Changing jobs a few times over a career is normal. Keeping track of every retirement plan left behind is harder.
In a 2026 Empower survey of 2,005 adults, 34% said they may have savings in a former employer’s plan that they have lost track of.
More than half of those surveyed had changed employers three or more times.
And 47% said they had put off dealing with old retirement money, such as starting a rollover, because it felt overwhelming.
Forgotten does not always mean untouched. Some old accounts get moved without the owner’s say, and some end up with a state.
1. Search the federal lost and found
The U.S. Department of Labor runs a free Retirement Savings Lost and Found database that looks up private-sector retirement plans tied to your Social Security number, including 401(k)s and traditional pensions.
You need an identity-verified Login.gov account, which asks for photos of a state driver’s license or ID and a phone number linked to you in public records.
The results come from forms employers have filed over the years, so some contact information may be out of date.
A match shows that you were in a plan, not that money is still owed. The account may have been paid out or rolled over long ago, and only the plan administrator can confirm what is left. The database does not cover IRAs or government plans.
The department does not charge a fee to recover money and says it will never ask for your password or one-time codes. Treat a request for either as a red flag.
2. Follow the paper trail from the old job
Old tax records can confirm which employers you saved through. On a W-2, box 12 with code D shows elective deferrals to a 401(k) for that year. An old plan statement, even one from decades ago, names the company that kept the records.
When a former employer merged, was sold or closed, its plan may have been folded into another company’s plan or shut down. The Labor Department’s free Form 5500 search lets you look up a plan’s annual filings by employer name and find the plan administrator listed on them, so you have someone to call.
3. Find out whether the plan pushed you out
A plan does not need your permission to move a small balance out after you leave. Under the SECURE 2.0 Act, plans can choose to raise that automatic cash-out limit to $7,000, up from $5,000.
For balances above $1,000 and up to the limit, a plan that hears nothing from you must roll the money into an IRA opened in your name. Smaller amounts can be paid out.
That IRA may sit with a provider you have never dealt with. In a 2014 report, the Government Accountability Office found that fees outpaced returns in most of the forced-transfer IRAs it analyzed.
Look through old mail for a notice from an unfamiliar IRA provider, and ask the old plan where any forced-out money went.
4. Search state unclaimed property lists
If a plan mailed you a check that was never cashed, or could not find you at all, the money may eventually be turned over to a state. Each state runs its own unclaimed property search, and the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators points to free official search sites.
Check every state where you have lived or worked.
5. Move the money with a direct rollover
Once you find an account, you can often leave it where it is, roll it into a current employer’s plan that accepts rollovers, or move it to an IRA. Fewer accounts mean fewer statements to track and fewer chances to lose one again.
In the Empower survey, 54% said having savings in multiple accounts makes retirement harder to plan.
How you move it matters. If you ask the old plan to send the money straight to the new plan or IRA, no tax is withheld.
If the plan cuts the check to you instead, it must hold back 20% for taxes, even if you intend to roll it over. On a $50,000 balance, you would receive $40,000 and have 60 days to deposit the full $50,000. The missing $10,000 would have to come from other savings, or it becomes taxable income.
The choices multiply near retirement, and there are a few things to do with a 401(k) right before you retire that are easy to miss. In the Empower survey, 66% said they wished someone had explained their options when they changed jobs.
If you have several accounts to pull together and at least $100,000 in investable assets, Advisor.com can match you with a financial advisor to help you weigh where the money should land.
If you’re near retirement and would rather have part of a found account pay you a monthly check, annuities through Ethos can turn part of your savings into predictable income, with payouts that start right away or later. Annuities carry fees and surrender charges and aren’t right for everyone, so compare the terms before you move the money.
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Update the beneficiary on every account you find
An account opened 20 years ago may still name a former spouse, a parent who has since died or no one at all. The beneficiary form on file generally decides who inherits a retirement account, even if a will says otherwise.
Ask each plan or IRA provider for its current designation and update it while you are on the phone or logged in. In a 401(k), a current spouse generally must agree in writing before anyone else can be named primary beneficiary.
The job ended, but the account may not have
The federal search is free, and so is a call to a former employer’s plan. A Login.gov account, a stack of old W-2s and one afternoon can settle whether any of your money is still waiting at a job you left years ago.
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