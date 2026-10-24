How Hot You Drink Your Tea May Affect Heart Health

How hot you drink your tea may be associated with your risk of vascular disease, according to a new study of more than 485,000 adults in China.
Researchers found that people who reported drinking tea at least three days a week had an approximately 11% lower risk of vascular disease than those who drank it less frequently, CNN reported. But people who said they drank “burning hot” tea had a higher risk than those who did not regularly drink tea.
The study, published Oct. 21 in the Journal of Internal Medicine, followed adults ages 30 to 79 for about nine years. Researchers recorded more than 14,800 cases of vascular disease, including heart attacks, strokes and peripheral artery disease.
The findings show an association, not proof that drinking tea at a particular temperature causes or prevents disease. Researchers relied on participants’ reports of their tea-drinking habits, and other differences in lifestyle may have influenced the results.
How Hot Is Too Hot for Tea?
People who reported drinking “burning hot” tea had a 16% higher risk of vascular disease than those who did not regularly drink tea, according to the study.
By comparison, drinking tea at room temperature or at a hot but comfortable temperature was associated with a lower risk than not drinking tea regularly.
The results suggest that temperature may be one factor worth considering when drinking tea. However, the study does not establish that the temperature itself caused the differences in risk.
Does Black or Green Tea Offer More Benefits?
The researchers found that people who drank moderate-strength tea had a lower risk of vascular disease than those who did not regularly drink tea. When researchers compared tea types, black tea was associated with lower risk across more types of vascular disease than green tea.
Tea contains natural compounds called polyphenols, including flavonoids, that researchers have studied for their potential antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects, CNN reported. However, the study did not establish whether these compounds explained the associations between tea drinking and vascular disease risk.
How Much Tea Should You Drink?
Among people who drank tea at least once a week, those who drank about six to eight cups a day had the lowest estimated risk of vascular disease, the researchers found.
However, the study does not mean people should start drinking six to eight cups of tea a day. Researchers did not determine how much tea people should drink to prevent disease, and the findings were based on participants’ reports of their tea-drinking habits.
Reporter Anthony Thompson can be reached at [email protected] or on X @athompsonUSAT
Reporting by Anthony Thompson, USA TODAY / USA TODAY
USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Add a Comment