 2.6 million illnesses, 36,000 hospitalizations and 2,100 deaths through the week ending Nov. 7, according to its latest FluView report.
Before anybody panics: The agency still rates the season’s severity as low. The surge appears to be driven by a mutated H1N1 strain.
But hospitals noticed. At a recent media briefing, Dr. Anna Durbin of Johns Hopkins University said flu hospitalizations by mid-October were running higher than at that point in any fall in over 15 years, The Associated Press reported.
And the timing couldn’t be worse. Over the Thanksgiving holiday, millions of us will crowd into airports, cars and dining rooms with people we love, some of them 85 and some of them 8 months old.
Doctors expect the virus to spread faster as people travel and gather this month, the AP reported. Dr. Fred Lopez, an infectious diseases specialist at LSU Health Sciences Center in New Orleans, said the season is “only likely to increase in the next month or two.”
Here are six things I’d do now, while they can still help.
1. Get the shot now, and don’t pay a dime for it
If you haven’t been vaccinated, today’s the day. It takes about two weeks after a shot for your body to build antibodies, according to the CDC.
So you may not be covered before the turkey. But you still have time before Christmas and New Year’s.
Cost is no excuse. Medicare Part B covers the seasonal flu shot, usually one per season, and you pay nothing if the provider accepts assignment. Marketplace plans and many other health plans must cover it, generally at no cost to you at an in-network provider, according to HealthCare.gov.
Don’t know where to go? The federal site Vaccines.gov lists nearby pharmacies. Call before you drive over to make sure they have the vaccine in stock.
If you’re 65 or older, ask for the right one. The CDC preferentially recommends high-dose, recombinant or adjuvanted flu vaccine for your age group. If the pharmacy doesn’t have any of those, the agency says take the standard shot rather than leave empty-handed.
Wondering whether to add a COVID shot at the same visit? That’s covered in “Can You Get COVID and Flu Shots Together?” And if you’re thinking last fall’s shot still has you covered, here’s why it doesn’t.
2. Buy a home test before you need one
The worst time to shop for a flu test is at 2 a.m. with a fever of 102.
In 2024, the FDA authorized the first home test that checks for both COVID and flu A and B outside its emergency-use rules. You don’t need a prescription, and results come back in about 15 minutes.
Why bother? Because, as you’ll see in the next item, flu treatment runs on a clock. A positive result at home, especially if you’re 65 or older or at higher risk, is a reason to call the doctor immediately rather than waiting until Monday.
Just know the limits. The FDA warns that these rapid tests can produce false negatives. If you test negative but still have a fever, cough or shortness of breath, the agency says to follow up with your health care provider. Same if you test positive.
3. If you’re 65 or older, call the doctor on day one
Most people who catch the flu have a mild case and don’t need a doctor or antiviral drugs, the CDC says.
Older adults are a different story. In recent years, people 65 and up have accounted for an estimated 70% to 85% of seasonal flu deaths and 50% to 70% of flu hospitalizations, according to the CDC.
The CDC tells this age group to call a provider right away when symptoms start.
The same goes for anyone at higher risk, including people with asthma, chronic lung disease, diabetes or heart disease, and pregnant women.
Why the rush? Prescription antiviral drugs work best when started within one to two days of the first symptoms. They can ease symptoms, cut the illness short by about a day and help reduce some complications.
Missed that window? Starting later can still help, the CDC says, especially for people at higher risk.
A day doesn’t sound like much. But if you’re 78 with a bad heart, a shorter, milder bout of flu isn’t a small thing.
One thing these pills aren’t: a reason to skip the shot. The CDC is clear that antivirals don’t substitute for the vaccine.
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4. Got a prescription? Don’t pay brand-name prices
There are four FDA-approved flu antivirals the CDC recommends this season. The best known is oseltamivir, sold under the brand name Tamiflu and also as a generic. It comes as a pill or liquid, taken twice daily for five days.
Another option, baloxavir, is a single pill taken once.
Here’s what I’d do at the pharmacy counter: Ask whether the generic is an option, then ask what you’d pay with your insurance and what you’d pay in cash. Take whichever is lower.
You can also check prescription discount prices before you head out. Just don’t let comparison shopping eat up the one-to-two-day window. Fill it the day you get it.
5. Know the signs that mean the ER, not the couch
Plenty of us ride out the flu on the couch. But the CDC says that if you have emergency warning signs, you should go to the ER. Its list for adults:
- Trouble breathing or feeling short of breath
- Chest or belly pain or pressure that won’t let up
- Ongoing dizziness or confusion, or someone who can’t be woken
- Seizures
- Not urinating
- Severe muscle pain, or severe weakness or unsteadiness
- A fever or cough that gets better, then comes back or gets worse
- A chronic condition, like heart disease or diabetes, that’s getting worse
That “better, then worse” one is the sneaky one. It’s easy to think you’re over the hump. Don’t dismiss it, especially in an older relative.
6. Sick before the holiday? Follow the CDC’s 24-hour rule
Here’s the awkward part. If you get sick, the CDC’s guidance is to stay home for at least 24 hours, until your symptoms are improving overall and you’ve been fever-free without the help of fever-reducing medicine.
Translation: If ibuprofen is the only thing keeping your temperature down, you’re not fever-free. I’d rather spend Thanksgiving on a video call than be the one who gave Grandma the flu.
If you’re hosting, the CDC’s basics are free:
- Put out soap and paper towels, plus an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Wipe down doorknobs, faucet handles and other spots everyone touches.
- Bring in fresh air by cracking a window, run an air purifier if you own one, or move part of the gathering outside if the weather allows.
- Ask anyone who’s coughing to cover it and keep some distance from the oldest and youngest guests.
Flying to get there? Here are nine flight attendant secrets to avoid getting sick on the plane.
Bottom line
The flu showed up early. Most of this costs little or nothing.
The expensive move is waiting until you’re sick to figure it out.
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