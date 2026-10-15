5 Home Services You Should Not Pay For

Homeownership certainly comes with a lot of unavoidable, if sometimes unexpected, expenses, from property taxes and insurance to repairs.
But there are many home-related costs we don’t necessarily need to pay for — and other things we’re not sure are worth it.
Following are some costs you might be on the fence about, and why we think you should avoid them.
1. Air duct cleaning
Some companies advertise duct cleaning services to supposedly improve your home’s air quality.
Does it work? The Environmental Protection Agency is unconvinced.
It says, “Duct cleaning has never been shown to actually prevent health problems,” and suggests only having ducts cleaned in a few specific situations, such as if mold is visible inside your heating and cooling system or if there are vermin.
2. Custom framing
Simply hanging artwork in your home shouldn’t be an expensive proposition, but it can be if you rely on custom framing jobs. In some cases, a frame can cost more than what it protects.
The reason custom framing gets so expensive, Vox explains, is the number of options available — a dizzying array of hundreds of frames and mats of all sizes, plus options for moldings and glazings.
For standard-sized images, a ready-made frame may suffice at a fraction of the cost. You can buy them new at a home goods store, or if you want a more “distressed” look and even greater savings, bring a tape measure to your local thrift store and size up some gently used frames.
So-called floater frames can provide style and flexibility for displaying art of unusual dimensions.
And then there are a growing number of specialty companies online, happy to provide custom-size frames at a lower cost than local frame shops. The New York Times’ Wirecutter recommends Framebridge, which has a flat fee, high-quality builds and the simplest ordering process among the tested companies.
3. Extended product warranties
It’s natural to want to get your money’s worth out of every purchase, and therefore to consider extending a warranty. But many experts, including Money Talks News founder Stacy Johnson, suggest they’re usually just not worth it.
This is doubly true if you use a credit card that automatically extends warranties or have another way to get a warranty. For instance, if you’re a Costco member, you can get a free two-year warranty on items such as TVs, computers and major appliances that you purchase there.
4. Self-storage rentals
Buying more stuff than you need is expensive enough. But what’s even worse is when you run out of space for all that stuff in your home and start paying somebody else to hold on to it for you.
Consider self-storage a temporary solution, for situations like moving a household. Otherwise, you’re paying potentially thousands to hide many things you’re probably going to forget about because they’re not important enough to keep handy or remember in your day-to-day life. All that money wasted because you can’t bear the thought of decluttering.
If you really must maintain a unit, check out “10 Ways to Cut the Cost of Self-Storage.”
5. Junk hauling
So you’ve decided to declutter: Great! But don’t pay someone to get rid of your stuff.
Instead, turn to free ways to rid yourself of things you no longer need.
Search for local charities that are willing to pick up your donations. Or put them directly into the hands of people who need them by posting listings to websites such as Facebook, Freecycle or the Buy Nothing Project.
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